A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at another beautiful day and another very nice forecast. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny with high in mid-80s
Today will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Bix Eve Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
And for your Bix 7 Saturday, skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 72 degrees.
2. Overnight I-88 lane closures begin tonight
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports an overnight lane closure on Interstate 88 in Whiteside County.
The lane closure will be over the Hennepin Canal at the Illinois 40 interchange in the right eastbound lane near Rock Falls beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The lane is expected to reopen by 9 a.m., Thursday.
A second overnight lane closure is set in the left eastbound lane beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday and continuing until 9 a.m. Friday.
IDOT workers will be performing bridge deck repairs. Slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.
3. Moline project forces street closures
Water and sewer main repairs have begun on 12th Street in Moline from 19th to 21st avenues. Twelfth Street will be closed to thru traffic and no parking will be allowed for the duration of the project. The project's estimated completion is August 2, weather permitting.
4. Davenport drowning victims were teachers
The two men who drowned in a backyard swimming pool in the Village of East Davenport Monday night were teachers.
Police responded to the home of Village businessman John Wisor shortly before 9 p.m., where the bodies of two men were recovered from the pool.
Ken Anderson, 57, was a social studies teacher at Bellevue High School. Mark Anderson, 60, taught science at North Scott High School, Eldridge, until retiring in 2014. The men are not related, police said. Read more.
5. Crime Stoppers unsolved crimes of the week
Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is enlisting the public's help in locating the pictured suspects wanted in connection with the following unsolved crimes.
• Theft at Key Auto Mall: The pictured male (above) was seen on video driving around the lot at Key Auto Mall, Moline, in a gold Chevy Impala at 2 p.m., July 12. He then walked around and stopped at four vehicles, stealing the center caps. They are valued at about $1,600.
The male is described as being bald, heavy set, wearing a blue jacket, black pants and black shoes.
• Knives stolen at Menards: On June 28, the pictured suspect (above) entered Menards and grabbed some Kershaw brand knives valued at $160. He hid them on his person. A store employee yelled for him to stop as he walked out of the store but he didn’t stop.
He got into the passenger side of a black SUV which then fled the area. He is described as wearing a bandana and sunglasses.
If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.
6. Durant police officer resigns after video shows him striking biker
A Durant police officer facing growing claims of misconduct has resigned, two weeks after the release of a video that showed him striking a motorcyclist during a 2017 traffic stop.
Robert Smith resigned earlier this week after a closed city Council meeting in Durant. Smith was one of three full-time officers in the town of 1,800.
Durant hired Smith last year after he resigned from the Iowa State Patrol following an investigation into his arrest of Bryce Yakish.
Problems in Smith's past came to the public's attention after Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington banned Smith and other Durant officers from bringing suspects to his jail in May. Wethington said he couldn't vouch for their credibility.
Video obtained by The Associated Press shows Smith pointed his gun at Yakish and knocked him down.
BONUS SIX:
