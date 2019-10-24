{{featured_button_text}}

10/24/19

A good Thursday to all. Here's what is shaping up on the Quad-City weather scene.

1. High today in the upper 40s

Look for mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 34 degree.

Friday will be cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

The Mississippi River level is expected to stay around 15.4 feet into next week then fall to 15.1 feet Monday night, so many flood measures in Davenport will remain in place Most won’t be removed until the river is under 15 feet. The National Weather Service flood warning remains in effect until further notice.

Beiderbecke Drive will reopen by the end of the day on Thursday. The Credit Island and the recreation trail between Marquette Street and Credit Island and the riverfront walk between LeClaire Park and Marquette Street will remain closed. The flood protection at Modern Woodmen Park also will remain in place. The Compost Facility is accessible by taking Rockingham Road/Iowa 22 to Wapello Avenue to Railroad Avenue.

2. Davenport police make arrest in one of two Monday shootings

James Sharkey

Davenport police have arrested a suspect in one of two shootings that occurred Monday night.

James Calysto Sharkey, 25, of Mississippi, is charged with first-degree robbery in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Warren Street.

The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.

Police learned about the shooting when a 23-year-old man walked into Genesis Medical Center-West Campus, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Police were called to the hospital at 7:04 p.m.

During the investigation police learned that the shooting took place in the 1000 block of Warren Street.

Police have not said if Sharkey is a suspect in the robbery and shooting that occurred at 7:21 p.m. in the 1600 block of LeClaire Street. The victim in that shooting suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound while being robbed, and was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus for treatment.

Sharkey was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. 

Police said that the shooting that occurred at 6:47 p.m. in the area of West 13th and Marquette streets remains under investigation. The victim in that shooting was taken to Genesis-East and then transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City. 

3. Davenport aldermen OK ordinance change aimed at illicit massage parlors

Davenport City Hall

Davenport aldermen on Wednesday night adopted changes to a recent city ordinance aimed at curbing illicit massage parlors, closing a loophole that allowed three businesses to reopen after they had been shuttered by local law enforcement.

City staff say the existing law has already rid Davenport of nearly a dozen businesses they say were trouble spots. The changes adopted Wednesday broaden the scope of the original ordinance to apply to massage therapists licensed by the state of Iowa, granting law enforcement the authority to placard those places if the city has “probable cause” to believe illicit activities are ongoing.

The changes also install tougher penalties. Now, businesses that are placarded by the city twice within one year will be shuttered for a minimum of one year and no similar business may reopen in the same location during that time. Read more.

4. 'Grip it and rip it' mentality suits North quarterback

Davenport North vs Davenport West football

Davenport North quarterback Jack West rolls out of the pocket and looks for a receiver downfield during a game against Davenport West. West has completed more than 58 percent of his passes for a metro-best 1,450 yards this season.

Jack West does not consider himself a risk-taker in life. The teenager goes to class, does his homework in a timely fashion and is fairly conservative with his day-to-day decisions.

On the football field? It is quite the contrary. West plays quarterback with a riverboat gambler mentality.

There have been times this football season it has paid huge dividends for Davenport North. Conversely, there are occasions it has backfired. Read more.

5. New dancers, new venue put unique twist on 'Dracula' ballet

102419-mda-nws-dracula1

Ballet Quad Cities dancers Meghan Phillips, left, Claire Cordano, and Rachel Martens in "Dracula Unleashed!"

Even if you've seen Ballet Quad Cities' steamy, sensual take on the horror classic, “Dracula,” you haven't seen this year's version.

With several new dancers, a new theater and new set projections, the professional company is having fun sinking their teeth into a new “Dracula Unleashed!” – to be performed this weekend at Moline's Bartlett Performing Arts Center.

“Every year, the company's getting better and better,” longtime choreographer Deanna Carter said this week. “Every new cast member gives it a different voice.” Read more.

6. Stinky's House of Horrors scares for a good cause

scary prop

Troy "Stinky" Philpott works hard year-round to find and create scary props like this one, bringing them to life on Halloween night.

MUSCATINE — Local haunted houses are just as much a staple of Halloween as trick or treating, and one local haunt is admired not only for its great scares but the great cause that it scares for.

For 23 years now, Stinky’s House of Horrors has been scaring Muscatine citizens of all ages from its spot on 911 E. 11th St. On one night a year, it’s the House’s mission to collect food for the needy for the winter, and to have fun scaring people.

The haunt’s humble origins start with its creator, Troy “Stinky” Philpott, who recalled how the house was originally just a few barrels of hay and a tarp. Read more.

BONUS SIX: Area trick-or-treat times

trick or treat

Princess Fiona passes out candy from her witches cauldron during trick-or-treat activities along Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport in this file photo.

Check out our list of when and where get your treats.

