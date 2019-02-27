A good Wednesday to all. Let's start the day off with a Winter Weather Advisory for drizzle heading into the morning commute.
"Freezing drizzle has created slick roads over portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois along and north of U.S. 30. The drizzle will persist in these areas early this morning, while also developing further south through the Interstate 80 corridor leading into the early morning commute. The freezing drizzle may also be mixed with very light snow at times. With very cold pavement temperatures any light precipitation will lead to icy spots on roads. If driving use extra caution early this morning."
The advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m.
• WHAT: Mixed precipitation. Ice accumulations of a light glaze, with a dusting of snow accumulation possible in a few areas.
• WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
• WHEN: Until 7 a.m. this morning.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on slippery road conditions.
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
There's also a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region from Thursday through Tuesday.
That outlook states, "There will be a chance for at least light snow accumulations across portions of the outlook area Friday afternoon and night. Latest indications suggest areas north of Interstate 80 will have the best chance for this light snow, which may produce some slick spots for the Friday evening commute. After the snow ends late Friday night, Northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph may produce some minor drifting snow into Saturday morning. The strength and track of this weather system is still uncertain at this time, thus snow amounts and placement are also uncertain. More light snow will be possible south of Interstate 80 Saturday night.
"A very cold arctic air mass may produce wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero across much of the Outlook Area by early Sunday morning, and wind chills of 20 to near 30 below zero Monday morning."
1. Cloudy, then sunny today
Today will be cloudy gradually becoming mostly sunny with a temperature falling to around 18 degrees by 5 p.m. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 5 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 24 degrees, a low around 11 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
2. Rock River continues its rise
A Flood Warning for the Rock River in Moline continues until Saturday.
Early today the Rock was 12.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecasted. The river is expected to rise to 13.4 feet today before falling below flood stage on Saturday.
At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island is affected by floodwaters.
3.Davenport man charged with setting items on fire with blowtorch
A Davenport man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he used a blowtorch to set fire to a woman’s property in November.
Anthony Brian Nicholson, 38, faces charges of possession of an incendiary or explosive device with intent, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
Davenport police and fire were dispatched Nov. 2 to the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue for a fire.
Police say Nicholson possessed a blowtorch and set fire to the woman’s personal items, such as clothing, in a basket. The value of the items was less than $500, according to an arrest affidavit. An arrest warrant was issued for him later that month. Read more
4. A good day for North Scott basketball
Minutes after the North Scott boys basketball team earned its second straight berth in the Iowa Class 4A state tournament, senior Reece Sommers reminded teammates that the Lancers haven’t reached their desired destination.
“We’ve got three more, three more games to play,’’ Sommers said. “Just getting to Des Moines, that’s not the goal.’’
North Scott took a step in that direction Tuesday, rolling to a 55-40 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie in a 4A substate final played at Liberty High School.
Though North Scott boasts three returning starters from its 2017 state title-winning team, it was two Wells Fargo Arena newcomers who sparked the Class 4A No. 2 Lancers to a 56-37 quarterfinal win over No. 8 Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday.
Denison-Schleswig's Hannah Neemann passes the ball under pressure from North Scott's Samantha Scott (32) during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
North Scott's Presley Case tries to strip the ball away from Denison-Schleswig's Raegan Andersen during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Denison-Schleswig head coach Adam Mich talks to his squad during a timeout in North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
North Scott's Grace Boffeli looks to pass the ball while being guarded by Denison-Schleswig's Paige Andersen (20) and Hannah Neemann during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Denison-Schleswig's Paige Andersen tries to drive around North Scott's Rylie Rucker during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Denison-Schleswig's Paige Andersen looks through the arms of North Scott's Rylie Rucker while looking to shoot during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Denison-Schleswig's Raegan Andersen drives around North Scott's Chloe Engelkes during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lee Enterprises photo by Tim Hynds
North Scott's Grace Boffeli puts up a shot while being guarded by Denison-Schleswig's Paige Andersen during North Scott vs Denison-Schleswig Class 4A first round girls state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
5.Former head of children's food program gets 33 months in prison in fraud case
Nora L. Steele, of Silvis, the former operations director of the Quad Cities Area Children’s Food Program, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 33 months in federal prison.
On Sept. 19, 2018, Steele waived indictment and pleaded guilty to defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture of more than $500,000 and filing a false tax return. She faces up to 23 years in prison.
Steele pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government of $515,617 and filing a false tax return. During her plea hearing in September, she admitted that from August 2015 through June 2017 she inflated the meal count forms at Church of Peace and QCACFP for federal reimbursement.
Before the sentence was imposed, Steele said she was trying to grow the organization through her actions so more children could be served. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Local prep teams fall in substate action
• The Bettendorf boys basketball team faced Dubuque Senior, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in the boys class 4A substate final held at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. The Bulldogs fell 64-55.
• Iowa City West defeated Davenport Central 72-46 in the Class 4A substate championship at Muscatine High School. Davenport Central senior Keshawn Pegues scored a team-high 15 points in the season-ending loss. He was the lone player to reach double figures for the Blue Devils, as John Miller and Josh English added seven points apiece.
