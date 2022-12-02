Ribbon cutting marks the opening of the North Scott Y in Eldridge

An 8-year journey between the City of Eldridge, the North Scott School District and the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley culminated in a ribbon cutting Friday marking the opening of the new 44,000-square-foot $14 million North Scott YMCA.

“I’ve been on the North Scott School Board for 18 years, and it’s always been a vision and tonight it became a reality,” said School Board President Joni Dittmer.

“It took a lot of planning with the school district, the Y, the City of Eldridge, and the outlying North Scott community, the rural areas,” she said.

The first thing was to get the bond referendum passed, she said.

Two referendums were passed in 2000. One was a $1.7 million bond sale for the construction and the second was Public Educational and Recreational Levy tax that will generate about $137,000 per year for operations and maintenance.

The bond referendum passed with a vote of 78%.

There also was a capital campaign to raise money for the project.

“Once we got everyone together we realized this is what we want for our community, our kids and the adults, and the seniors, and that everybody benefits,” Dittmer said. “And then we started putting it on paper with the design and the more we did that and figured out rooms and square footage and what kind of services would be available, it got more and more exciting.

“Then people were like, ‘Yes, we want this in our community,’” Dittmer added.

“It’s just going to benefit everyone,” she said. “It’s going to be pretty cool to look out the window and see our community looking at the building as they drive down the street.”

The first floor has the basketball courts and the pool area. There are three different pools, one for laps and racing, one for recreation and one for the children. At each pool is a lift to that those in wheelchairs can use to lower themselves into the pools.

Eldridge Mayor Frank King pointed out the new strength training machines and weights as well as the cardio machines, program rooms and other amenities.

“The colors are red and gray for North Scott,” he said. “It’s impressive outside, too.”

Located at 104 S. 3rd Ave., the facility is just a few blocks from North Scott High School.

It is expected to be a big draw for the community.

“This is very much needed in this community,” said Moe Hyder, YMCA Volunteer Corporate Board Chair. “This community is growing. Just go up and down the street here there’s a lot of development.

“The YMCA is going to be a perfect fit,” he said. “It’s going to serve many, many generations to come. “

Brad Martell, CEO of the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, said the whole thing started in February of 2014 with an idea to build a swimming pool. But when it was all said and done, the North Scott Y was the result.

“The community really told us they wanted a first-class facility and I think once they get here they’re going to realize that they got a first-class facility,” Martell said.

“This is exactly the future,” Martell added. “For the next 25 years we see this area really taking off in the North Scott District and the community up here could be the next major growth area in the region.”