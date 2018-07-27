Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, right gets the ear of the President During President Trump’s Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
The esports auditorium in Paradigm located at 320 E. 2nd St. in downtown Davenport, Iowa. While the virtual reality gaming center won't open until next month, owners invite Bix watchers to stop by and check out Paradigm's Snapchat filter.
A good Friday to all. Today it's the Street Fest and Jr. Bix. Saturday it's the QCT Bix 7 and RAGBRAI. Downtown Davenport will certainly be hopping. To help you get around, here are two maps with street closings. Good luck!
The former Davenport North runner couldn't get over that hump during her high school days and didn't have a faster qualifying time for the 18th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints than the Davenport Central graduate.
Paul's moment finally came on Thursday night.
Using a gutsy pass of Shaw halfway through the Women's 30-39 race, Paul blasted to the front and put on the finishing touches in her sixth straight sprints victory, a new record for the division. Read more on Sprints & Bix.
3. Trump talks year-round E15 ethanol sales during Iowa visit
President Donald Trump tantalized farmers with the prospect of year-round E15 ethanol sales at an hour-long roundtable at a community college Thursday.
He also lauded trade talks with the European Union that he said would be profitable for agriculture. Trump also made some political pitches for Rep. Rod Blum, who is in a tough re-election battle in Iowa’s 1st District, as well as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The roundtable, at Northeast Iowa Community College, was billed as a discussion about workforce development, and several of the speakers talked about the difficulty of securing a well-trained workforce and how to build skills. But for the president, the forum also provided an opportunity to tout the economy, bash Obamacare, warn that Democrats would raise taxes, and seek to soothe concerns over a trade conflict that has sent soybean prices significantly lower and put some of his fellow Republicans on the spot. Read more.
4. Wounded man shows up at Moline Fire Station
A man with gunshot wounds drove himself to Moline’s Central Fire Station for help Thursday night, Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said.
Griffin said the man told authorities he had been shot at a residence in Rock Island and was able to wrestle the gun away and leave.
“He approached the fire station with the gun in his hand,” Griffin said. The man arrived at the station at about 7:15 p.m.
The man was suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso, Griffin said. The man was taken to Trinity Rock Island. His condition was not available late Thursday.
Rock Island police were investigating the incident late Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.
5. New businesses rush to ready for Bix boom
With an extra 20,000 people expected to flood downtown Davenport and the Quad-Cities this weekend, it makes sense that new businesses are rushing to make their presence known during the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Businesses that have opened in the last year are preparing tours and bringing in extra staff to accommodate the Saturday crowd. And entrepreneurs who have announced new ventures within the past few months are pushing construction deadlines to show off business plans this weekend, when the Bix road race and RAGBRAI bike ride will converge. Read more.
6. Resurfacing of Garden Plain Road begins today
The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that work on Garden Plain Road from 0.3 mile northwest of Fenton Road to 0.6 mile west of Hillside Road in Henry County is scheduled to begin today.
Crews will be improving the 1.5-mile section with a cold-in-place recycling of the existing asphalt pavement, followed by a hot-mix asphalt resurfacing overlay. The $380,519 project is scheduled to be completed by the end of August.
Slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.