Rick's Six: Another closure for I-74 bridge, desert foxes born at Niabi, and downtown Davenport apartment project

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at another round of light freezing drizzle and patchy snow this morning.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

• NWS Special Weather Statement: "Patchy light freezing drizzle will continue to move across the area through mid morning. The freezing drizzle could result in untreated roads and walkways becoming icy. Elevated surfaces will be especially prone to some light icing. Persons planning travel this morning should prepare to possibly encounter patches of ice on untreated roadways and walkways, as well as windshields. Drive with extra caution this morning and allow additional travel time. Be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses. The freezing drizzle will transition to light snow and flurries from west to east as the morning progresses."

1. Cloudy with a high near 28 degrees

Today patchy flurries and freezing drizzle are possible before 11 a.m., then a chance of snow. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight look for patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a low around 19 degrees.