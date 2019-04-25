A good Thursday to all. A high near 70 degrees will be sandwiched between a little fog in the morning and a chance of rain in the evening. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Areas of fog early today
Look for areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with a high near 70 degrees. There's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.
Tonight showers are likely with possible thunderstorms before 9 p.m. and showers between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 42 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 20 mph will gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 44 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph. There's a 20 percent chance of rain after 1 a.m.
2. Davenport Civil Rights Commission appointments met with threat of lawsuit, public outcry
Aldermen approved four appointees to the Davenport Civil Rights Commission on Wednesday night after an earlier decision by the mayor to dismiss other disobedient commissioners against their will.
“We want to make sure that the important work of the Civil Rights Commission continues,” Mayor Frank Klipsch said after the meeting. “Individuals have been appointed that are a broad representation of the community and they’re ready to start.”
Klipsch also encouraged people to look into the candidates he chose, saying they’re “willing and able and really focused on making sure that all people’s civil rights are protected.”
Meanwhile, Bettendorf attorney Mike Meloy, who’s representing the aggrieved commissioners, says they are considering “all our legal options,” including the possibility of filing suit in Scott County District Court. Read more.
3. NFL comes to Quad-Cities Saturday
Come Saturday, sometime between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., the eyes of the world will focus on Rock Island. There, inside the Austin E. Knowlton Outdoor Athletic Complex on the campus of Augustana College, a sixth-round National Football League selection will be announced.
History will be made.
In celebration of its 100th season, the NFL is highlighting communities that were home to the teams of its inaugural season. The initiative is part of "NFL 100,'' a yearlong commemoration of the centennial season. Rock Island was home to the Rock Island Independents Football Club. The team hosted the first NFL game on Sept. 26, 1920, at scenic and historic Douglas Park. To commemorate that team, Rock Island will play host to the ceremony of announcing one selection in Round 6 of the NFL draft Saturday.
"What a great day it will be,'' said John Gripp, Rock Island parks and recreation director. "It has been a lengthy and winding process to reach this point, but is a highlight for our community. To have the National Football League wanting to be here is impressive."
The celebration, which will begin at noon and is free, will feature a vintage football game, music, games and play areas for children, and a football camp featuring players from Alleman and Rock Island high schools and Augustana College.
The highlight, though, will be the draft choice.
Round 1 of the 2019 NFL draft will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday in Nashville, Tenn. Rounds 2-3 will be held in Nashville on Friday, beginning at 6 p.m. Rounds 4-7 will be held April 27, beginning at 11 a.m. in Nashville and other sites across the nation, including Rock Island.
In Round 6, the Arizona Cardinals will get the first pick, number 174. The Kansas City Chiefs will get the final pick of the round, number 214.
In years past, people with ties to specific franchises and respective communities have assisted in making late-round team selections for the teams and cities they represent. The Cincinnati Bengals have five selections in Round 6, which makes Augustana College legend and NFL great Ken Anderson a prime choice for making the pick in Rock Island. Read more.
4. 2 new hotels planned for Davenport
Heart of America Group, based in Moline, hopes to break ground next week on a Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott off Elmore Avenue, and a Springhill Suites is planned for 3750 Market Square Circle off of Utica Ridge Road.
The latter will be a four-story, 96-room building developed by Swift Hospitality of Freeport, Ill. Swift is a family-owned business engaged in development and management.
The Fairfield Inn and Suites, to be located between Great Escapes and Furniture Row at 4401 Elmore Ave., will be five stories with 108 rooms.
The hotel will be the second-to-last building in the Heart of America development called Elmore Marketplace that began in 2013, Kirk Whalen, vice president of the Moline-based company, said. Read more.
5. Bettendorf police arrest convicted sex offender for allegedly abusing child
Bettendorf police have arrested a convicted sex offender on allegations he abused a child under the age of 12.
Matthew Brian Lamb, 35, of 2104½ 15th St., Moline, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Lamb was taken into custody Tuesday and had his first appearance in Scott County District Court on Wednesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned May 16.
Lamb was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail in a cash-only bond of $25,000.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Brian Crouch, Lamb is accused of sexually abusing the child between November 1 and March 28. The victim is known to Lamb. Read more.
A Port Byron man was arrested Wednesday as the result of a Illinois State Police child pornography investigation.
6. Q-C track icon Dunsworth gears up for 70th Drake Relays
Ira Dunsworth made his Drake Relays debut in 1950 as a 15-year-old sophomore at what was then Davenport High.
The combination of a cinder track and about 3 to 4 inches of snow resulted in sloppy conditions for Dunsworth and his teammates in the two-mile relay.
"It was a quagmire by the time we ran in the afternoon," Dunsworth said. "I never ate so many cinders in my life."
During the past seven decades, the Quad-City Sports Hall of Famer has seen every condition imaginable at America's Athletic Classic — cold, rain, sleet, snow and sunshine.
Regardless, the 84-year-old Dunsworth keeps coming back.
This weekend marks his 70th consecutive year at the Drake Relays. Read more.
The 110th annual Drake Relays will commence this weekend on the blue oval in Des Moines. The field is loaded with high school, college and pro…
