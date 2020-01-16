Rick's Six: Arctic air blows into region, new charges for 'Fish Guy', and new vibe in the Hilltop neighborhood

A good Thursday to all. You're waking up to a true January morning — single digit temps, negative double-digit wind-chill values, and weekend snow. Here's how things shake out.
Wind chills of 20 degrees below zero to 25 degrees below are expected early this morning in eastern Iowa, northwest of a Cedar Rapids to Dubuque line. By mid morning, winds will diminish and temperatures will rise so that wind chills will no longer be a threat.
Today in the Quad-Cities will be sunny with a high near 20 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees with northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 10 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero.
The Quad-City region will be under a Winter Storm Watch from Friday noon until 6 p.m., Saturday. According to the watch: "Widespread accumulating snow and a wintry mix at times of snow, sleet and freezing rain, is appearing likely Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches will be possible, along with ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Locally higher amounts of snow may occur in areas that remain in snow for longer durations. There also may be a period of sleet accumulation. In addition, very strong northwest winds by Saturday morning may lead to blowing and drifting snow, as well as wind gusts to 45 mph and wind chills to -15 below zero."
Watch summary
WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45mph.
WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
WHEN: From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.
IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
For the Quad-Cities, snow is likely after noon Friday. Looks for patchy blowing snow after 5 p.m. The high will be near 30 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Friday night: Look for freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow before 3 a.m., then rain. There will be patchy blowing snow before 9 p.m. The low will be around 27 degrees. Expect winds gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation between 1 to 3 inches is possible.
Saturday: Rain, snow, and freezing rain are likely before 11 a.m, with snow and freezing drizzle likely between 11 a.m. and noon. Patchy blowing snow can be expected before 11 a.m., then patchy blowing snow after noon. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
2. 'Fish Guy' returns to Scott County Jail on felony charge
The '"Fish Guy," who became a celebrity almost overnight last year after a photo of him carrying a huge catfish went viral, is back in Scott County Jail.
Peter Dwain Robinson, 34, of Davenport, is being held in Scott County Jail on a felony charge of forgery and a misdemeanor charge of third-degree fraud. His bond is $5,000.
Here's what happened, according to court documents:
Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to EZ Money Check Cashing, 3606 Brady St., Davenport, for a report of someone cashing a stolen check.
Robinson tried to cash a check made out in his name. Staff from EZ Money contacted a person who said the check, for $873.57 for 47.5 hours of work, was taken in a burglary.
Robinson admitted he did not work for the company and the check was given to him by "an unknown male."
Robinson is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court on Feb. 4 for a bond reduction and on Feb. 6 for his arraignment.
Robinson became known as ‘The Fish Guy" in 2019 after he picked up the fish March 28 near the downtown Davenport sky bridge.
Pictures taken by people — including Aaron Aguilar, of Davenport — who saw Robinson walking along with the big catch became the subject of social media memes and subsequently went viral.
Robinson earlier told a reporter he was surprised at how quickly the image spread.
“I was literally a homeless nobody,” he said in April. “I was surprised people knew my name outside my circle.”
Robinson, originally from Grand Mound, Iowa, has lived most of his life in Davenport. He said he served 7 ½ years in prison, including stints in Fort Madison and Fort Dodge, Iowa.
T-shirts were sold with the image of Robinson, who was interviewed on television, radio and social media channels as far away as Knoxville, Tenn. and Houston.
"I was able to bring the entire community together,” Robinson said earlier.
Last year, Robinson was held in Scott County Jail on misdemeanor charges in connection with assault on police officers and interference with official acts.
Police responded to a report of someone creating a disturbance at Zion Lutheran Church, 810 N. Marquette St., Davenport, according to Robinson's earlier arrest affidavit. An officer who arrived in a squad car called Robinson to come over to him. Robinson refused.
After more officers arrived, Robinson would not turn around and place his hands behind his back, so officers "had to take physical custody of the defendant to effect the arrest."
One officer suffered abrasions to the top of three of his knuckles. When Robinson tried to strike an officer in the face with his closed right fist, a Taser was deployed.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Related reading
3. Q-C radio veterans sad to see iHeart Media layoffs, say it may be a move to sell company
The ever-shifting media landscape left many people unhappy Tuesday, but Dani Lynn Howe of Bettendorf left work with mixed feelings.
The 51-year-old morning host at WLLR 103.7 FM, and popular local singer, still has a job (with her 5-10 a.m. weekday co-host Pat Leuck), amidst layoffs locally and nationwide by her employer, iHeart Media. At least a half dozen staff at the seven Quad-City stations it owns were let go.
“We’re all really sad to see longtime heritage walk out the door. It’s a sad day,” Howe, a 24-year WLLR veteran, said Wednesday. “Certainly, it’s hard, but we’ll persevere here."
The iHeart Media staff received the same company announcement that was sent to media nationwide, Howe (who also pre-tapes a show that airs weeknights) said.
“It was a tough day for all the staff. People are sad to go,” she said. “Like any business around, things happen, you move on and hope for the best.” Read more.
4. Q-C Symphony Orchestra to play 'Coco' at the Adler
The Quad City Symphony Orchestra is one of the first orchestras to perform the live score to the Disney/Pixar film "Coco," to be presented twice on Saturday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St.
In concerts at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the family-friendly event will feature the entire full-length film with dialogue projected on the big screen in high definition while QCSO assistant conductor Ernesto Estigarribia leads the orchestra performing Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s original score. Read more.