NWS: Summary

A good Wednesday to all. Our stretch of sunny skies continue today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Daily high in the upper 80s

Today will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 66 degrees. There's a slight chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

2. Shots fired, car chase incidents lead to arrests in Davenport

Deontye Jamere Lewis

Areion Marshaun Watson

A shots fired incident and vehicle chase early Tuesday led to the arrest of two Davenport men.

Areion Marshaun Watson, 23, no address listed, is charged with possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and interference with official acts – firearm. Both charges are a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.

Deontye Jamere Lewis, 22, last known address in the 900 block of Gaines Street, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony, driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Read more.

3. Polk County judge sanctions Davenport man in fraud case

Promotional calendars

A corporation that operated out of Davenport is accused of a scam involving promotional calendars of the type shown here.

Polk County District Judge Heather Lauber has imposed sanctions against a Davenport man and other defendants for failure to produce documents sought by the Iowa Attorney General's Office.

The judge has ordered Alphonso Barnum of Davenport to produce credit-card and tax documents, bank records, customer emails and documents related to two newly created limited-liability corporations. Read more.

4. Ickes: High school recruiting flap reveals wrong priorities

082418-pv-bett-fb-023

Bettendorf head coach Aaron Wiley talks with media after his team's win at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf on Aug. 24, 2018.

You've probably read or heard something by now about the dispute between Moline and Bettendorf high schools.

The basis for the controversy is this: Moline accused a couple of Bettendorf football coaches of exercising "undue influence" in recruiting one of Moline's star athletes to play for Bettendorf.

Moline High Principal Trista Sanders and athletic director Richard Knar were so troubled by the possibility one of their teachers, who also is a coach in Bettendorf, may have had an improper hand in a player's decision to leave Moline that they filed a complaint with the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

The Association simply turned the complaint over to Bettendorf to deal with.

According to a letter emailed over the weekend to Bettendorf's football staff by head coach Aaron Wiley, varsity football assistant coach Kevin Freking resigned after the principal said Freking would be suspended, pending an investigation into Moline's claims. The complaint included accusations that Freking asked high school girls to flirt with and give their cellphone numbers to the potential recruit as a means of further luring him to Bettendorf. Read more.

5. Davenport flooding task force 'moves the ball forward' in discussion of long-term flood plan

050519-qct-qca-flood-006

Residents stand at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and East Second Street looking at floodwaters in Davenport on May 4.

Davenport’s flooding task force on Tuesday night inched toward recommending a request for proposal aimed at changing the city’s flood protection plan.

The group will hold at least one more work session in the coming weeks before offering their goals for protecting the stretch of riverfront often touted as the city's most valuable asset. The city council should have it to consider by early to mid-September.

Over the years, conversations within the Mississippi River community about flood protection have ebbed and flowed. But in the wake of the Flood of 2019, the issue has become a top concern among many residents and city leaders. Read more.

Photos: Flood cleanup in downtown Davenport

6. I-74 project dumping tons of business on local trucking companies

Dump truck hauling for I-74 bridge project.

A dump truck is loaded with dirt from the new Interstate 74 bridge project near the 12th Avenue overpass Friday in Moline.

If you’ve traveled during the day along River Drive from the Interstate 74 Bridge in Moline to The Bend in East Moline the past two years, you’ve likely seen your share of dump trucks.

That’s because the area on the easternmost edge of The Bend is being utilized as a dumpsite for the I-74 Bridge project, including the dirt hauled from I-74 extended out to Avenue of the Cities and beyond.

“I would say the last two years have been a banner year for trucking,” said Deb Wernick, president/owner of Dan Ash Trucking of Silvis, the main hauler in the project on the Illinois side. Read more.

'Mechanical malfunction' strikes new I-74 bridge

Photos: Interstate 74 Bridge Construction Update

