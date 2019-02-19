Musician and longtime Daytrotter artist Johnnie Cluney poses with some of his paintings inside coworkqc, 102 E. 2nd St., Davenport, on Wednesday, Feb. 13. The shared downtown workspace will host an exhibit of his work starting on Thursday, Feb. 21.
A good Tuesday to all. While we are making progress — no school closings or delays today — we are not out of the woods yet as another winter storm has the Quad-Cities in its sights.
A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad-City region goes into effect at 9 p.m. tonight and continues until 3 p.m. Wednesday. Areas west of Iowa City are looking at a Winter Storm Warning.
Here's how the advisory reads:
"An area of low pressure will track from Oklahoma to the Upper Mississippi Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday, pulling Gulf moisture northward into Iowa and Illinois. Widespread precipitation will develop Tuesday night and begin as snow. The snow could become moderate to heavy at times, especially west of the Mississippi River. A warm southerly flow aloft may result in a changeover to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain from early Wednesday morning into the afternoon. However, there is uncertainty on exactly where this transition zone sets up. The best chances for a period of sleet and freezing rain before the precipitation comes to an end is southeast of a line from Freeport to Iowa City."
Summary
• WHAT: Snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest west of the Mississippi River. Ice accumulations of a glazing to around a tenth of an inch. Highest ice accumulations expected in the counties along and south of U.S. 34.
• WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
• WHEN: From 9 p.m. until 3 p.m., Wednesday.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
1. Watch out for the wind chill
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high near 27 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero.
Tonight snow is likely after 9 p.m. with a temperature rising to around 29 degrees by 5 a.m. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new snow accumulation of around 3 inches.
Wednesday snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, is likely before noon, then a chance of rain. The high will be near 35 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday night will be cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
• To report a pothole in Davenport call 563-326-7923.
2. Bad moon rising tonight
Tonight the Moon reaches 2019’s closest approach to Earth. Whether you call it a Super Moon or a Snow Moon, it will be the nearest, largest, and brightest full Moon of the year.
You may or may not be able to tell if the Moon appears slightly bigger or brighter, but technically it's true.
Davenport West's John Michael Thornton (22) takes a shot while Ottumwa's Trae Swartz (34) tries to block him during the third quarter of their game at Davenport West High School, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Davenport West's Malik Westerfield (2) works himself out of a tight stop between Ottumwa's Joe Hammer (14) and Kie Glosser (24) during the fourth quarter of their game at Davenport West High School, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Davenport West's Aldane Barrett (35) competes with Ottumwa's Trae Swartz (34) and Colby Reed (30) for a rebound during the second quarter of their game at Davenport West High School, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Davenport West's Jamil Haymond (32) looks for room to move toward the hoop under pressure from Ottumwa's Colby Reed (30) during the third quarter of their game at Davenport West High School, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Davenport West's Malik Westerfield (2) and Hunter Runge (5) smile at one another while walking off the court with teammate Logan Petersen (3) after winning their game at Davenport West High School, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
A Rock Island artist whose colorful works are well-known throughout the Quad-Cities and the world is going abstract for his latest exhibit.
Johnnie Cluney — a laid-back, 36-year-old East Moline native — will celebrate the opening of an exhibit of 30 new watercolor paintings at coworkqc, 102 E. 2nd St., with a free reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Cluney was a member of the original staff at Daytrotter, a Quad-Cities recording studio and music venue. He spent 12 years creating over 10,000 small, hand-drawn portraits of the musicians who recorded with Daytrotter, first in downtown Rock Island, then in downtown Davenport, as well as at other sites around the country. Read more.
5. Closet2Closet's new home helps clothe foster children
Just like the foster care youth it serves, Closet2Closet had a dream of one day having a real place to call home.
In the shuttered Seaford Clothing Co. factory where business suits once were churned out by the steady hands of hard-working seamstresses, the non-profit now has a permanent space for foster care children to come shop for new clothes.
Steel racks re-purposed from the factory along with painted wooden cubbies hold some 20,000 items of donated clothing items that fill the trendy boutique-like space at 2613 5th Ave., Rock Island. Each Thursday and two Sundays a month, Closet2Closet opens its doors for teens and tweens in foster care to shop for a new wardrobe — at no cost. Read more.
Amy, left, and Amber Haskill go through inventory at Closet2Closet in Rock Island, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The sisters help found Closet2Closet, which gives donated clothing to children in foster homes.
