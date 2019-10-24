Davenport North quarterback Jack West rolls out of the pocket and looks for a receiver downfield during a game against Davenport West. West has completed more than 58 percent of his passes for a metro-best 1,450 yards this season.
The Mississippi River level is expected to stay around 15.4 feet into next week then fall to 15.1 feet Monday night, so many flood measures in Davenport will remain in place Most won’t be removed until the river is under 15 feet. The National Weather Service flood warning remains in effect until further notice.
Beiderbecke Drive will reopen by the end of the day on Thursday. The Credit Island and the recreation trail between Marquette Street and Credit Island and the riverfront walk between LeClaire Park and Marquette Street will remain closed. The flood protection at Modern Woodmen Park also will remain in place. The Compost Facility is accessible by taking Rockingham Road/Iowa 22 to Wapello Avenue to Railroad Avenue.
Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher wasn't on the agenda, but he was invited to the podium Wednesday at the start of a river conference in Molin…
2. Davenport police make arrest in one of two Monday shootings
Davenport police have arrested a suspect in one of two shootings that occurred Monday night.
James Calysto Sharkey, 25, of Mississippi, is charged with first-degree robbery in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Warren Street.
The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.
Police learned about the shooting when a 23-year-old man walked into Genesis Medical Center-West Campus, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Police were called to the hospital at 7:04 p.m.
During the investigation police learned that the shooting took place in the 1000 block of Warren Street.
Police have not said if Sharkey is a suspect in the robbery and shooting that occurred at 7:21 p.m. in the 1600 block of LeClaire Street. The victim in that shooting suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound while being robbed, and was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus for treatment.
Sharkey was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Police said that the shooting that occurred at 6:47 p.m. in the area of West 13th and Marquette streets remains under investigation. The victim in that shooting was taken to Genesis-East and then transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
3. Davenport aldermen OK ordinance change aimed at illicit massage parlors
Davenport aldermen on Wednesday night adopted changes to a recent city ordinance aimed at curbing illicit massage parlors, closing a loophole that allowed three businesses to reopen after they had been shuttered by local law enforcement.
City staff say the existing law has already rid Davenport of nearly a dozen businesses they say were trouble spots. The changes adopted Wednesday broaden the scope of the original ordinance to apply to massage therapists licensed by the state of Iowa, granting law enforcement the authority to placard those places if the city has “probable cause” to believe illicit activities are ongoing.
The changes also install tougher penalties. Now, businesses that are placarded by the city twice within one year will be shuttered for a minimum of one year and no similar business may reopen in the same location during that time. Read more.
4. 'Grip it and rip it' mentality suits North quarterback
Jack West does not consider himself a risk-taker in life. The teenager goes to class, does his homework in a timely fashion and is fairly conservative with his day-to-day decisions.
On the football field? It is quite the contrary. West plays quarterback with a riverboat gambler mentality.
There have been times this football season it has paid huge dividends for Davenport North. Conversely, there are occasions it has backfired. Read more.
5. New dancers, new venue put unique twist on 'Dracula' ballet
Even if you've seen Ballet Quad Cities' steamy, sensual take on the horror classic, “Dracula,” you haven't seen this year's version.
With several new dancers, a new theater and new set projections, the professional company is having fun sinking their teeth into a new “Dracula Unleashed!” – to be performed this weekend at Moline's Bartlett Performing Arts Center.
“Every year, the company's getting better and better,” longtime choreographer Deanna Carter said this week. “Every new cast member gives it a different voice.” Read more.
6. Stinky's House of Horrors scares for a good cause
MUSCATINE — Local haunted houses are just as much a staple of Halloween as trick or treating, and one local haunt is admired not only for its great scares but the great cause that it scares for.
For 23 years now, Stinky’s House of Horrors has been scaring Muscatine citizens of all ages from its spot on 911 E. 11th St. On one night a year, it’s the House’s mission to collect food for the needy for the winter, and to have fun scaring people.
The haunt’s humble origins start with its creator, Troy “Stinky” Philpott, who recalled how the house was originally just a few barrels of hay and a tarp. Read more.
Rock Island running back Chris Glover (26) races upfield for a first down during second-quarter playoff action Friday against Oak Lawn Richards. Glover rushed 20 times for 214 yards and a two-point conversion, but the Rocks fell 22-16 in a postseason opener between state-ranked squads at Rock Island. The Western Big 6 Conference champs finish the football season at 8-2.
Clinton running back David Johnson has Cedar Rapids Prairie's Brandon Lafferty trying to tackle him by the shoulder pads, Wednesday October 28, 2009, during first half action in Clinton. (John Schultz/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Davenport Central volleyball coach Amber Hall (right) and assistant coach Rebecca Seals celebrates the Blue Devils' second-game win over Bettendorf, 25-17, Thursday Oct. 29, 2009. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Davenport Central volleyball players erupt on the bench, Thursday Oct. 29, 2009, after beating Bettendorf 25-23 in Game 2 of their regional semifinal match at Bettendorf. (John Schultz /Quad-City Times)
Davenport Central's Jillian Wulf gets the ball over the outstretched arms of Bettendorf's Melissa Dunlavy (2) and Jenna Johnson (7), Thursday Oct. 29, 2009, during Game 2 of their regional semifinal match. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Clinton running back David Johnson has Cedar Rapids Prairie's Brandon Lafferty trying to tackle him by the shoulder pads, Wed. oCT. 28, 2009, during first half action in Clinton. (John Schultz / Quad-Ctiy Times)
Clinton running back David Johnson looks back over his shoulder at the Cedar Rapids Prairie defense as he runs for a 55 yard touchdown, Wed Oct. 28, 2009, during first half action in Clinton, IA. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Clinton's Coline Sullivan (14) chest bumps teammate and running back David Robinson after he scores making the score 34-0 , Wed. Oct. 28, 2009, during first half action in Clinton. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Bettendorf's Gage Ridenour is stopped by the Cedar Rapids Kennedy defense during Iowa Class 4A play at Bettendorf High School in Bettendorf, Wednesday, October 28, 2009. (Crista Chapman/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Moline volleyball players Sarah Fetter (14) and Lexie Holst (12) go up with the block against United Township's Sydney Wulgaert (8) during a match last month. The two teams open postseason play tonight in the Class 4A Moline Regional at Wharton Field House.
Wethersfield High School sophomore Nicole Wager is this week's Dispatch and Rock Island Argus Area Pacesetter. Wager captured the individual title at Saturday's Class 1A Sherrard Regional with a time of 19:31 over the 3 mile course at Credit Island helping lead the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op to fifth place and sectional advancement.
Center Zach Freudenberg (75) has helped lead the Clinton River Kings to an undefeated regular season. But he almost never played a down because of a tumor discovered on his brain eight years ago. (John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
Center Zach Freudenberg has helped lead the Clinton River Kings to an undefeated regular season. But he almost never played a down because of a tumor discovered on his brain eight years ago. (John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
Geneseo's Collin Akers eyes extra yardage while bursting through a hole in last Saturday's 26-7 win over Mount Vernon. After securing a Top 5 finish in the QC Prep Football Power Poll, Akers and the Leafs are looking for even more now, with the playoffs starting this weekend.
Alleman's Matt Billingsley, left, is neck-in-neck with Monmouth-Roseville's Gatlin Marlow as the pair approach the finish line at the Sherrard cross county Regional on Saturday morning, October 24, on Credit Island in Davenport. Billingsley finished the 3-mile course in under 16:20.
Geneseo running back Collin Akers (22) gains a few yards before being pulled down by a group of Mt. Vernon defenders, including Lucas Hurst (70) and Torrey Pollard (49) during first half action Saturday in Geneseo. The Maple Leafs won 26-6.
Bettendorf running back Alex Aronson is tripped up by Assumption defensive back Tom Carroll on Friday. The Bulldogs are one of two MAC teams to draw a home game in the first round of the substate round of the postseason. Bettendorf (8-1) hosts Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-5) on Wednesday. (Crista Chapman/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Davenport West defensive back Devyn Beaver falls on the loose ball in the end zone Thursday, stopping a Grayhound drive during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Davenport Central’s Lilly Campbell (8), and teammates celebrate a point scored against Davenport West during the Class 5A regional volleyball quarterfinal Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Davenport Central.
Davenport Central’s Lindsey Smith (11) and teammates celebrate a point scored against Davenport West during the Class 5A regional volleyball quarterfinal Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Davenport Central.