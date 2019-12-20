Rick's Six: Above normal temps, changing I-74 traffic patterns, and holiday wish granted by car dealer

She said she likely would have had to relocate from her existing location at 130 18th St. in Rock Island. Federal funds were used for recent renovations of that building, and therefore, its owners have to follow federal guidelines, which prohibit marijuana use. Also, the Rock Island City Council would have to vote on whether to allow such a business.

"If there's no light at the end of the tunnel, I really have no other choice," Royal said. "Where do I go? There's not enough meat on the bone. … We're behind on rent, and if we don't have something in play in the next few weeks, (my landlord) would have to send a notice of closing the store." Read more.

4. Jeff's Car Corner makes Wish List dream come true

With the passing of a set of vehicle keys in a Davenport car dealership lot, a Davenport man's life changed for the better Thursday afternoon.

Steven Hutt, 56, of Davenport, wanted a truck again so he could go get to appointments, scrap for metal and simply become self-sufficient again.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}