Rick's Six: Arrest in deadly stabbing, finalists for Bettendorf school superintendent, and what constitutes campaigning?

A good Friday to all. Here's what is in store for the Quad-Cities today through the weekend.
Hazardous Weather Outlook: "Two rounds of snow are possible today. The first is this morning and a second round is expected Friday afternoon into the evening. Snow accumulations of around one half of an inch are possible. Patchy light freezing drizzle and fog are also possible over the entire outlook area. This may create hazardous travel conditions."
1. Fog early, snow later
Patchy fog is possible this morning before 10 a.m. then a 30% chance of snow after 4 p.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees.
Tonight there's a chance of snow and freezing rain before midnight then a slight chance of freezing rain between midnight and 2 a.m. It will be cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.
2. Davenport police make arrest in deadly stabbing
Davenport police have made an arrest in connection with the stabbing death of Danial Bradley at the Relax Inn on Wednesday night.
Trai Terrell Anderson, 25, of 5417 Gaines St., Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder.
Under Iowa law, first-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Anderson was booked into the Scott County Jail at 7:19 p.m. Thursday, and is being held without bond. Read more.
Related reading
• Vehicle strikes pedestrian on Brady Street, leaves scene; woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
3. What constitutes campaign literature? Principal's email about volunteering on presidential campaign sparks question
A Bettendorf School District principal forwarded information about campaigning for a Democratic candidate Sunday night, sparking questions about what constitutes “campaign literature.”
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
High school principal Joy Kelly forwarded an email from a field organizer for former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign to students through an electronic bulletin board Sunday night. The board, she said, was started in November to share information about scholarships, competitions, educational programs, job postings and volunteer opportunities.
But on social media, some Bettendorf School District parents took exception with the email. Read more.
Related reading
4. Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Maryland
Here are some of Don Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa’s 82-72 loss to Maryland: For one of the few times all season, Luka Garza got into early foul trouble and it impacted the Hawkeyes all night. Garza, who collected two fouls in the first five minutes, still finished with 21 points but he played about 10 fewer minutes (25) than he has been playing lately. And even when he was out there, he appeared to be more tentative both offensively and defensively than he usually is. Read more.
Related reading