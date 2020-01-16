Rick's Six: Arctic air blows into region, new charges for 'Fish Guy', and new vibe in the Hilltop neighborhood

Watch summary

WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45mph.

WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.

WHEN: From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

For the Quad-Cities, snow is likely after noon Friday. Looks for patchy blowing snow after 5 p.m. The high will be near 30 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Friday night: Look for freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow before 3 a.m., then rain. There will be patchy blowing snow before 9 p.m. The low will be around 27 degrees. Expect winds gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation between 1 to 3 inches is possible.