Rick's Six: Appalachian Adventure, mall hopes to reopen today after fire, and RI to block 'puppy mill' pets

A good Tuesday to all. All's quiet on the weather front in the Quad-Cities — at least for the next few days. Here are the weather details and a look at the possibility of a white Christmas for the Q-C.
1. Mostly sunny
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 12 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 23 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.
Above-average temperatures are heading into the Quad-Cities, which means a wet Christmas is more likely than a white one.
2. Rock Island to block retail 'puppy-mill' pets
Animal advocates say a major change to pet-sales laws in Rock Island approved Monday will make life better for dogs, cats and people alike.
The city council voted unanimously to prohibit the sale of cats and dogs at retail stores, requiring instead that pet stores showcase only adoptable animals from care facilities or rescue organizations.
The vote came after residents approached the council in August to express concerns about breeding facilities or "puppy mills." There is only one pet store in Rock Island, and it doesn't sell dogs or cats, but the ordinance is to make clear that any pet stores that may open in the future will not be allowed to broker pets with puppy mills. Read more.
3. Child seriously hurt in early morning East Moline fire
A 10-year-old boy is seriously injured in an Iowa City hospital after being rescued from a house fire Monday.
The boy and a 16-year-old were asleep in the basement of the family home in the 2500 block of 7½ Street when a fire broke out.
They were awakened by the heat from a blanket burning on a bed. According to the East Moline Fire Department, the older boy tried get the younger one out of bed. He got him to the main floor before being forced to escape through a bedroom window and then notifying a neighbor to call 911.
The East Moline Fire Department got the call at 7:37 a.m.
The older boy was cut going through the window and taken to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis.
The basement fire spread to main-floor bedrooms.
Firefighters entered the front and back doors searching for the younger boy.
He was eventually found in a closet. The boy was taken to Genesis Medical Center, too, before being moved to a hospital in Iowa City.
An electric space heater is suspected to have caused the fire, according to Fire Chief Robert DeFrance.
"There was a pretty significant fire in the basement," he said. "And a lot of smoke and heat on the main floor."
Cold weather leads to greater use of heating equipment, and can in turn lead to more fires. It was the second fire in a matter of days in East Moline.
"This time of year there seems to be more (fires)," DeFrance said, while urging people to be "especially cautious during this heating season.
"We have a lot more sources of heat, it seems."
4. SouthPark Mall 'hoping' to reopen Tuesday
At sometime just before 11 a.m. Monday a few people ran into the Hickory Farms store in SouthPark Mall.
"They look surprised and said 'There's a store on fire down the hall," Kim Determan said after everyone was evacuated from the mall at 11:10 a.m. "They said there were flames shooting out of the ceiling, I think.
"I went down and the sprinklers had already turned on and there wasn't any fire. But there was smoke. A lot of smoke."
A spokesperson for SouthPark Mall said it is "not certain" how long the mall will remain closed.
"We are hoping to be open tomorrow (Tuesday)."
According to Moline Fire Department Chief of Operations Steve Regenwether, the fire was in a store near the Von Maur anchor store.
"We did contain and extinguish some flames, but there is smoke remaining that has to be cleared," Regenwether said. "At this time I can't really tell you how long it will take."
Regenwether confirmed no one was injured during the fire or evacuation.
Two ladder and two pumper trucks responded.
5. 2,190-mile walkabout: Former Rock Island cop conquers Appalachian Trail
His little walkabout covered 2,190 miles and 14 states, stretching from Georgia to Maine.
Retired Rock Island Police Chief Scott Harris gave more than six months of his life to conquering the Appalachian Trail. Somewhere between Georgia and Maine lie his heart and soul. He gave the adventure everything he had.
Harris fought — and beat — hunger and the elements. He encountered a bear, two moose and a wild pony. He made friends from every walk of life and background, and he learned something new about himself at every turn and pass. He overcame bumps, some bigger than others, and a fair share of bruises. Read more.
6. Bohannon to have more surgery, out for the year
After a memorable and satisfying victory over Iowa State last Thursday, Jordan Bohannon said he was going to give it some time.
He was going to wait until later this week to make a decision about whether or not he would continue playing for the Iowa basketball team this season.
He apparently decided no further deliberation was necessary. He is done. Bohannon will not play for the Hawkeyes for the remainder of this season.
In fact, the senior guard will undergo another surgery Thursday at University of Iowa Hospital to repair his other hip. That procedure is expected to sideline him for 6 to 9 months. Read more.
Immediately after a lopsided victory over Iowa State last week, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was asked if his team had just played its best game …
Today's photo gallery: Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays
Hy-Vee and local First Responders give away 400 hams during the 3rd Annual Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Davenport.
