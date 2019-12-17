Rick's Six: Appalachian Adventure, mall hopes to reopen today after fire, and RI to block 'puppy mill' pets

Cold weather leads to greater use of heating equipment, and can in turn lead to more fires. It was the second fire in a matter of days in East Moline.

"This time of year there seems to be more (fires)," DeFrance said, while urging people to be "especially cautious during this heating season.

"We have a lot more sources of heat, it seems."

4. SouthPark Mall 'hoping' to reopen Tuesday

At sometime just before 11 a.m. Monday a few people ran into the Hickory Farms store in SouthPark Mall.

"They look surprised and said 'There's a store on fire down the hall," Kim Determan said after everyone was evacuated from the mall at 11:10 a.m. "They said there were flames shooting out of the ceiling, I think.

"I went down and the sprinklers had already turned on and there wasn't any fire. But there was smoke. A lot of smoke."

A spokesperson for SouthPark Mall said it is "not certain" how long the mall will remain closed.

"We are hoping to be open tomorrow (Tuesday)."

According to Moline Fire Department Chief of Operations Steve Regenwether, the fire was in a store near the Von Maur anchor store.