A good Thursday to all. The National Weather Service says drier days are ahead. Here's how the weather picture is shaping up for the Quad-Cities.

1. Sun returns for brief appearance

NWS: Weather summary

Today there's a slight chance of showers after noon and again before 10 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

2. Flood update

NWS: High water

The following area rivers are under a flood warning until further notice.

They include:

• Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities — Currently: 19.96 feet. Flood stage: 15 feet. Crest: 21 feet on Saturday, then begin falling.

Rock River in Moline Currently: 14.16 feet. Flood stage: 12 feet. Crest: 15.5 feet on Friday, then begin falling.

Wapsipinison River in DeWitt — Currently: 13.65 feet. Flood stage: 11 feet. The Wapsi is expected to begin falling later today.

Cedar River in Conesville Currently: 15.72 feet. Flood stage: 13 feet. Crest: 16.3 feet on late tonight, then begin to fall.

Flood warnings set to expire on Saturday and Sunday

Green River in Geneseo (Saturday)  Currently: 17.79 feet. Flood stage: 15 feet. Crest: 17.8 feet later today, then begin to fall.

Iowa River in Columbus Junction (Sunday) Currently: 24.1 feet. Flood stage: 23 feet. Crest: 25.1 feet on Saturday, then begin to fall.

• Monitor area river levels

Flood headlines

3. Davenport man gets five years for credit union robbery

Randall Williams

Randall Williams

A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison for robbing a Davenport credit union in August.

Randall John Williams, 53, will serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence and pay $4,800 in restitution, U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Rose ordered.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Williams pleaded guilty in January to credit union robbery in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

The robbery happened at 12:33 p.m. Aug. 6 at R.I.A. Federal Credit Union, 3509 N. Harrison St.

According to the federal complaint filed Aug. 13, Williams walked up to the counter and told the teller “give me all your hundreds.” The teller did not immediately comply and he repeated the phrase several times and became more agitated.

Williams eventually grabbed cash from the drawer and fled.

The teller told police the robber took four $1,000 bundles and eight $100 bills totaling $4,800.

A witness inside the credit union told police the robber may be a panhandler they had previously seen at Kimberly Road and Brady Street. A still photograph was circulated around the Davenport Police Department and two officers believed the robber could be Williams, a panhandler they interacted with at the intersections of West 35th and Brady Streets and West Kimberly Road and Brady Street.

Officers later responded to Williams’ home in the 100 block of East 35th Street. Williams told an officer “yeah, go ahead and arrest me,” when the officer asked to speak to him about something that happened earlier that day. Read more.

4. Apartment fire displaces Davenport residents late Wednesday

Fire reported in Davenport

Firefighters respond to a structure fire on North Pine Street in Davenport Wednesday.

An apartment fire in Davenport that started about 9 p.m. Wednesday remains under investigation.

District Chief Neil Gainey said smoke was showing from the second floor of the south unit of a two-story duplex. Crews put out the fire in an upstairs apartment.

"Occupants of both sides have been accounted for, and got out safely upon our arrival," he said. One unit was badly damaged, he said.

The American Red Cross was notified to assist, he said. The investigation into the cause of the blaze continued late Wednesday, with firefighters and police remaining on the scene.

5. Prep headlines

PHOTOS: North Scott vs. Dubuque Wahlert girls soccer

• Rucker steps up in second half to lead North Scott over Wahlert

Photos: Girls Class 2A State Tennis

• PV doubles team rebounds from loss to stay alive at girls state tourney

Photos: Class 4A Normal Community softball sectional

• Moline plays plan to perfection to upset defending state champion Rock Island

6. Trending headlines

Today's photo gallery: RIA-JMTC Change of Command ceremony

Change of command ceremony Col. Kenneth Letcher and Col. Martin Hendrix, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Rock Island. Read story.

