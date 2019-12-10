You are the owner of this article.
Rick's Six: Below zero wind chills, more Deere layoffs, good I-74 bridge news, and RI clerk cites bullying in sudden resignation
12/10/19

A good Tuesday to all. You're waking up to a cold slap in the face from Mother Nature. It's currently 10 degrees in the Quad-Cities with a wind chill of -6° degrees. That's quite a change from those 40-plus degrees we enjoyed Monday morning.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Wind chills

Early morning wind chills over the entire area will hover around zero with locations north of Interstate 80 to see colder temperatures, with wind chills as low as -10 degrees at times through 9 a.m., according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the NWS.

A fast moving storm system will bring light snow to Iowa and northern Illinois late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Up to an inch of snow is possible, especially along a line from Cedar Rapids to the Quad-Cities. Snow covered roads during the Wednesday morning commute can be expected where this snow falls. Snow will end by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

1. Sunny and cold

NWS: Summary

Today will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 22 degrees. Wind chill values will be as low as -5 degrees. West winds will be between 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight there is a 50% chance of snow after 3 a.m. with a low around 11 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday brings a 40% chance of snow before 9 a.m. Skies will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 26 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.

2. I-74 bridge arch strut looks good

120719-qct-qca-bridge-018a.JPG

A person walks along the bike path near the Isle of Capri on Friday in Bettendorf. The Iowa-side arches for the new I-74 bridge are getting their first permanent strut, which will connect the two sections of arch that run parallel to one another.

A critical piece of the arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge is in place, and the first news on arch alignment is good.

The placement of an intermediate strut began Friday and continued throughout the weekend. The first strut, which is a lateral brace, was set on the Iowa side of the river, on the Iowa-bound span. It connects the sides of the arch, and an identical strut will be placed on the Illinois side after another pair of segments is added.

After months of rumor, speculation and disputes between the bridge contractor and the Iowa DOT, Monday's arch news delivered new confidence — The two sides of the arch that set off from their piers near the Bettendorf shoreline are within a half-inch in length of one another. Read more.

I-74 bridge construction

3. Michael Kutcher, Danielle Colby among TEDx 2020 speaker lineup

121019-mda-nws-tedx2

Danielle Colby

The twin brother of Ashton Kutcher and an “American Pickers” co-star are among those on the schedule for next year's TEDxDavenport, on June 6, 2020 at the Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport.

The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature local and national voices under the theme of “Epiphany.”

121019-mda-nws-tedx

Michael Kutcher

Among the headliners for the third-annual local TEDx are Michael Kutcher, Iowa native and fraternal twin of actor Ashton Kutcher, who's a leading advocate for disability awareness and organ donation, and Danielle Colby of History's “American Pickers” series, who will speak on her passion for burlesque. Read more.

Photos: Danielle Colby's Gin Rummy Halloween Spectacular coming to Q-C

4. Deere & Co. to lay off 57 from Davenport Works on Jan. 6

John Deere Logo

More jobs are being cut from John Deere Davenport Works. According to a notification filed with the State of Iowa, Deere & Co. is laying off 57 workers from the facility at 1175 E. 90th St. in Davenport. The notice was filed Dec. 2.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers to file advance notice of layoffs. This comes weeks after at least 100 were laid off at the same Deere facility. That layoff announcement came in early October.

This new round of layoffs comes at a time when Deere is operating a voluntary employee buyout program. Read more.

5. Davenport teachers union: 'We want to keep our contract'

Davenport Education Association

Over one hundred people -- mostly teachers -- showed up at the Davenport school board meeting Monday night. The teachers union is asking for a new “good faith” bargaining policy.

More than 100 people attended the Davenport school board meeting Monday night. Many were teachers, wearing “red for ed” and asking the school board to adopt a new policy and commit to maintaining a master contract, rather than moving to a handbook during the upcoming negotiations. 

John Kealey, president of the Davenport Education Association, said the teachers union was trying to be proactive in the midst of questions about the direction of the district, as the master contract expires this year. 

The negotiations will be the first for the district since the state rewrote Chapter 20 — which governs collective bargaining for public employees — in 2017. Per the new rules, base wages are essentially the only item that can be negotiated. Read more.

6. Rock Island city clerk resigns, cites workplace bullying, harassment

Mayor Thoms and Judith Gilbert

Rock Island City Clerk Judith Gilbert, right, hands her resignation to Mayor Mike Thoms on Monday, citing workplace bullying and harassment. 

City clerk Judith Gilbert resigned suddenly at the end of Monday night's Rock Island City Council meeting, catching Mayor Mike Thoms, city council members and city staff by surprise. 

Gilbert, who has worked for the city for just over three years, said she could no longer tolerate poor treatment by an unnamed colleague.

"I have an announcement to make, which is very difficult for me," Gilbert said. "In my tenure as city clerk, I have been the target of systematic and ongoing workplace bullying and harassment that has been tolerated and ignored by city management.

"In spite of the best efforts of some caring council members, this continues and it's become impossible for me to continue in my work without serious harm to my health. It has been such a disappointment to me that such behavior and mindset are allowed to occur and actually thrive at city hall. The city's workplace bullying policy is a sham and for show only. Read more.

