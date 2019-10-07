Jim and Vicki Peterson became part of Moline history 50 years ago this October when they moved the house behind them to its current location on 26th Street. Moving the home from its original location on 19th Street was a prelude to the construction of Interstate 74 through Moline.
A number of flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for area rivers, however most have crested or are cresting.
Here's the latest.
• Mississippi River at Rock Island: Flood Warning. Early today the river was at 16.7 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Mississippi is expected to fall to 16.6 feet Tuesday morning and remain around 16.7 feet. At 16.5 feet, water affects Credit Island Lane in Davenport and the 4700 block of River Drive in Moline. Water is at the base of the floodwall gates at the downtown Rock Island riverfront.
• Rock River in Moline. Flood Warning. Early today the river was at 13.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise to 13.9 feet today, then begin falling. At 14 feet water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.
• Wapsipinicon River in DeWitt. Flood Warning. Early today the Wapsi was at 11.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise to 12 feet today. Water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.
• Cedar River near Conesville. Flood Warning until Saturday night. Early today the Cedar was at 12.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 14.1 feet Wednesday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Saturday evening. At 14.2 feet, water affects Lindle Avenue and Keokuk Avenue, both near Saulsbury Park in Muscatine County.
• Beginning Wednesday, East Kimberly Road in Davenport will be reduced to two lanes between E. 32nd Street and the Duck Creek Bridge for pavement repairs.
Work will begin in the southbound lanes with traffic control eventually flipping to the northbound lanes as the project progresses. Access to all local businesses and residents will be maintained for the duration of the project.
This project will remove and replace broken pavement panels, repair damaged joints, and resurface a section of deteriorated asphalt pavement. Work is tentatively scheduled to be completed late fall, 2019.
• There will be lane closures on the Gateway Bridge over the Mississippi River in Clinton beginning today for a bridge inspection. Lane closures will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through Thursday.
• There will be a lane closure beginning today on the Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River. The closure will be in the westbound drive lane today and Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.. A second closure will be installed in the eastbound drive lane on Wednesday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for bridge inspections. Slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.
4. 4 things Davenport primary voters should know
Primary day is almost here. On Tuesday, Davenport voters will pick the top two candidates for mayor and the 3rd, 4th and 5th ward city council representatives. Winners from that contest will advance to a runoff Nov. 5.
Municipal elections are often low-turnout affairs, even when citywide offices are contested. The last competitive mayoral race four years ago resulted in a turnout of only 10% during the primary election. About 18% voted during the general election that year.
Still, Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz has predicted a higher-than-normal turnout this year given the makeup of the ticket, the combination of school board elections with city offices and the heightened awareness of elections with the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses on the horizon. She thinks this year could result in a turnout as high as 20% during the primary and 30% during the general election Nov. 5.
Recent statistics suggest Davenport voters tend to vote in person far more than they do by absentee in municipal elections. In 2015, only 351 of 7,192 total votes were absentee during the primary.
It's leaf-raking time, and although East Moline still allows its residents to burn leaves, the cities of of Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island and Moline have banned the practice.
To help residents with disposal, the cities offer special "no sticker" weeks for bagged leaves as well as other services. "No-sticker" service begins this week, Oct. 7-11 in Rock Island, the week of Oct. 14 in Moline, and the week of Oct. 28 in Davenport, Bettendorf and East Moline. Read more.
6. 50 years ago: When Interstate 74 cut through Moline
Fifty years ago this month, newly married Jim and Vicki Peterson watched as a house they had purchased was hoisted on wheels and rolled across a four-lane highway to a new location, part of the prep work required to build Interstate 74 in Moline.
While most of us take for granted that the interstate runs through Moline, that wasn't always the case.
The nationwide interstate system that we know today was still being constructed in October of 1969, and the state of Illinois had just wrapped up property acquisition for the Moline stretch, a process that had begun about 10 years earlier.
In May, the state auctioned properties it had acquired, some through condemnation hearings in district court, according to archives of the Moline Daily Dispatch. Buildings either had be moved or salvaged at the buyers' expense, and the land had to be cleared within 30 days or the buildings would be demolished where they stood.
St. George Greek Orthodox Church and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School were razed, the Oakwood Country Club was sold, with the organization moving to Coal Valley, and somewhere around 20 houses, including the Petersons', moved to new locations. Others were demolished.
The Moline stretch of I-74 from the Quad-City International Airport at the south to what was then the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge at the north would be part of the 41,000-mile network of divided, controlled-access highways spanning the nation, authorized by the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956.
While the disruption caused by the construction has parallels with today's work on the new Interstate 74 bridge, the interstate was more transformational. The new bridge is a replacement, after all, while the new interstate was a brand new thing that changed America and changed Moline.
"It really disrupted the whole center of the city," Peterson said. "Whole neighborhoods." Read more.
By June of 1974, crews were building an elevated roadway at the bridge to connect with the rest of Interstate 74, replacing the former configuration in which the road came down to street level in Moline.
This was the scene in March of 1975, standing west of 19th Street, looking basically north, showing the interstate as it was being built over 19th Street. "From this angle, it's hard to believe there even is a 19th Street underneath the steel," the caption stated. "Closing of the street during the day has facilitated the construction and the comping of spring should mean the work will go even faster."
The snake-like winding of Interstate 74 under construction in downtown Moline was captured from the bluff south of 7th Avenue. By this time — November 1974 —I-74 was complete from Iowa to Ohio except for the stretch in Moline.
Traffic stopped as the Peterson home moved across 19th Street to its new location on 26th Street. The home had to be moved or demolished because it was in the path of the new Interstate 74 through Moline.
As part of Interstate 74 construction through Moline, these two brick sixplexes were moved from their original location near 12th Avenue and 19th Street to 2201 7th Ave., just south of the First Congregational Church. On their original site, the bottom floors were built into the ground as garden-level apartments. During the move, those apartments were left behind, with new lower-level apartments built at the new site using brick of a different color, which one can see in the photo.
As part of the construction of Interstate 74, this three-story apartment building originally at 19th Street and 7th Avenue was moved all the way up the hill to the 1400 block of 12th Avenue where it stands today.
Moline's original Thomas Jefferson Elementary School at 2639 27th St. stood in the path of the new Interstate 74. It was demolished, and an almost exact duplicate was built at 3010 26th Ave., on land that had been part of the Oakwood Country Club golf course.
Next Level Fitness and Athletics, 3102 29th St., Moline was originally the clubhouse of Oakwood Country Club. When the club learned the route of Interstate 74 would go through its golf course, it took a state buyout in 1966 and moved to what is now Coal Valley. Much of the land not needed for the interstate turned into high-end housing.
Before Interstate 74 got its name, it was referred to in planning documents as FAI-06. The letters stood for Federal Aid Interstate and 06 meant it followed the route of existing U.S. 6 through Moline.
In the distance, one can see how what is now the Interstate 74 bridge came down to street level as it entered Moline. The configuration was much the same on the Bettendorf side. Elevating access at the bridge was a final piece of the construction puzzle.