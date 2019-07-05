{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

A good Friday to all. Another hot and muggy day with the possibility of more rain. Our wacky weather is stuck in another rut.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for the Quad-City region by the NWS.

"Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop again this afternoon and persist tonight. There is a low chance of severe storms, with damaging winds the main threat. Pockets of heavy rainfall and flash flooding in small areas are also possible.

"The heat index will reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon at most locations.

"Minor flooding is occurring or forecast through the weekend on the Mississippi River downstream of the Quad Cities, and the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt."

NWS: Flooding

1. A chance of afternoon showers

There's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees.

Tonight there's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.

2. 2 of 3 men charged in LeClaire shooting held on ICE detainers

JOSE ANTONIO OLIVO-ENRIQUEZ.jpg

Olivo-Enriquez
EDGAR SIERRA-AGUILAR.jpg

Sierra-Aguilar
Leobardo Olivo-Enriquez,

Leobardo Olivo-Enriquez

Three men were charged after a woman was shot at her home in rural LeClaire early Thursday morning.

At 2:32 a.m., Scott County Sheriff's deputies and Bettendorf Police responded to a call that a woman had been shot in the leg in her home in the 21600 block of 235th Avenue.

As they arrived, officers heard additional gunfire outside and away from the residence, according to a news release from the Sheriff's office.

Officers stopped a car leaving the area and arrested three men: Jose Olivo-Enriquez, 28, of Moline, Leobardo Olivo-Enriquez, 23, of Rock Island, and Edgar Sierra-Aguilar, 31, of East Moline.

All three were charged with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury, a Class C felony, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The men were held overnight in the Scott County Jail, according to its website. Edgar Sierra-Aguilar was released on $12,000 secured bond today. In addition to the charges, Leobardo Olivo-Enriquez and Jose Olivo-Enriquez are being held on immigration detainers, and are not eligible for bonded release.

The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East, Davenport. Her condition is unknown, according to the news release.

This incident remains under investigation. 

3. Family, dogs unharmed in Davenport fire

Siren

A family and their dogs were safe Thursday after they escaped a Wednesday night fire that damaged a house at 4130 Nobis Drive, Davenport, off Rockingham Road.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours until early Thursday at the house, which is owned by John and Darcy Carter, according to Scott County tax records.

Neighbors called in the fire at 10:53 p.m. when they saw flames coming from the house, District Chief Neil Gainey said Thursday.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames showing from the first and second floors, Gainey said. Crews eventually ran out of water to fight the blaze, and brought in tankers from neighboring areas including Blue Grass, Montpelier, Walcott and Buffalo.

The 5,260-square-foot home, built in 1845, sits on more than five acres and is down a long driveway. The property includes a tennis court and swimming pool — firefighters also used that water to douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, Gainey said. "There's just nothing left to look at," he said. "It's pretty much a total loss. I would say 80 percent of the house is gone."

A two-car garage on the property remains intact, he said.

Family members are staying with relatives.

4. 'American Pickers' to reveal old Aerosmith tour van to band on Monday

070519-mda-nws-pickersaerosmith

"American Pickers" meets Aerosmith in a special episode of the cable series on Monday night.

The worlds of Aerosmith and "American Pickers" will collide on the History Channel Monday at 7 p.m.

In the popular series, Quad-City area natives Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz will meet their rock ‘n’ roll idols, the legendary band Aerosmith, in Las Vegas, for the delivery and reveal of their authentically restored original tour van.

Last season, viewers watched as the guys headed on a cross-country trek in search of the "holy grail of rock ‘n’ roll relics and tackled the painstaking preservation of Aerosmith’s iconic tour van," according to antiquearchaeology.com, the show's website. Read more.

5. Illinois 82 to close at Edwards River

Road closed sign

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, construction work on the structure carrying Illinois 82 over the south branch of the Edwards River, 2.4 miles north of Illinois 17, will begin on Monday.

Civil Constructors Inc. will be starting the $450,000 project to make improvements to the expansion joints, structural steel and bridge deck surface.

To complete the repairs, Illinois 82 will be closed to all traffic at the structure and closed to through traffic at the intersection of Illinois 82 / Illinois 17 and Illinois 82 / N 570th Avenue.

A marked detour route will be installed utilizing Illinois 17 to U.S. 34, U.S. 34 to Bishop Hill Road, Bishop Hill Road to N 570th Avenue, N 570th Avenue to Illinois 82. The detour route will be in effect for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by August 23.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

6. Trending today

Today's photo gallery: Celebrating the Fourth of July in the Q-C

 

