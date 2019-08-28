Reggie, a 3-month-old Bernese mountain dog watches guests on the patio during the Deadline Cream Ale tapping party at Great River Brewery in Davenport last year. The Moline City Council on Tuesday voted to allow dogs in the outdoor areas of taverns and bars.
A good Wednesday to all. It'll be a little cooler this morning as the Quad-Cities begins transitioning to fall. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and breezy today
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 77 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 55 degrees.
Thursday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. South winds will gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. with a low around 60 degrees.
2. Construction updates for Moline
Bike Trail temporary closure: The Ralph B. Birks Trail along Ben Butterworth Parkway, adjacent to the Captain’s Table location, will be temporarily closed today and Thursday to complete projects related to the construction of the new Captain’s Table.
The path will be opened as soon as each day’s work has been completed. A temporary path is currently scheduled to be installed next week.
Then on Friday, weather permitting, 4th Avenue will be temporarily closed from 5 a.m. until noon between 23rd and 19th streets. Contractors will be pouring concrete for the new bridge deck. Drivers should use 7th Avenue or River Drive.
3. 25 football players to watch in the Q-C this fall
High school football is back. The season begins for teams across the Quad-Cities region Friday night. Alleman, Assumption and Geneseo wait until Saturday night to start.
Who are some of the top players in the metro and surrounding area this fall? From a half-dozen tailbacks who rushed more than 1,000 yards last season, talented wide outs and multiple offensive linemen with Division I offers to pass rushers and ball-hawking linebackers, there is no shortage of talent.
Check out these 25 players expected to make an impact on their respective teams this fall. Read more.
4. 2 accused of robbing Davenport convenience store now face federal charges
Two men charged with robbing a Davenport convenience store with a shotgun in May are now facing charges in federal court.
Back in the early 1960s, it was the new building in Rock Island, one of the first of several, a beacon of new businesses to come, a strong reminder that Rock Island was growing.
To later generations, it was just a building that changed hands over the years, eventually ending up as Modern Woodmen of America's bank building.
However you saw it, you soon won’t see what in 1962 opened as the 1st National Bank of Rock Island. It will be demolished, possibly later this fall after it closes officially Oct. 31. Read more.
6. Moline allows dogs in outdoor areas of pubs
Dogs are now allowed in the outdoor areas of taverns and bars, but not restaurants, in the city.
City council members on Tuesday approved amending the alcoholic liquor ordinance allowing companion dogs to accompany their owners in outdoor areas of businesses that have Class B tavern liquor licenses. The ordinance excludes all other pets. Read more.