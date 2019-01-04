Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) wears a shirt honoring Tyler Trent before an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Both Purdue and Iowa will pay their respects to late Boilermakers fan Tyler Trent on by wearing #TylerStrong T-shirts in his honor. Trent, a superfan who inspired people across the globe during his hard-fought battle with cancer, died this week. He was 20. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
A good Friday to all. A wonderfully warm weekend is looking us square in the eye, so take advantage of it.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny with highs in the upper 40s
Today will be sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.
Saturday it will be more of the same — a high near 49 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 38 degrees with rain likely overnight. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
2. Scam alert in Carbon Cliff
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office has issue a warning about a phone scam making the rounds. According to sheriff's officials, messages are being played or left on voicemail saying the sheriff’s office needs to speak with you in regards to a civil matter. The caller is spoofing the originating number to look like the call is coming from the sheriff’s office. Persons receiving the calls are then asked to call back using a different number. Persons with questions should call the Sheriff's Office at 309-794-1230.
3. CrimeStoppers seeking help with these unsolved crimes
CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help with these two unsolved crimes.
According to CrimeStoppers:
• Burglars hit Kay Jewelers at Northpark:"During the early morning hours of December 9 a burglary occurred at Kay Jewelers in Northpark Mall, Davenport. The suspects used what appeared to be a bolt cutter to cut through the gate of the store and gain access. Once inside, one of the showcases was forced open and all of the contents were taken. The value of the missing jewelry (mostly earrings) is over $30,000. According to Mall Security two individuals were observed leaving the mall that could be responsible for the thefts. Those (pictured) two individuals are described by Mall Security as a white female and an African American male with a large build."
If you know who is responsible for this burglary you are asked to call the tip line, 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.
• Retail theft at JC Penney in Moline:"On December 27 these two (pictured) females committed a grab-and-run retail at JC Penney in Moline. They both selected men’s clothing and put them in a large purse and a backpack, then fled the mall in a dark blue Ford Explorer. The female carrying the backpack is described as a black, middle-aged female of average build wearing a black hair cover, pink winter coat with fur around the hood, and red plaid pants. She also has a piercing on her lower left lip. The suspect carrying the large purse is described as female, black, in her twenties, thin build, wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, and she has red highlights in her hair."
If you know who is responsible for these thefts you are asked to call the tip line309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.
4. Clinton man facing more than a hundred sex abuse, invasion of privacy charges
A Clinton man faces more than 160 charges after police say he secretly recorded and photographed a woman and three children while they were nude or partially nude over a period of months.
Timothy Craig Geerts, 44, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 39 counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and 121 counts of invasion of privacy.
The most serious charge, second-degree sexual abuse, is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor charges are a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Invasion of privacy is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
Bond was set Thursday at $10,000 cash-only on the sexual exploitation, third-degree sexual abuse and invasion of privacy charges, according to court records. He has a preliminary hearing Jan. 11. Read more.
5. Lancers use three straight pins to spoil Knights' title celebration
After 19 days away from competition, Drew Kelly wasn't entirely certain what he was going to see from his North Scott wrestling team Thursday night. What he witnessed had the head coach smiling afterward.
On a night when Davenport Assumption honored its 1998 and 1999 state championship teams, North Scott used five pins — three in succession — to spoil the celebration and upend the Class 2A seventh-ranked Knights 39-28 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual at Assumption. Read more.
North Scott's Josh Connor wrestles Assumption's Quinn Melchert during their 113 pound match, Thursday, January 3, 2018, during a MAC wrestling meet at Assumption High School. Connor won with a pin in 5:04.
North Scott's Caleb McCabe wrestlers Assumption's Noah Gonzalez during their 126 pound match, Thursday, January 3, 2018, during a MAC wrestling meet at Assumption High School. McCabe won with a pin in 1:16.
North Scott's Deven Strief wrestles Assumption's Parker Foley during their 138 pound match, Thursday, January 3, 2018, during a MAC wrestling meet at Assumption High School. Strief won with a pin in 3:27.
North Scott's Deven Strief tries to turn Assumption's Parker Foley during their 138-pound match Thursday during a Mississippi Athletic Conference wrestling dual at Assumption High School. Strief won with a pin in 3:27.
North Scott's Collin Lewis wrestles Assumption's Adam Laubenthal during their 145 pound match, Thursday, January 3, 2018, during a MAC wrestling meet at Assumption High School. Lewis won with a pin in :41.