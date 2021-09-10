Rich Gonzalez was hired at the Arsenal right before 9/11. Then he was part of new security measures.

Rich Gonzalez is the physical security chief, Physical Security Division, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal. Here are his memories of the Sept. 11 attack:

"As far as I can remember, as a new police officer just after 9/11 (14 of us), as the rest of the nation, were surprised by the events of 9/11, we immediately had to make changes to protect the installation, which included inspecting every vehicle that came in on the island. All the gates were shut down and were re-enforced with barriers, security lights, and concertina wire — except for the Moline Gate, which, we had barriers everywhere that in the early days funneled traffic to a standstill.

"We worked 12-hour days during that time.

"I also remember when we had the Ohio National Guard here to assist us, they had Humvees with mounted .50-caliber machine guns at the ready parked on each side of the Moline Gate.

"They also had Humvee patrols conducting counter surveillance in the cities where you can see the island from the cities conducting spot checks. Our patrols were also included doing these operations. Those were some intense times.