Mahershala Ali poses with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Green Book" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
A good Monday to all. The brutal winds of Sunday have died down, but bitter wind chills continue as does the threat of flooding along area rivers and streams. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Today's high? Near 17 degrees
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 17 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become north in the afternoon.
Tonight there's a 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 9 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Tuesday brings a slight chance of snow after noon, mixing with freezing drizzle after 5 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 26 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
There's a chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 3 a.m. overnight then a chance of freezing drizzle. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
2. Area rivers rising
Several area rivers are under a National Weather Service flood warning.
Rivers under a flood warning include:
• The Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until tonight. Early today the Wapsi was at 11.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to rise to 11.6 feet this morning, then fall below flood stage tonight. At 11.5 feet, water affects homes along old U.S. 61.
• The Rock River at Moline until further notice. Early today the Rock was at 12.27 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is predicted. The Rock is expected to rise to 13.8 feet Tuesday night, then begin falling. At 13.2 feet water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Aveanue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island also is affected by floodwaters.
• The Cedar River near Conesville until today. Early today the Cedar was at 12.9 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecasted. The Cedar is expected to rise to 13.3 feet this morning. The river will fall below flood stage later in the day. At 13 feet water affects Edgewater Road and 245th Street near Conesville.
Here's what is going on this week in Davenport in addition to crews out filling the many pothole that have popped up on city streets and roadways:
• East 3rd Street will be closed between Brady Street and Pershing Avenue on Wednesday for crane work.
• Work continues on East 4th and Iowa streets.
• The railroad bridges on East 13th and Elm streets remains closed due to structural insufficiency.
Spring roadwork is just beginning to be scheduled. Here's a few of the significant projects scheduled to start sometime this spring/early summer:
• Resurfacing Rockingham Road between S. Concord and Fairmount streets.
• Resurfacing Jersey Ridge Road between Lombard Street and Central Park Avenue.
• Resurfacing Telegraph Road between W. 3rd and S. Clark streets.
• Resurfacing East Locust Street between Iowa Street and Grand Avenue.
• Rehabilitation N. Lincoln Road between Locust Street and W. Central Park Avnue.
• Resurfacing E. 39th Street between Bridge and Davenport avenues.
4. Arrest ends manhunt in Illinois Q-C
A manhunt in the area of Hampton and Rapids City for a person involved in a shooting incident about 7 p.m. on Interstate 80 has ended in the arrest of a Cedar Rapids man.
Frank Marquan Scott, 25, is being charged with numerous criminal and traffic offenses. The investigation is ongoing and more specifics as to charges will be released later, according to Illinois State Police Lt. Dyan Talbot.
Scott is currently on probation in Iowa after pleading guilty in Linn County District Court in January to a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law for which he could have been sentenced to two years in prison.
During the incident the Hampton-Rapids City Police Department asked all residents "to please lock your doors and garages and be aware of anyone suspicious. There was a chase and the person is considered dangerous. Call the police if you see anything.”
According to a news release issued by the Illinois State Police, at 7 p.m. officers received a call about shots being fired in the westbound lanes I-80 between Atkinson and Annawan.
Authorities said the man fired at a tanker truck on the freeway. Read more.
5. In an upset, 'Green Book' wins best picture at Oscars
The segregation-era road-trip drama "Green Book" was crowned best picture at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, handing Hollywood's top award to a film seen as a feel-good throwback by some and ridiculed as an outdated inversion of "Driving Miss Daisy" by others.
In a year where Hollywood could have made history by bestowing best picture on Netflix ("Roma") or Marvel ("Black Panther") for the first time, the motion picture academy instead threw its fullest support behind a traditional interracial buddy tale that proved as popular as it was divisive. But Peter Farrelly's "Green Book" weathered criticism that it was retrograde and inauthentic to triumph over more acclaimed films and bigger box-office successes.
It was an unexpected finale to a brisk, hostless ceremony that was awash in historic wins for diversity, including Spike Lee's first competitive Oscar. More women and more individual black nominees won than ever before. Read more.
An image of Freddie Mercury appears on screen as Brian May, left, and Adam Lambert of Queen perform at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Maya Rudolph, from left, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler present the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Regina King accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "If Beale Street Could Talk," as Maya Rudolph, from second left, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler look on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Evan Hayes, from left, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Shannon Dill, Alex Honnold, and Sanni McCandless accept the award for best documentary feature for "Free Solo" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
James McAvoy, left, and Danai Gurira walk on stage to present the award for best sound editing at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jay Hart, left, and Hannah Beachler accept the award for best production design for "Black Panther" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Melissa McCarthy, left, and Brian Tyree Henry present the award for best costume design at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Bette Midler performs "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from the film "Mary Poppins Returns" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Alfonso Cuaron, left, is congratulated by Yalitza Aparicio, from second left, Margarita Martinez Merino and Marina de Tavirar, as he is announced the winner for best foreign language film for "Roma" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Bette Midler performs "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from the film "Mary Poppins Returns" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Keegan-Michael Key drops down from the ceiling to introduce an original song from "Mary Poppins Returns" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Daniel Craig, left, presents Mahershala Ali with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Green Book" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Michelle Yeoh, left, and Pharrell Williams present the award for best animated feature film at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Phil Lord, left, and Christopher Miller accept the award for best animated feature film for "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
David Rawlings, left, and Gillian Welch perform "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from the film "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Melissa Berton, left, and Rayka Zehtabchi accept the award for best documentary short subject for "Period. End of Sentence." at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jaime Ray Newman, right, reacts as Krysten Ritter, from left, and Kiki Layne present her with the award for best live action short film for "Skin" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Viggo Mortensen, right, congratulates Mahershala Ali in the audience as Ali is announced the winner for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Green Book" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Mark Ronson, from left, Anthony Rossomando and Lady Gaga accept the award for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Gustavo Dudamel conducts the LA Philharmonic performance during the 'In Memoriam' at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles as the late Stan Lee is pictured on screen. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Charlie Wachtel, left, and Spike Lee accept the award for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Samuel L. Jackson, center left, embraces Spike Lee, winner of the award for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman" as Brie Larson, right, looks on, at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Olivia Colman reacts as she accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Olivia Colman reacts as she accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Lucy Boynton, left, kisses Rami Malek in the audience after he is announced winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Rami Malek gestures to the audience as he walks on stage to accept the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Guillermo Del Toro, left, congratulates Alfonso Cuaron as he accepts the award for best director for "Roma" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Peter Farrelly, center, and the cast and crew of "Green Book" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Evan Hayes, from left, Alex Honnold, Sanni McCandless, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin and Shannon Dill, from the cast and crew of "Free Solo," arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)