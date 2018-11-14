Try 1 month for 99¢

A good Wednesday to all. Another frosty start for the Quad-Cities. Early morning temperatures are in the teens so you will want to bundle up before heading out this morning.

Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny today, Thursday

Today will be sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

Stay tuned, looks like snow is on the horizon for Friday night and Saturday.

• 7 day forecast

2. Davenport schools expecting less money from state

Iowa Rep. Cindy Winckler shared “the good, the bad and the ugly of our state budget” with the Davenport School Board during an open forum at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Winckler cited the board’s five-year plan that, while not set in stone, was originally pinned to hopes the district could get more than 1 percent in supplemental state aid. While the board won’t know for sure what the funding level will be until mid-February, that hope will likely remain unfulfilled.

“Since we are no longer setting supplemental state aid 18 months out, the school funding level that will be a part of that revenue estimating conference will be 0 percent,” she said. “Anything else that the Legislature decides will be coming out of new revenue; we’re talking about $101.7 million increase. … We’ve already spent it about three different times. We do have to have a balanced budget.”

Winckler, a Democrat, said she was sharing this information because the board will be well into making decisions about next year’s budget before the state supplemental aid is set.

“It does not look very bright,” she said. Read more.

3. 5th Avenue road closure in Moline

Road closed sign

The city of Moline reports that 5th Avenue will be closed to traffic from 13th to 14th streets today. Water Distribution will be installing a new service line. Work will begin at 7 a.m., and is estimated to be completed and open to traffic by the end of business day.

4. Davenport man accused of breaking into home, assaulting two women

A Davenport man on probation in a drug case was arrested Monday on charges accusing him of breaking into a home and assaulting two women.

Brandon Scott Hagedorn, 22, of the 1000 block of North Pine Street, faces charges of first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, third-degree criminal mischief and domestic abuse assault. Read more.

5. Mead movement: Quad-Cities' first meadery to open Thursday

Bootleg Hill Honey Meads
Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, 321 E. 2nd St., Davenport, is slated to open on Thursday. 

Of the many questions Rick Harris fields about his business, the top one is this: “What is mead?” And he expects to get that question even more starting on Thursday, when his Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, the Quad-Cities’ first meadery, opens its doors on East 2nd Street in downtown Davenport.

Mead, which is made by fermenting honey and often likened to honey wine, is a rather under-the-radar alcoholic drink, Harris said, though it is picking up buzz around the country. Read more.

6. Brewed Book gets $75,000 grant to expand

The Brewed Book on Harrison Street, Davenport, has received a $75,000 state grant to help with expansion into the back half of the building.

The Brewed Book, a used bookstore/coffee shop in the Hilltop Campus Village area of Davenport, has received a $75,000 Main Street grant to double the size of the store and build two apartments upstairs. Read more.

BONUS 6. Sylvan Island closed today for training

+5 
FILE: Volunteers work during an Earth Day cleanup event co-hosted by the city of Moline and other organizations in April on Sylvan Island. The island will be closed on Wednesday for training.

Sylvan Island in Moline will be temporarily closed to the public today for police officer tactical training. The island will reopen at sunrise on Thursday.

