Rick's Six: A warm Christmas, man charged with making sex video, family energized by historic Davenport mansion

A good Monday to all. Whether you're working or hitting the road and heading to Grandma's, you'll be doing it in near-record warmth.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high today in the lower 50s
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. Look for patchy fog after 10 p.m.
Tuesday will see patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.
Christmas Day will be partly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
A mild weather pattern means pleasant weather this week, but dashes any hope of a white Christmas.
2. Man charged after secretly making video of himself and woman having sex
A Davenport man is facing a charge of invasion of privacy after police allege he took a video of himself and a woman having sex without her consent to record the act.
Dakotah Layne Hebeler, 21, of 821 S. Ohio Ave., is charged with invasion of privacy-nudity.
The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years. Read more.
3. I-74 re-opens in Moline after truck spills hog intestines on roadway
Traffic on Interstate 74 is back open after a semi-truck spilled hog entrails — intestines and inner organs — across the roadway.
The Moline Police Department had some fun with the incident on its Facebook page.
“The road remains slippery and greasy, so use caution when driving in the area,” the Moline Police Department wrote. “This is a sad and horribly smelling ending to ‘This little piggy went to the market,’ but Illinois Department of Transportation has arrived and cleaned up the mess.
“Also our apologies to our neighbors to the north as the winds are blowing 8 mph out of the south and carrying a scent even AXE body spray wouldn’t cover up,” the post concluded about Friday's incident.
-
4. On the bluff at Christmas: Russell family recombines original Davenport estate
Jim and Michelle Solis Russell were trying to decide. Should they add onto their existing Bettendorf home? Build something brand-new? Seek out a grand old-money Davenport mansion?
After much deliberation, they decided on the latter, buying the 1912-14 Nathaniel French home that sits high atop a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River. It's right where East River Drive curves east of McClellan Boulevard.
Walking through, Jim liked that the 12- to 15-inch thick concrete walls and floors gave the home the solid feel of a commercial building, the kind he knows as founder, president and CEO of Russell Construction, Davenport. And Michelle loved the architecture, how the staircase reminded her of her childhood home near Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park and how the home is big enough for family gatherings of children and grandchildren.
And together they were energized by the challenge of making it their own, the fifth family to occupy this "beautiful piece of history," as Michelle calls it, the home that has hosted everyone from influential Davenport industrialists of the early 1900s to President George H. W. Bush to American flamenco dancer José Greco. Read more.
5. Model trains are alive and well in the Quad-Cities
The inches-high, blue-and-gray model engine backed up to the line of yellow-orange boxcars, bumping against the closest and causing the whole line to shift.
The newly wedded train then labored forward. Wheels, track and motor created a series of clacks and buzzing groans that blended into a chorus as engine and cars accelerated.
Will Flesch, 70, of Davenport, controlled the train with his smartphone.
“That was a pretty smooth pickup,” Flesch, of the Quad City Model Railroad Club, said as the little machine rumbled away from him. “I like it.”
Dozens of feet of track were ahead of the train, looping around the huge plywood table dominating the center of Major Art & Hobby’s basement, 201 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Atop the table, members of the club were creating a miniature world in which the little blue-and-gray train and others like it were the stars.
The basement surrounding the club's layout looked like any room where there is a project underway. Boxes and sawdust were piled here and there. Tools, pencils and levels were scattered about. The members of the club, about a half dozen, moved about easily in the clutter as they tinkered.
Model trains and their fans are not hard to find in the Quad-Cities. There are several stores like Major in the area, and the enthusiasts always seem to know other people in the region who are into trains. Whatever it is about the hobby that speaks to them, the people who like trains often go all out, adding levels of detail to their layouts that an observer can explore for hours and still not see everything. Read more.
Best of 2019: Rick's Six
Rick's Six comes to your device every Monday through Friday at 6 a.m. It contains the latest news you need to know to start your day. Here are the 'top five' most viewed Rick Six's of 2019. Enjoy and Happy Holidays.
- Rick Rector
-
A good Thursday to all. Sorry folks, that $768.4 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Wisconsin. But you can always bet on the weather…
Rick's Six: Teen severely wounded, Arsenal viaduct to close, 2 charged in bank robbery, and civil rights appointees named
- Rick Rector
-
A good Friday to all. We're looking at a weekend of sun and warmth. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Rick's Six: Jobs for the Arsenal, fatal shooting in Davenport, ComedySportz to take final bow, and honoring our vets
- Rick Rector
-
A good Thursday to all. Today is Winter Awareness Day for the National Weather Service. Today's forecast definitely should make you aware that…
- Rick Rector
-
A good Monday to all. We're looking at mostly cloudy skies and chance of snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Here are the weather details f…
Rick's Six: Back to school for some today, bare facts about nudist camp, suspect in fatal hit-and-run, and house overrun with cats
- Rick Rector
-
A good Friday to all, but then aren't all Fridays good ones? If the weekend forecast were a slot machine, when pulled, it would come up with a…
