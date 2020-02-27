Rick's Six: A safer bridge for all, car crashes into salon, a world-class riverfront playground, and Iowa prepared for coronavirus

A good Thursday to all. It's going to be another quiet weather day in the Quad-Cities before warming up this weekend.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Breezy with slight chance of flurries
There's a slight chance of flurries after 7 a.m. today. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 38 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there's a 20% chance of snow after 3 a.m. with a low around 20 degrees.
Friday will see a 20% chance of snow before noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.
2. Car crashes into recently renovated Davenport salon
Lauren Talbot and her crew of stylists at Salon Envy in Davenport were working with customers when, at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a Kia Forte lost control and crashed through the northeast corner of the building.
“It was a big bang,” Talbot said. “We had 12 people or so in here.”
The car went through the outside wall of the building into a brand new room that had been set up for body wax and massage, she said.
“We just redid that room,” Talbot said. “There was just a wall there, and we spent $10,000 to make that room.
“Can you imagine if someone would have been in there?"
Davenport police said the Forte was occupied by the driver's wife and three children. Police said the man was speeding south on Harrison Street when he lost control and slammed into the building at 2801 N. Harrison St.
“There were three kids in the car,” Talbot said. “There were two in infant seats and one in a toddler seat. I took one inside because it was cold.”
Police said no injuries were reported.
The driver of the Forte is insured, police said. However, he was issued traffic tickets for reckless driving and failure to maintain control.
Scott Webster, of Shelter Insurance, the insurance agent for the building, said that when the building is fixed, concrete posts need to be installed to prevent such an occurrence in the future. The corner of the building is too vulnerable, he said, and posts would help prevent a vehicle from coming through that area of the building again.
3. World-class playground on Davenport's riverfront moves forward
The proposal for a “destination play area” along downtown Davenport’s riverfront is moving forward.
City Council voted 9-1 Wednesday night to approve the request for qualifications (RFQ) for a design competition that could bring a multi-million-dollar, world-class outdoor playground to Main Street Landing within a few years.
The RFQ outlines a two-phase plan for a design competition. First, city leaders will evaluate qualified consultants. Three finalists will be selected and given $20,000 each as part of a design competition in which the finalists will submit constructible plans.
The winning team will develop their idea into a contract with the city, with the goal of breaking ground in spring 2022. Finalists will be announced around April, and the design competition winner will be selected around August. Read more.
4. New I-74 bridge replaces 'giant jungle gym'
The twin spans of the Interstate 74 bridge have been so thoroughly crawled upon by workers and inspectors over the decades, a DOT engineer said the bridge has been "treated like a giant jungle gym."
But the new I-74 spans are taking most of the climbing and crawling out of bridge work.
Just as the new bridge — more than twice the width of the existing one —will be much safer for motorists, the spans also have features that will make them safer for those who must take care of them. Read more.
5. Official says Iowa is ready for possible coronavirus outbreak
Although it’s not possible at this time, the State Hygienic Lab soon should have the capability to test patients for the novel coronavirus that is spreading rapidly across the world, Iowa’s top public health official said this week.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is providing testing kits for COVID-19 to state public health laboratories, including the state of Iowa’s Coralville-based lab, State Epidemiologist and Medical Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health Caitlin Pedati told state senators during a Human Resources Committee meeting Wednesday at the State Capitol.
Testing for the respiratory virus currently can be done only at CDC facilities.
Pedati said there were errors noted in the first testing kits sent to the state public health labs, and that the CDC was in the process of reissuing those kits. She estimated Iowa should receive those kits in the next two weeks.
While the risk for an outbreak in Iowa still is low at this time, Pedati said the state public health department is prepared to take on any new cases of the respiratory virus that was first identified in December. Read more.
6. Things to do in the Quad-Cities
• Percussionist for Zac Brown loves working with kids. He'll offer a free workshop Friday in Moline.
Single bullet gets alleged Davenport gang member 16 years in prison
Woman passes nearly $500 in counterfeit $20 bills in Milan
Davenport man arrested on meth and firearm charges
With Pszenyczny sidelined, Toporowski to make head coaching debut