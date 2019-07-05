A good Friday to all. Another hot and muggy day with the possibility of more rain. Our wacky weather is stuck in another rut.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
This Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for the Quad-City region by the NWS.
"Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop again this afternoon and persist tonight. There is a low chance of severe storms, with damaging winds the main threat. Pockets of heavy rainfall and flash flooding in small areas are also possible. "The heat index will reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon at most locations. "Minor flooding is occurring or forecast through the weekend on the Mississippi River downstream of the Quad Cities, and the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt." 1. A chance of afternoon showers
There's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees.
Tonight there's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.
2. 2 of 3 men charged in LeClaire shooting held on ICE detainers
Leobardo Olivo-Enriquez
Contributed photo
Three men were charged after a woman was shot at her home in rural LeClaire early Thursday morning.
At 2:32 a.m., Scott County Sheriff's deputies and Bettendorf Police responded to a call that a woman had been shot in the leg in her home in the 21600 block of 235th Avenue.
As they arrived, officers heard additional gunfire outside and away from the residence, according to a news release from the Sheriff's office.
Officers stopped a car leaving the area and arrested three men: Jose Olivo-Enriquez, 28, of Moline, Leobardo Olivo-Enriquez, 23, of Rock Island, and Edgar Sierra-Aguilar, 31, of East Moline.
All three were charged with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury, a Class C felony, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.
The men were held overnight in the Scott County Jail, according to its website. Edgar Sierra-Aguilar was released on $12,000 secured bond today. In addition to the charges, Leobardo Olivo-Enriquez and Jose Olivo-Enriquez are being held on immigration detainers, and are not eligible for bonded release.
The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East, Davenport. Her condition is unknown, according to the news release.
This incident remains under investigation.
3. Family, dogs unharmed in Davenport fire
A family and their dogs were safe Thursday after they escaped a Wednesday night fire that damaged a house at 4130 Nobis Drive, Davenport, off Rockingham Road.
Firefighters were on the scene for several hours until early Thursday at the house, which is owned by John and Darcy Carter, according to Scott County tax records.
Neighbors called in the fire at 10:53 p.m. when they saw flames coming from the house, District Chief Neil Gainey said Thursday.
When firefighters arrived, they saw flames showing from the first and second floors, Gainey said. Crews eventually ran out of water to fight the blaze, and brought in tankers from neighboring areas including Blue Grass, Montpelier, Walcott and Buffalo.
The 5,260-square-foot home, built in 1845, sits on more than five acres and is down a long driveway. The property includes a tennis court and swimming pool — firefighters also used that water to douse the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined, Gainey said. "There's just nothing left to look at," he said. "It's pretty much a total loss. I would say 80 percent of the house is gone."
A two-car garage on the property remains intact, he said.
Family members are staying with relatives.
4. ' American Pickers' to reveal old Aerosmith tour van to band on Monday
"American Pickers" meets Aerosmith in a special episode of the cable series on Monday night.
CONTRIBUTED
In the popular series, Quad-City area natives Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz will meet their rock ‘n’ roll idols, the legendary band Aerosmith, in Las Vegas, for the delivery and reveal of their authentically restored original tour van.
Last season, viewers watched as the guys headed on a cross-country trek in search of the "holy grail of rock ‘n’ roll relics and tackled the painstaking preservation of Aerosmith’s iconic tour van," according to
antiquearchaeology.com, the show's website. Read more. 5. Illinois 82 to close at Edwards River
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, construction work on the structure carrying Illinois 82 over the south branch of the Edwards River, 2.4 miles north of Illinois 17, will begin on Monday.
Civil Constructors Inc. will be starting the $450,000 project to make improvements to the expansion joints, structural steel and bridge deck surface.
To complete the repairs, Illinois 82 will be closed to all traffic at the structure and closed to through traffic at the intersection of Illinois 82 / Illinois 17 and Illinois 82 / N 570th Avenue.
A marked detour route will be installed utilizing Illinois 17 to U.S. 34, U.S. 34 to Bishop Hill Road, Bishop Hill Road to N 570th Avenue, N 570th Avenue to Illinois 82. The detour route will be in effect for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by August 23.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
Today's photo gallery: Celebrating the Fourth of July in the Q-C
071119-bet-julyfourth-001
Bettendorf Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal Bill Albracht, salutes the crowd at the start of the parade Thursday. Albracht was the youngest captain, at the age of 21, to command combat troops in Vietnam. He is the recipient of three Silver Stars for gallantry in action, three Purple Hearts, five Bronze stars and other awards for combat valor. An Augustana College graduate, he was a special agent with the U. S. Secret Service — protecting six Presidents over 25 years. Albracht also conducted criminal investigations for the Department of the Treasury. He retired in 2001 as the assistant special-agent-in-charge of the Secret Service Washington, D.C., office.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-002
Wearing her patriotic sunglasses seven-year-old Addison Pridemore waves to people in the Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-003
Bettendorf Firefighter Steven Cribbs wave to paradegoers.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-004
Kasin Mensen, 3, enjoys a freeze pop while watching the parade.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-005
Scenes from the Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-006
John Gallagher drives a World War II-era Jeep along the parade route.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-007
Nine-year-old Matthew Mortiboy, left reaches to grab a freeze pop thrown during the Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade on Grant Street Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-008
Members of the 34th Army Band of Fairfield, Iowa, march along State Street during the Bettendorf Fourth of July Parade.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-009
Bella Blackwell, 8, prepares to throw candy to children during the Bettendorf parade.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-010
Scenes from the Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-011
Six-year-old Gretta Morgart picks up a piece of candy during the Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade on Grant Street Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-012
One-year-old McKay Grech of Silver City, New Mexico watches her first Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade Grant Street Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-013
Scenes from the Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-014
Scenes from the Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-015
Scenes from the Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-016
Scenes from the Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-017
Scenes from the Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-018
Scenes from the Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-019
Scenes from the Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-020
Scenes from the Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-021
Scenes from the Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-022
Scenes from the Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-023
Scenes from the Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-024
Austin, right and Rod Blunk with the Bettendorf Fire Department drive the departments first fire truck along State Street during the Fourth of July parade in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday, July 04, 2019. The American LaFrance Brockway Torpedo, a 1922 model, came from Elmira, N.Y. It was purchased by the city of Bettendorf in 1924 for $6,000 and delivered by train in early November of that year.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-025
Scouts carry flags during the parade.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071119-bet-julyfourth-026
Scenes from the Bettendorf 4th of July Parade parade Thursday, July 4th, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-002a.jpg
Dori Alobaidi, 8, of Rock Island, waves an American flag during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-003a.jpg
Christina Kallenbach, of Moline, kisses Kylee Hamilton, 5, of Moline, during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-004a.jpg
Cheri Moore, of East Moline, and Dayle Sullivan, of East Moline, chat on the porch before the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-005a.jpg
Leilani Van Dyke, 2, of East Moline, rides a child’s car during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-006a.jpg
Maurice Gallegos, 4, of East Moline, uses an umbrella for shade during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-007a.jpg
Vanalia Olvera, of East Moline, watches the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-008a.jpg
Nora Weinertt, 1, of Moline watches the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-009a.jpg
Lola Gomez, 6, of Silvis, has a wet towel over her face during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-010a.jpg
Mexican American Veterans Association members begin the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-011a.jpg
Mexican American Veterans Association members begin the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-012a.jpg
Hampton Fire Chief Dave Johnson shows off a superman t-shirt under his uniform during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-013a.jpg
Kipp Spence, with the AMVETS Post 145, waves during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-014a.jpg
Amayah Massa, 7, of Moline, and Brooklynn Davis, 7, of East Moline, wave during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-015a.jpg
Dennis Laird, center, rides with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 669, during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-018a.jpg
Dennis Laird, center, rides with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 669, during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-019a.jpg
Maj. Gen. Duane Gamble, Parade Grand Marshal, waves during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-021a.jpg
Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and East Moline mayor Reggie Freeman wave during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-023a.jpg
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and East Moline mayor Reggie Freeman laugh during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-027a.jpg
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is given a chocolate treat by Emilia Aleviz, of East Moline, during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-030a.jpg
Miss Illinois Ariel Beverly smiles during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-031a.jpg
Cindy Holcomb, of East Moline, walks with Nicole Carmen, 10, and horse Dakota, during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-033a.jpg
Cindy Holcomb, of East Moline, walks with Nicole Carmen, 10, and horse Dakota, during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-034a.jpg
Tomas Nieto, 5, eats a popsicle during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-035a.jpg
Addyson Vanwinkle, 7, of East Moline, uses a squirt gun during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-036a.jpg
Shelby Perea, of East Moline, dances with her twins Anonella and Carlos, 1, during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-037a.jpg
United Township cheerleader Raneisa Herbert, 17, performs during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-038a.jpg
Zach Vance, 14, of East Moline, does a flip during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-039a.jpg
Jo Ironshield, of Bettendorf, rides with the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities, during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-040a.jpg
Members of the Rock Island County Republicans march during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-041a.jpg
Spectators watch as members of the Rock Island County Republicans march during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-043a.jpg
Johnny Maddoz, of Bettendorf, with the Kaaba Shriners, rides in a cart with a teddy bear during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-044a.jpg
Jemma Ayers, 3, of East Moline, searches for candy during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-045a.jpg
Jemma Ayers, 3, of East Moline, searches for candy during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-046a.jpg
Lola peeks out the window from the Overlook Village Retirement Community float during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-047a.jpg
Dennis Enstrom, Korean War veteran, drives a car with the Overlook Village Retirement Community during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-048a.jpg
Ann Campagna, with It's A Child's World, dresses as a Silvis Police department car and officer during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-049a.jpg
Spectators line 15th Avenue during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-050a.jpg
Charlee Oppendike, 4, of Colona, and Teagan Cropp, 5, of Colona, eat treats during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-052a.jpg
Emmi, 5, Angel, and Jacei Knox, 3, of East Moline, watch the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-053a.jpg
An American flag hangs overhead during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-054a.jpg
East Moline mayor Reggie Freeman walks the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-055a.jpg
Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and Gov. J.B. Pritzker wave during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-057a.jpg
Gov. J.B. Pritzker wave during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-059a.jpg
State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, passes out candy during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-060a.jpg
Edward Hamilton, of Milan, with the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities, walks the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070519-mda-nws-em4thparade-061a.jpg
Aviana Sandoval, 1, of Moline, sports a blue bow during the 61st Annual AMVETS East Moline 4th of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Downtown East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-026
Residents walk among vendor booths at the Freight House during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-027
Eden Wheeler, 8, Macie Weikert, 3, and Alyssa Stagg, 12, hold hangs and walk together back toward their family group in the Modern Woodmen parking lot during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-028
Aurora Taylor, 3, of Davenport rides the carousel during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-029
Rude Punch drummer Adam Tucker performs during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-030
Rude Punch keyboard player Murray Lee Rice performs during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-031
Rude Punch lead vocalist and guitarist Brady Jager sings during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-033
Rude Punch keyboard player Murray Lee Rice performs during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-032
Rude Punch bass player Jack Hill performs during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-034
The Freight House patio is seen full of customers during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-035
Residents mingle through vendor booths despite rain at the Freight House during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-036
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch speaks during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-021
Hazel Dickmann, 3, of Davenport holds an American flag while riding the carousel during Red, White and Boom! festivities at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-022
Justin Weikert of Muscatine grills burgers for family and friends during Red, White and Boom! outside Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-023
Rude Punch bass player Jack Hill performs during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-024
Kids play in the playground at the Freight House during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-025
Deklyn Benedict, 7, of West Liberty plays with sparklers at Bechtel Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-020
Residents take shelter from rain under their umbrellas during Red, White and Boom! at the Freight House in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-014
Grayson Snyder, 5, of Davenport takes shelter from the rain with Andy Snyder in their truck in the Freight House parking lot during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-015
Grayson, 5, Wade, 10, and Andy Snyder of Davenport take shelter from the rain in their truck in the Freight House parking lot during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-016
Trinity Noll of Davenport holds Magnolia Harris, 1, while playing with a sparkler during Red, White and Boom! at Bechtel Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-017
Avery, 2, of Davenport smiles listening to Rude Punch during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-018
Rude Punch lead vocalist and guitarist Brady Jager performs during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-019
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch makes a proclamation along with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-013
Fireworks are seen coming from the Rock Island Arsenal over the Mississippi River during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-012
Fireworks are seen coming from the Rock Island Arsenal over the Mississippi River during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-011
Fireworks are seen coming from the Rock Island Arsenal over the Mississippi River during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday.
Andy Abeyta / aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-010
Trinity Noll of Davenport holds Magnolia Harris, 1, while playing with a sparkler during Red, White and Boom! at Bechtel Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-009
Deklyn Benedict, 7, of West Liberty plays with sparklers at Bechtel Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-008
Julie Losasso of Davenport puts down her granddaughter Avery, 2, while listening to Rude Punch perform during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-007
Rude Punch lead vocalist and guitarist Brady Jager performs during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-006
Emma Snyder, 5, of Davenport plays with a sparkler in the Freight House parking lot during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-005
Aurora Taylor, 3, of Davenport jumps in a bounce house during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-004
Flags are passed out to guests during Red, White and Boom! at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-003
Grayson Snyder, 5, of Davenport takes shelter from the rain with Andy Snyder in their truck in the Freight House parking lot during Red, White and Boom! in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-002
Justin Weikert of Muscatine grills burgers for family and friends during Red, White and Boom! outside Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-nws-redwhiteboom-001
Trinity Noll of Davenport holds Magnolia Harris, 1, while playing with a sparkler during Red, White and Boom! at Bechtel Park in Davenport, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-001a.jpg
Runners start the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-002a.jpg
Phil Young won the Men’s 5K at Thursday's 37th annual Genesis Firecracker Run in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-003a.jpg
Marie Feehan won the Women’s 5K at Thursday's 37th annual Genesis Firecracker Run in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-004a.jpg
Spencer Smith won the Men’s 10K at Thursday's 37th annual Genesis Firecracker Run in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-005a.jpg
Jen Paul won the Women’s 10K at Thursday's 37th annual Genesis Firecracker Run in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-006a.jpg
Runners get prepared before the race during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-007a.jpg
Race director Joe Moreno receives a kiss from his granddaughter Maddie Miller during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-008a.jpg
Mark Hausmann sports an American Flag in his hat during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-009a.jpg
Eric Tuftee sports a wig and a red dress during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-010a.jpg
Joe Moreno, right, stands with current East Moline mayor Reggie Freeman and former mayors John Thodos, William Ward, and Denny Jacobs during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-011a.jpg
Race director Joe Moreno and East Moline mayor Reggie Freeman address the runners during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-012a.jpg
Olivia Birkmeier, 6, of Davenport, and Sophia Birkmeier, 9, of Davenport, watch the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-013a.jpg
Brinley Rodgers, centers, runs during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-014a.jpg
Michael Love sports a red dress during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-015a.jpg
Dee Neff runs during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-016a.jpg
Robert Cobert sports a beard as he runs during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-017a.jpg
Trip, a beagle, walks the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-018a.jpg
A german shepherd puppy trots during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-019a.jpg
Levi Durbin and Zac Moreno walk during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-020a.jpg
Medals on display before getting passed out during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-021a.jpg
Conor Sapp finishes the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-022a.jpg
Gustavo Martinez finishes the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-023a.jpg
Ethan Cole finishes the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-024a.jpg
Damon Bautista crosses himself as he runs across the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-025a.jpg
Augustus Swanson races to the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-026a.jpg
Spectators watch the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-027a.jpg
A puke bucket is stationed near the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-028a.jpg
Destiny Borland races to the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-029a.jpg
May Gillette finishes the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-030a.jpg
Sherry Basham sports a headband that reads “America Y’all” during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-031a.jpg
Races sprint to the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-032a.jpg
Willie Newsome reacts after finishing the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-033a.jpg
A baby sits in a decorated stroller during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-034a.jpg
Nicole Roach reacts as she crosses the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-035a.jpg
Jim Gatti cheers on Joe Lambert III during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-038a.jpg
Jim Gatti cheers on Joe Lambert III during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-039a.jpg
Jim Gatti cheers on Joe Lambert III during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-040a.jpg
Spencer Smith wins the Men’s 10K during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-041a.jpg
Olive Khoury crosses the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-042a.jpg
Runners race to the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-043a.jpg
Rebecca Rodeffer races to the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-044a.jpg
Bradford Barclay reacts as he crosses the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-045a.jpg
Hollie Bedford races to the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-046a.jpg
A pup trots during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-047a.jpg
Race director Joe Moreno cheers on John Sparks during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-048a.jpg
Matthew Hunsucker crosses the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-049a.jpg
Christian Haydel crosses the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-050a.jpg
Jen Paul wins the Women’s 10K during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-051a.jpg
Cynthia Dean and Lucille Davis smile after crossing the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-052a.jpg
Fabian Gonzalez reacts after crossing the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-053a.jpg
Lizzie Lundine races to the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-054a.jpg
Spectators watch the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-055a.jpg
Participants race to the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-056a.jpg
Participants race to the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-057a.jpg
Participants race to the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-058a.jpg
Christopher Rivera crosses the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-059a.jpg
Hayden Manis, 2, of Moline, sits on her father Geoff’s, shoulders, during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-060a.jpg
Kids start the Kiddie Run during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-061a.jpg
Jennifer and Matt Randazzo give Carson, 2, a boost during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-062a.jpg
The 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-063a.jpg
The 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-064a.jpg
Jax Kavanaugh, 3, of East Moline, runs the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-065a.jpg
The 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-066a.jpg
The 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-067a.jpg
James Pappa, of Naperville, carries his grandchildren Kalisi, 6-months, and Koi, 2, during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-068a.jpg
Shyla Bruce, of Davenport, performs with Soul Storm, during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-069a.jpg
Kids stretch before the Kiddie Race during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-070a.jpg
The 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-071a.jpg
The 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-072a.jpg
The 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-073a.jpg
The 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-074a.jpg
The 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-075a.jpg
Aliyah Nache races to the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-076a.jpg
Yari Billings races to the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-077a.jpg
Hadley Nabb races to the finish line during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-078a.jpg
The 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-079a.jpg
Brooke Sweeney cheers on participants of the Kiddie Race during the 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-080a.jpg
The 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
070419-mda-spt-firecracker-run-081a.jpg
The 37th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run Thursday, July 4, 2019, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
