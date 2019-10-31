{{featured_button_text}}

10/31/19

NWS: Chill

A good Halloween Thursday to all. Boy, ole Ma Nature certainly delivered a dastardly trick in the form of snow, wind and cold. It's certainly a trick that will send chills down the spines of those venturing out tonight to trick-or-treat. It is also one that Quad-Citians will remember for years to come.

For those venturing out on the morning commute, slow down and take it easy. Also don't leave an unlocked car warming up in the driveway as the trick may be on you.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Snow, wind and cold

NWS: Ending

The Q-C region is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m.

Light to moderate snow will continue through daybreak, then gradually begin to end from west to east this morning through early afternoon. Visibilities will be reduced to around a mile at times during the periods of moderate snow. Storm total accumulations of 2 to 5 inches can be expected across the advisory area. Northwest winds may also gust up to 30 mph at times, especially along and east of the Mississippi River.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Be alert for slick spots on roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Heavy wet snow on leaf laden trees may cause branches to break and fall, possibly causing isolated power outages.

Snow is likely before 11 a.m. with a high near 33 degrees and a low of 22 degrees. It will be breezy with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday: There's a slight chance of snow after 1 p.m., mixing with rain after 2 p.m. The high will be near 38 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%. There's a 30% chance of overnight rain and snow.

• Seven day forecast

Area river levels

Snowplow

A snowplow deals with light snow on Harrison Street in Davenport in this file photo.

• A snow emergency is in effect for Davenport until from 7 p.m., tonight. Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during the snow emergency may be ticketed and towed. As an alternative to on-street parking in the downtown, residents and visitors to the area may park for free in any the city’s parking ramps beginning at 5 p.m. today through 7 a.m. on Friday.

• Rock Island has a snow emergency in effect. Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes could receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed, too. 

To facilitate snow removal, Rock Island city crews ask residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed. For more information, call the Public Works Department at 309-732-2200 or pubworksmail@rigov.org.

• The City of Blue Grass also has declared a snow emergency effective until 6 p.m. Friday. Vehicles should not be parked on city streets to allow emergency vehicles and snow plows to have full access. Even if there is no snow vehicles still need to be off the roadways.

Check out our list of when and where get your treats.

2. Outgoing Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch intends to make appointments to the Civil Rights Commission next month, potentially inflaming a tense situation

022619-qct-qca-stateofthecity-010

Davenport mayor Frank Klipsch gives the State of the City Address at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Feb. 25.

When Mayor Frank Klipsch ousted and replaced four members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission this spring, his decision was met with heavy public criticism in City Hall.

Protesters packed the chamber and offered harsh reviews of the mayor and City Council members, where elected leaders were labeled as racists and accused of an underhanded attempt to dismantle Davenport's Civil Rights Office. Klipsch resolved at the time that his action would enable the Commission and the Civil Rights Office it oversees to move forward with the business of helping protect the civil rights of Davenporters.

But his prediction proved incorrect.

For the better part of a year, the Civil Rights Commission has been stuck in limbo as an ongoing argument over who the duly appointed members are has halted the Commission from so much as conducting routine monthly meetings. Now, Klipsch intends to make appointments to the Civil Rights Commission again next month as the terms of the four members appointed in April are set to expire even though they have been rendered unable to take any definitive actions on anything for the past six months.

Though he is not seeking reelection next year and his successor will be picked by Davenport voters next week, Klipsch said the law clearly states it is his duty to take that action while he keeps office through the end of 2019. And while “some people may not like that answer,” Klipsch says he is following the “letter of the law.” Read more.

3. The friendship between 'Happy Joe' Whitty and the fire chief

Sarah Hayden

Hayden

The death of Lawrence "Happy Joe" Whitty on Tuesday caused many of us to reminisce about interactions we've had with him and his impact on our community. 

Whitty will go down in local history as a folk hero of sorts: He was committed to providing for children with special needs, leaving a legacy to live on with the Happy Joe's Kids Foundation

Likely tens of thousands of children, including me, have had birthday parties at a Happy Joe's location — complete with horns, sirens and all the fanfare. My childhood home was on Hillcrest Avenue in Davenport's McClellan Heights. My family and I were frequent customers at the first Happy Joe's Pizza Parlor in the East Village of Davenport, which is now Lagomarcino's

Whitty also forged deep connections and friendships in the community. I was curious about one of those old friendships — with former Davenport Fire Chief Lester Schick — who was chief from 1947 until his retirement in 1972.

I was curious because Les Schick, who died in 2002, was my grandfather. Read Sarah Hayden's touching  tale.

4. Rock Island man accused of possessing stolen gun, injuring officer

Jermaine Allen Ford
 

Jermaine Allen Ford

 

A Rock Island man was arrested Tuesday after police say he possessed a stolen gun and kicked an officer in the face and hand.

Jermaine Allen Ford, 35, of Rock Island, faces charges of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony, operating under the influence-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations, an aggravated misdemeanor, and fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor.

Davenport police responded at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday to 29th Street and College Avenue for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of the road, according to an arrest affidavit. Read more. 

5. Bennigan's in Rock Island closing this weekend

103119-qct-qca-bennigans-2.jpg

Bennigan's on 17th Street in Rock Island will close on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The bad news: Bennigan’s in Rock Island is closing. The good news: It will be replaced by a new restaurant, Rock Island Ale House, coming to downtown by early February 2020.

Bennigan’s, the tavern and grill at 226 17th St in downtown Rock Island, will close permanently on Sunday, Nov. 3. Read more.

