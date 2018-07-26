Alexandria Bribriesco of Davenport smiles as she hooks a worm onto Taylor Lance's line while fishing together on Credit Island in Davenport on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. While Lance doesn't mind touching the fish, the opposite of Bribriesco, he likes to avoid touching the worms,
An inspector walks the deck of the overflow bridge on the north edge of Sabula, Iowa in February of 2018. Bob Younie, director of maintenance for the IDOT, said For whatever reason, the small bridge began to settle on one end and was declared unsafe and closed by the IDOT on Feb. 27. "We had settlement," he said. "It moved. Something happened that caused it to move, and we can't have that. We closed it immediately."
A good Thursday to all. President Trump will be in Iowa this morning, Dubuque County to be exact. What kind of weather will Trump encounter? And how about tonight's Brady Street Sprints? Check out the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny and mild
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.
For the weekend,
Saturday will see a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
Dive team looking for a missing child in the Mississippi River along the Rock Island riverfront Wednesday have returned to shore empty-handed. Recovery efforts will resume this morning. A 2-year-boy fell into the Mississippi Tuesday night from the docks at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island. Read more.
3. Sabula bridge dealt another blow
From the Iowa Department of Transportation: "Mother Nature has again caused issues for the Sabula Bridge construction project. High waters on the Mississippi have delayed work. We are working hard to open the bridge ASAP but now anticipate opening will be a few weeks after Labor Day. Stay updated at http://iowadot.gov/sabulabridge/"
Construction Update: The pier columns are now complete and the contractor is working on both the north and south abutments, or ends of the bridge. The contractor is now waiting for the water level in the river to come down in order to complete the bridge pier caps. Unfortunately high waters over the bridge piers prevents this work from occurring. This has caused an unanticipated delay of the bridge opening until a few weeks after Labor Day. The contractor is poised to begin construction efforts as soon as waters recede. Steel beams were delivered on site mid-July.
4. Things to do after the race
After crossing the finish line of the grueling Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Saturday, runners and walkers will have something to “Cheers!” about.
Luckily, the Bix 7 post-race party, held within just a few steps of the finish line in the Quad-City Times parking lot, offers plenty for finishers to feast on, including thousands of bottles of Michelob Ultra plus those ultra-refreshing Whitey’s Ice Cream ice pops along with soda, water, fruit, granola bars, bags of chips, desserts and Chik-fil-A sandwiches.
For race director Ed Froehlich, the after-party is designed to leave participants, who pass by plenty of festivities (and are offered plenty of free beers) along the 7-mile course, with a good last impression of the Bix experience.
“We want people to have a great time, so they forget about how hard (the race) is and they keep coming back,” Froehlich said. “It’s really an achievement to finish it, so you feel good about yourself. That’s something to celebrate.”
The party, which is open only to those registered for the Bix 7, includes the award ceremony, scheduled for 10 a.m., and typically starts winding down around 11 a.m.
And after that? The fun keeps going throughout downtown Davenport at a crop of establishments such as Me & Billy and Great River Brewery, where there will be food and drink specials along with live music. Read more.
5. North Scott falls at state
North Scott made a slew of uncharacteristic mistakes Wednesday evening at the Class 4A state baseball tournament.
The Lancers dug themselves a five-run hole in the second inning, committed three errors, had a costly baserunning blunder and saw their starting pitcher plunk five hitters.
Still, North Scott had the tying run in scoring position in consecutive innings against Western Dubuque. But unlike other occasions this season when the Lancers overcame multiple-run deficits, they couldn’t complete this climb.
Propelled by a four-run second inning, Western Dubuque ended North Scott’s season in the quarterfinals 7-4 at Principal Park. Read more.
6. Investors break ground on new hotel by Bettendorf sports complex
Next year, sports teams, tournament-watchers and families won't have to go far to find a place to stay after making use of Bettendorf's new sports complex.
Wednesday morning, Choice Hotels International and Frontier Hospitality Group broke ground on the Cambria Hotel Bettendorf, 5061 Competition Drive, next to the new TBK Bank Sports Complex. The 112-room hotel will be the first Cambria property to open in Iowa. Read more.
BONUS 6. Road closures today in Bettendorf, Moline
The city of Bettendorf reports that beginning at 8 a.m. today, 21st Street northbound will be closed at Grant Street for drilling foundations.
The lane closure will be in effect until 5 p.m.
Then on July 31, 21st Street between State and Grant streets will be closed to traffic for about one week for a water service tap to Ascentra Credit Union and pavement replacement in connection with the project.
In Moline, beginning today the south side of the intersection of 12th Avenue and 41st Street will be closed to traffic. 12th Avenue east and west bound will remain open, but there will be no south bound traffic off of 12th Avenue onto 41st Street. Traffic on 41st Street northbound toward 12th Avenue will be detoured east down Avenue of the Cities to 53rd Street. The contractor expects utility work and concrete patching completed by August 10.
