A good — and warmer — Wednesday to all. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
We start with a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the NWS. It reads: "This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of north central Illinois, northwest Illinois, west-central Illinois, east-central Iowa, northeast Iowa, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri.
"TODAY AND TONIGHT: South winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph may create difficult travel conditions for high profile vehicles. The strong winds, along with low relative humidity, may lead to an enhanced threat of grass or brush fires where there is dried vegetation. Isolated thunderstorms are possible from late afternoon into this evening. Cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats. Severe weather is not expected.
"THURSDAY THROUGH TUESDAY: Widespread moderate to heavy rain is possible late this week, which could exacerbate the ongoing river flooding. Most of the rain will fall Friday afternoon and Friday night. Total amounts of an inch or more are possible, especially along and south of the Interstate 80 corridor. The rain may change to snow over the northern and northwest outlook area Friday night. It is too early to determine if wet accumulations are possible."
1. Mostly sunny and breezy
Today in the Q-C metro area it will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 64 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Tonight there's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 50 degrees. South winds could produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday there's a 20 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 62 degrees.
Thursday night will bring a 40 percent chance of rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 41 degrees.
• Mississippi River in the Q-C: Flood Warning continues until further notice. Currently at 18.53 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Mississippi is expected to fall to 18 feet Friday, then begin rising late Monday reaching 18.6 feet Tuesday night.
• Cedar River near Conesville: Flood Warning continues until Sunday. Currently at 14.7 feet and steady. Flood stage is 13 feet. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday.
• Rock River at Moline: Flood Warning continues until Monday morning. Currently at 13.57 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet.
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: Flood Warning continues until Friday. Currently at 12.08 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet.
• Iowa River at Wapello: Flood Warning continues until Monday. Currently at 22.77 feet and falling. Flood stage is 21 feet.
3. Police arrest 23-year-old Moline man in Monday night shooting
Police have arrested arrested a 23-year-old Moline man in connection with a Monday night shooting that left two people injured — one critically — in Moline.
Terril S. Jenkins is charged with attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said in a media release.
"The investigation is in its early stages, but this shooting is believed to be done in retaliation due to the homicide of Corey Harrell Jr., which occurred in Moline on Oct. 31, 2018," Griffin said in an email. "This case, as well as the Harrell case, remain active investigations, and we are asking anyone with information regarding either case to call Crime Stoppers or Moline Police." Read more.
4. Testing the detours: Surprisingly smooth traffic flow
Times columnist Barb Ickes chose Tuesday morning, figuring it would be the worst. The full effects of the Interstate 74 detours would be realized with the closure of one lane on the bridge, which began Tuesday. She predicted heavy congestion, blocked intersections and long lines of frustrated drivers.
She was wrong.
Ickes and Moline police Lt. David Tertipes made several loops through the construction zone — back and forth across the river, beginning shortly before 7 a.m. Read more about what Barb discovered.
And beginning today, drivers will encounter these additional traffic changes. (see graphic)
5. Davenport man arrested for striking person with his vehicle
A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after police allege he intentionally struck a person with his vehicle in October.
Davantres Deshaun Moore, 32, of 416 E. 6th St., is charged with one count of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Read more.
6. Taylor Ridge couple recall wild ride on foundering cruise ship
Dina Janik rested her left hand on her kitchen table, placed her right hand over her heart and turned to her daughter Cheryl. The question asked of her had garnered a monster smile.
"OK, Mom, how many?'' Cheryl Carpita asked, drawing smiles and giggles from those gathered in the room.
"OK, it was a five-rosary night," Dina said of Saturday past, when she and over 1,300 other passengers and crew members survived a harrowing 24 hours at sea aboard a foundering Viking Cruise Line ship off Norway.
Among the passengers on the Viking Sky were other travelers from the Quad-Cities, as well as Dina's sister, Carol Martineck, and her husband, Al, who live in Chicago. Read more.
BONUS 6. Park pond closed for trout stocking
Trout season will officially open April 6 in Moline. With trout season quickly approaching the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be stocking Prospect Pond, Park 16th Street and 30th Avenue, with trout.
While Prospect Pond is closed to fishing until the trout season opens, the park still is open.