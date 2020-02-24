Rick's Six: As much as 8 inches of snow possible, shots fired leads to chase, arrest, and gig economy thrives in the Q-C

A good Monday to all. It's hard to believe that after a weekend of temps in the 60s we're looking at as much as 8 inches of snow by Wednesday.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
The Quad-City region goes under a Winter Storm Watch at midnight. The watch will be in effect until noon Wednesday.
Here's what the watch states:
"A slow moving winter storm will bring snow across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois Monday night, which will continue through Wednesday morning. Precipitation will start out as rain during the day today, which will change to snow this evening. Snow may be moderate to heavy at times, especially Tuesday through Tuesday night. Increasing north to northwest winds may cause blowing and drifting snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
"While there is still low confidence on specific snowfall amounts, there is above average confidence that this system will produce heavy snowfall amounts over portions of the watch area."
Winter storm watch summary
WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with isolated higher amounts up to 10 inches possible. The highest amounts are expected south of U.S. 30. There will be a very tight north to south gradient in snowfall.
WHERE: Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
WHEN: From late tonight through Wednesday morning.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
1. Rain turning to snow
There's a 40% chance of rain after 3 p.m. today with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 43 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: There's a chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m. then snow. The low will be around 32 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday: Snow is likely with a high near 34 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Tuesday night: Snow is likely with a low around 25 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Wednesday: Snow is likely before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy with a low around 13 degrees.
If you frolicked in the sunshine Sunday, you may frolic again Tuesday … in plenty of snow.
2. Davenport police investigate early morning shooting, chase
From the weekend: Davenport police are investigating an early Saturday shooting that left an alleyway littered with at least 30 shell casings and bullet fragments, and sparked police to chase a car through through the city.
Davenport police were called to Pershing Avenue between East 11th and East 12th streets at 12:14 a.m. Saturday. In an alley between the 300 block of East 11th and East 12th streets, officers found at least 30 shell casings and shattered glass. A Nissan pickup parked for the night was struck by one of the bullets. Read more.
3. Bettendorf 3rd grader sells reusable straws, donates money to conservation
It all started in November when Nicolina Pappas, of Rock Island, saw a video of a sea turtle with a plastic straw being pulled out of its nose.
This disturbing image got the 8-year-old thinking about plastic pollution in the world's oceans. Was there anything she could do to help to reduce the use of throw-away straws and other plastics that get ingested by marine life, and to boost turtle populations?
One question led to another and, with her parents' support, she began a campaign to discourage the use of plastic straws, both at her school — Grant Wood Elementary in Bettendorf — and in the community at large.
Her work caught fire: In January, Grant Wood stopped using plastic straws — an estimated 300 per day — and Nicolina has sold about 150 reusable metal straws packaged in cloth bags she sews herself to wean people off throw-aways.
So far, sales have raised about $1,500 that she has donated, or will soon, to four Quad-City area conservation/nature centers or organizations, earmarked for the care of turtles and for pulling garbage out of rivers where it would eventually flow into the ocean. Read more.
4. Gig economy thrives in the Quad-Cities
They drive you to bars, they bring pizzas to your door, and they hitch cables to gargantuan speakers at Jason Aldean concerts.
They are the gig workers of the Quad-Cities, and, although it’s difficult to count them, you can depend on them — and probably do — in at least one facet of your life.
And here in the Quad-Cities, like nationwide, they are making up an increasingly big slice of the economy. Read more.
5. Davenport artist explores Amazon rain forest
Not too buggy. Hot, like Davenport in July. Playful monkeys hopping about.
Constant awareness that it he fell into the water, piranha and alligators could literally eat him alive.
Those are four impressions Davenport artist Raphael "Ralph" Iaccarino brought back from his 10-day guided tour of the Amazon rain forest in December.
Widely known for his large, vibrantly colorful watercolors inspired by the rain forest of Costa Rica, Iaccarino had long wanted to visit the Amazon rain forest to see how it compares.
His starting point was Manaus, a sprawling city of two million people on the banks of the Negro River in northwestern Brazil, the capital of the vast state of Amazonas, and a major departure point for the surrounding rain forest.
He traveled in a group of eight that included his significant other, Barbara Maness, a Davenport attorney, and his son, Gaetono, who lives in Brazil teaching languages, and Gaetono's wife Juliana. Read more.
