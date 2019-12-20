You are the owner of this article.
Rick's Six: Above normal temps, changing I-74 traffic patterns, and holiday wish granted by car dealer
Rick's Six: Above normal temps, changing I-74 traffic patterns, and holiday wish granted by car dealer

NWS: Summary

A good Friday to all. If you're looking for December days in the mid- to upper-40s, you've come to the right place. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.

1. Above normal temps for the weekend

NWS: Extended forecast

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

2. New traffic pattern opening up in Moline

Detour

I-74 construction update: The new Iowa-bound (westbound) I-74 lanes in Moline are expected to be completed tonight which means local traffic can take I-74 instead of 19th Street. Check out the map for more details.

3. With Hickey Brothers in downtown Rock Island shutting down, door closes on potential of indoor cannabis smoking lounge

121819-mda-nws-hickeyclosing-002a.JPG

Michelle Royal stands inside Hickey Brothers cigar store and hookah smoking lounge Wednesday in Rock Island.

Hickey Brothers in downtown Rock Island, which might have been the most likely spot to offer indoor cannabis smoking in Illinois when recreational marijuana becomes legal Jan. 1, is closing at the end of 2019.

Michelle Royal, owner of the cigar and hookah smoking lounge, said she had considered adding indoor cannabis smoking to her operation, but it's not going to happen.

She said she likely would have had to relocate from her existing location at 130 18th St. in Rock Island. Federal funds were used for recent renovations of that building, and therefore, its owners have to follow federal guidelines, which prohibit marijuana use. Also, the Rock Island City Council would have to vote on whether to allow such a business.

"If there's no light at the end of the tunnel, I really have no other choice," Royal said. "Where do I go? There's not enough meat on the bone. … We're behind on rent, and if we don't have something in play in the next few weeks, (my landlord) would have to send a notice of closing the store." Read more.

4. Jeff's Car Corner makes Wish List dream come true

122019-qct-qca-wishlist-001

Steven Hutt, right, couldn't hide his surprise as he was presented with the keys to a 2004 Toyota Highlander by Jeff's Car Corner on Thursday.

With the passing of a set of vehicle keys in a Davenport car dealership lot, a Davenport man's life changed for the better Thursday afternoon.

Steven Hutt, 56, of Davenport, wanted a truck again so he could go get to appointments, scrap for metal and simply become self-sufficient again.

To make it a surprise, Sandra Brandt, Hutt's case manager with The Project of the Quad-Cities, Moline, engaged in brief trickery for Hutt, who was among the folks featured in the Quad-City Times Wish List.

"He has no idea why we're here," said Brandt, who arrived at the Jeff's Car Corner, Davenport, dealership with Hutt in tow. He stayed in the car while she went into the business to figure out how best to surprise him. Read more.

Read their stories: 2020 Wish List nominations

5.  Local breweries beat the brr with seasonal beers

Jingle Java Holiday Stout

Jingle Java Holiday Stout from Bent River Brewing Company in Moline and Rock Island. 

“'Tis the season to be jolly,” and local breweries are making it a touch easier with a crop of winter beers.

While spring and summer tend to deliver light beverages packed with fruity flavors to cool you off, fall and winter typically feature spicer, more dense selections to warm you up.

A plethora of options await at local breweries, which recently began tapping their wintertime and holiday varieties. Here are three any beer lover ought to try this season. Read more.  

6. 'I will never forget the face he gave me before I lost him in the smoke:'  A tragic fire in East Moline

east moline fire

A boy injured in a fire early Monday at this home on 7 1/2 Street in East Moline was taken to the hospital in Iowa City, where he later died.

"I will never forget the face he gave me before I lost him in the smoke,'' Jordan Torres posted on his Facebook page, describing the horror he experienced trying to save his nine-year-old brother, Mathew, from a fire in their East Moline home.

Jordan barely escaped the blaze that destroyed his home. His right leg suffered burns and he has stitches from cuts he received breaking free from the house to get his little brother help.

Mathew did not escape. He died Wednesday at an Iowa City hospital. Read more.

Today's photo gallery: From our archives ...

More photographs from the the archives of the Quad-City Times from the 1940's and 50's.

