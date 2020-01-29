Rick's Six: Another closure for I-74 bridge, desert foxes born at Niabi, and downtown Davenport apartment project

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at another round of light freezing drizzle and patchy snow this morning.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
• NWS Special Weather Statement: "Patchy light freezing drizzle will continue to move across the area through mid morning. The freezing drizzle could result in untreated roads and walkways becoming icy. Elevated surfaces will be especially prone to some light icing. Persons planning travel this morning should prepare to possibly encounter patches of ice on untreated roadways and walkways, as well as windshields. Drive with extra caution this morning and allow additional travel time. Be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses. The freezing drizzle will transition to light snow and flurries from west to east as the morning progresses."
1. Cloudy with a high near 28 degrees
Today patchy flurries and freezing drizzle are possible before 11 a.m., then a chance of snow. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight look for patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a low around 19 degrees.
Thursday there will be patchy fog before 1 p.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Last year at this time the Quad-Cities was enduring all-time record-low temperatures. Are we out of the woods this winter? Here's a look back at life in the Quads a year ago.
And who can forget, the 1979 winter without mercy ...
2. I-74 construction update
Beginning today weather permitting northbound 19th Street will be closed between 12th and 7th avenues for about 2 weeks. Drivers will be detoured to westbound 12th Avenue, northbound 16th Street, eastbound 7th Avenue to 19th Street.
3. Iowa panel forgives $9 million of Davenport Schools' debt
The Iowa Board of Education has repeatedly said Davenport Community School District wasn’t “too big to fail.” On Tuesday, the School Budget Review Committee might have proved that wrong.
The SBRC, which is separate from the Board, voted 3-2 to forgive more than $9 million of the district’s debt, which was incurred after intentional overspending and failing to meet corrective action plans in subsequent years.
“The school district cannot fail. It can, but it shouldn’t,” said Dave Roederer, director of the department of management and secretary of the SBRC.
After the vote, Davenport School Board President Bruce Potts said it was “the best outcome I could have hoped for.” Read more.
4. New Davenport apartment project features unusual bowstring truss
Another apartment conversion project is being proposed for downtown Davenport, this one west of Brady Street in a brick building constructed in 1927 as the International Harvester Truck Service Station.
Located on the northeast corner of West 2nd Street and Western Avenue, the building would be rehabbed into 23 market-rate apartments.
They would include seven true lofts with second-story space tucked into the arch of the roof that is supported by a bowstring truss, a distinctive architectural feature. Read more.
5. Biden says Ernst is scared he might be Democratic nominee
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took aim at Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst in Davenport Tuesday, jumping on comments made by the Republican Senator suggesting President Trump's impeachment trial could turn caucus voters against the former vice president.
Biden has been a focus of the impeachment proceedings, which accuse Trump of withholding military aid to Ukraine last summer unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
Biden brought his "Soul of a Nation" bus tour to Jeno's Little Hungary restaurant, 4908 N. Pine St., telling a small crowd of about 80 people that Ernst sees him as a threat to Trump's reelection. Read more.
6. 4 Fennec Foxes born at Niabi Zoo
Four Fennec Foxes, native to the Sahara and Sinai deserts of North Africa, have been born at Niabi Zoo.
The foxes are active hunters of small mammals and reptiles. Fennec Foxes are the smallest of all fox species, known for their unusually large ears that serve to locate prey underground and dissipate heat from their bodies in the harsh desert environment.
This is the first time Fennec Foxes, a favorite among zoo visitors, have been bred at Niabi. Read more.
