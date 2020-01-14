Rick's Six: A foggy start, closures on I-74, and county considers offer to buy Hope Creek

Friday into Saturday, a storm system is expected to produce rain, snow and possibly freezing rain in the Midwest. While the snow totals and placement of any freezing rain is not yet certain, it does appear that winter travel hazards are likely in the outlook area. Those with travel plans Friday into Saturday should keep a close eye on this possible winter storm system.

After this storm system moves through, bitterly cold air is expected to move in for the weekend.

2. Intermittent I-74 closures set for overnight Tuesday

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, there will be intermittent road closures on Interstate 74 between Illinois 81 and Illinois 17.

Beginning at midnight Wednesday, January 15, until 5 a.m., the I-74 eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed for a maximum of 15 minutes at three separate locations. The Illinois State Police will be assisting with the "rolling road block closures".

During the closures, Tri-City Electric will be pulling temporary electric cables across I-74 for the upcoming project to resurface I-74 between Illinois 17 and Illinois 81.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.