A good Halloween Thursday to all. Boy, ole Ma Nature certainly delivered a dastardly trick in the form of snow, wind and cold. It's certainly a trick that will send chills down the spines of those venturing out tonight to trick-or-treat. It is also one that Quad-Citians will remember for years to come.
For those venturing out on the morning commute, slow down and take it easy. Also don't leave an unlocked car warming up in the driveway as the trick may be on you.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Snow, wind and cold
The Q-C region is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m.
Light to moderate snow will continue through daybreak, then gradually begin to end from west to east this morning through early afternoon. Visibilities will be reduced to around a mile at times during the periods of moderate snow. Storm total accumulations of 2 to 5 inches can be expected across the advisory area. Northwest winds may also gust up to 30 mph at times, especially along and east of the Mississippi River.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Be alert for slick spots on roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Heavy wet snow on leaf laden trees may cause branches to break and fall, possibly causing isolated power outages.
Snow is likely before 11 a.m. with a high near 33 degrees and a low of 22 degrees. It will be breezy with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday: There's a slight chance of snow after 1 p.m., mixing with rain after 2 p.m. The high will be near 38 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%. There's a 30% chance of overnight rain and snow.
• A snow emergency is in effect for Davenport until from 7 p.m., tonight. Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during the snow emergency may be ticketed and towed. As an alternative to on-street parking in the downtown, residents and visitors to the area may park for free in any the city’s parking ramps beginning at 5 p.m. today through 7 a.m. on Friday.
• Rock Island has a snow emergency in effect. Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes could receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed, too.
To facilitate snow removal, Rock Island city crews ask residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed. For more information, call the Public Works Department at 309-732-2200 or pubworksmail@rigov.org.
• The City of Blue Grass also has declared a snow emergency effective until 6 p.m. Friday. Vehicles should not be parked on city streets to allow emergency vehicles and snow plows to have full access. Even if there is no snow vehicles still need to be off the roadways.
2. Outgoing Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch intends to make appointments to the Civil Rights Commission next month, potentially inflaming a tense situation
When Mayor Frank Klipsch ousted and replaced four members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission this spring, his decision was met with heavy public criticism in City Hall.
Protesters packed the chamber and offered harsh reviews of the mayor and City Council members, where elected leaders were labeled as racists and accused of an underhanded attempt to dismantle Davenport's Civil Rights Office. Klipsch resolved at the time that his action would enable the Commission and the Civil Rights Office it oversees to move forward with the business of helping protect the civil rights of Davenporters.
But his prediction proved incorrect.
For the better part of a year, the Civil Rights Commission has been stuck in limbo as an ongoing argument over who the duly appointed members are has halted the Commission from so much as conducting routine monthly meetings. Now, Klipsch intends to make appointments to the Civil Rights Commission again next month as the terms of the four members appointed in April are set to expire even though they have been rendered unable to take any definitive actions on anything for the past six months.
Though he is not seeking reelection next year and his successor will be picked by Davenport voters next week, Klipsch said the law clearly states it is his duty to take that action while he keeps office through the end of 2019. And while “some people may not like that answer,” Klipsch says he is following the “letter of the law.” Read more.
3. The friendship between 'Happy Joe' Whitty and the fire chief
The death of Lawrence "Happy Joe" Whitty on Tuesday caused many of us to reminisce about interactions we've had with him and his impact on our community.
Whitty will go down in local history as a folk hero of sorts: He was committed to providing for children with special needs, leaving a legacy to live on with the Happy Joe's Kids Foundation.
Likely tens of thousands of children, including me, have had birthday parties at a Happy Joe's location — complete with horns, sirens and all the fanfare. My childhood home was on Hillcrest Avenue in Davenport's McClellan Heights. My family and I were frequent customers at the first Happy Joe's Pizza Parlor in the East Village of Davenport, which is now Lagomarcino's.
Whitty also forged deep connections and friendships in the community. I was curious about one of those old friendships — with former Davenport Fire Chief Lester Schick — who was chief from 1947 until his retirement in 1972.
Prince Mishael Bin Saud Bin Abdul Aziz and Lawrence J. "Happy Joe" Whitty share some humor during a conference about their new restaurant venture in Saudi Arabia. The prince will open a Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor next year in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 24, 1993. Published Thursday, Aug. 26, 1993. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
For more than 30 years "Happy Joe" Whitty, far right, has entertained children their families at his pizza and ice cream parlors. Today the "Happy Joe" name spreads across six states and more than 60 restaurants. (Contributed and file photos)
Tanasia Osbourne, 6, from the Black Hawk Special Education Center, talks with Happy Joe Whitty during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer Center, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline. The party featured Happy Joe’s pizza and ice cream, dance party with Happy Joe’s Hip Hop Dancers, and Happy the Dog. Children attending the party also received a book provided by Books a Million.
Cole Stear, 10, a student at the Black Hawk Special Education Center, shakes hands with Happy Joe Whitty during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline.
Tanasia Osbourne, 6, from the Black Hawk Special Education Center, talks with Happy Joe Whitty during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer Center, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline. The party featured Happy Joe’s pizza and ice cream, dance party with Happy Joe’s Hip Hop Dancers, and Happy the Dog. Children attending the party also received a book provided by Books a Million.
Cole Stear, 10, a student at the Black Hawk Special Education Center, shakes hands with Happy Joe Whitty during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer Center on Tuesday in Moline.
Mattix Berg, 7, from Hamilton Elementary School, tries on Happy Joe Whitty's signature straw boater hat during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer Center, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline.
Isabella Durkin, 7, from Irving Elementary School, hugs Happy Joe Whitty, during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs, Tuesday at the TaxSlayer Center, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline.
Isabella Durkin, 7, from Irving Elementary School, hugs Happy Joe Whitty, during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs, Tuesday at the TaxSlayer Center, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline.
Mattix Berg, 7, from Hamilton Elementary School, tries on Happy Joe Whitty's signature straw boater hat during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer Center, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline.
Demolition is under way on two buildings at 1716, 1718 and 1720 N. Harrison St., Davenport. Former Happy Joe's President Larry Whitty, who bought the parcels of land in August, said he isn't sure what new business(es) he will establish there. He is working with the Hilltop Campus Village to determine a good fit. Most recently, a Boost Mobile store was at 1720. At one point in 2007, the parcel at 1716 was a tattoo parlor, according to Scott County records.
Quad-City Mallards forwards Alex Globke and Garrett Klotz stop to talk with Happy Joe Whitty at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. Happy Joe's hosted the 45th annual Quad-City party for children with special needs.
Happy Joe Whitty smiles while watching kids dance and celebrate at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. Happy Joe's hosted the 45th annual Quad-City party for children with special needs.
Director of Marketing Kristel Whitty-Ersan encourages kids to dance and have at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. Happy Joe's hosted the 45th annual Quad-City party for children with special needs.
Lawrence "Happy Joe" Whitty, founder of the Quad-City pizza and ice cream chain that bears his name, smiles during a news conference Thursday in Bettendorf to announce a partnership with Dynamic Restaurant Holdings.
Founder Happy Joe Whitty, left, and Jim Smith of Dynamic Restaurant Holdings were part of the Oct. 26 press conference that announced the popular pizza chain has joined in a partnership with Dynamic Restaurant Holdings that will allow it to grow into a national brand. The press conference was held at the Happy Joe's Support Center in Bettendorf.
Happy Joe Whitty reads a birthday card from Alex Souhrada, 6, of Bettendorf, on Sept. 10, 2017, during a Birthday Car & Wheel Show at the Happy Joe's Pizza parlor in Eldridge. The event celebrated Whitty's 80th birthday.
Joe Whitty, center, is surrounded by Quad-City area schoolchildren before the Happy Joe’s 44th annual Quad-City Party for Children with Special Needs on Monday at the iWireless Center, Moline. In 1972, on the eve his first restaurant’s opening night, Whitty invited a local priest to bless his business and promised that if he could make enough money to feed his family, he would give something back to the community. So, Whitty shut down the restaurant for a few hours one day a year to have a party for those less fortunate, and he has required his franchisees to do the same. Nearly 168,000 children have benefited from the parties. More will be served at two more parties Tuesday at the iWireless Center.
Larry Whitty, president of Happy Joe's, discusses the company's new PizzaGrille, located at 2900 River Drive, Moline, near the Western Illinois University Campus. Located in The Mills at Riverbend Commons housing complex, the restaurant will feature a coffee area with barista selections and breakfast items. It also will serve lunch, dinner, snacks and Happy Joe's own frozen Joegurt. Whitty said the restaurant still is hiring staff and planning for a soft opening Nov. 30.
Modern Woodmen of America honored its Community Service Award honorees at a finale celebration of the award.
After beginning the award in 1997, the Rock Island fraternal financial services organization presented its last award to all the past recipients. Each honoree was awarded a $1,500 grant to donate to their favorite nonprofit. Pictured in the front row, from left, Jim Horstmann, John Wetzel, Judy Kreiter, Dr. Richard “Bud” Phillis, Don Wooten, Jon Tunberg and Jim Collins. In the back row, from left, Jeff Tunberg, Mark Schwiebert, Michael Bauer, Clyde Schoeck, Modern Woodmen president and CEO Kenny Massey, Steven Bahls and Jon Blanc (son of honoree Gene Blanc). Attendees not pictured were Marion Lardner (widow of honoree Peter Lardner) and Bob Morrison. Honorees not present: William Foster, Tina Getz (on behalf of honorees Thomas and Karen Getz), Jill McLaughlin and Joe Whitty.
Joe Whitty, owner of Happy Joe's Pizza, greets Anna Schadt of Wood Intermediate School in Davenport at the 42nd annual Special Needs Children's Party at the iWireless Center in Moline. Whitty and Happy Joe's held two parties Tuesday, and two more are scheduled for Wednesday. To see more photos from the Happy Joe's party, go to qctimes.com/gallery.
Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe's pizza restaurants, hosts the 41st annual Quad-City Special Needs Children's Christmas Party at the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois Friday November 22, 2013. Kids get pizza, Pepsi , entertainment and a visit from Santa.
Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe's pizza restaurants, hosts the 41st annual Quad-City Special Needs Children's Christmas Party at the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois Friday November 22, 2013. Kids get pizza, Pepsi , entertainment and a visit from Santa.
Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe's pizza restaurants, hosts the 41st annual Quad-City Special Needs Children's Christmas Party at the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois Friday November 22, 2013. Kids get pizza, Pepsi , entertainment and a visit from Santa.
Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe's pizza restaurants, hosts the 41st annual Quad-City Special Needs Children's Christmas Party at the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois Friday November 22, 2013. Kids get pizza, Pepsi , entertainment and a visit from Santa.
Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe's pizza restaurants, hosts the 41st annual Quad-City Special Needs Children's Christmas Party at the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois Friday November 22, 2013. Kids get pizza, Pepsi , entertainment and a visit from Santa.
Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe's pizza restaurants, hosts the 41st annual Quad-City Special Needs Children's Christmas Party at the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois Friday November 22, 2013. Kids get pizza, Pepsi , entertainment and a visit from Santa.
Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe's pizza restaurants, hosts the 41st annual Quad-City Special Needs Children's Christmas Party at the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois Friday November 22, 2013. Kids get pizza, Pepsi , entertainment and a visit from Santa.
Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe's pizza restaurants, hosts the 41st annual Quad-City Special Needs Children's Christmas Party at the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois Friday November 22, 2013. Kids get pizza, Pepsi , entertainment and a visit from Santa.
Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe's pizza restaurants, hosts the 41st annual Quad-City Special Needs Children's Christmas Party at the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois Friday November 22, 2013. Kids get pizza, Pepsi , entertainment and a visit from Santa.
Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe's pizza restaurants, hosts the 41st annual Quad-City Special Needs Christmas Party at the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois Friday November 22, 2013. Kids get pizza, Pepsi , entertainment and a visit from Santa.
Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe's pizza restaurants, hosts the 41st annual Quad-City Special Needs Christmas Party at the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois Friday November 22, 2013. Kids get pizza, Pepsi , entertainment and a visit from Santa.
Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe's pizza restaurants, hosts the 41st annual Quad-City Special Needs Children's Christmas Party at the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois Friday November 22, 2013. Kids get pizza, Pepsi , entertainment and a visit from Santa.
4. Rock Island man accused of possessing stolen gun, injuring officer
A Rock Island man was arrested Tuesday after police say he possessed a stolen gun and kicked an officer in the face and hand.
Jermaine Allen Ford, 35, of Rock Island, faces charges of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony, operating under the influence-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations, an aggravated misdemeanor, and fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor.
Davenport police responded at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday to 29th Street and College Avenue for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of the road, according to an arrest affidavit. Read more.