Rick's Six: Below zero wind chills, more Deere layoffs, good I-74 bridge news, and RI clerk cites bullying in sudden resignation

A good Tuesday to all. You're waking up to a cold slap in the face from Mother Nature. It's currently 10 degrees in the Quad-Cities with a wind chill of -6° degrees. That's quite a change from those 40-plus degrees we enjoyed Monday morning.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
Early morning wind chills over the entire area will hover around zero with locations north of Interstate 80 to see colder temperatures, with wind chills as low as -10 degrees at times through 9 a.m., according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the NWS.
A fast moving storm system will bring light snow to Iowa and northern Illinois late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Up to an inch of snow is possible, especially along a line from Cedar Rapids to the Quad-Cities. Snow covered roads during the Wednesday morning commute can be expected where this snow falls. Snow will end by 9 a.m. Wednesday.
1. Sunny and cold
Today will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 22 degrees. Wind chill values will be as low as -5 degrees. West winds will be between 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight there is a 50% chance of snow after 3 a.m. with a low around 11 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Wednesday brings a 40% chance of snow before 9 a.m. Skies will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 26 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.
2. I-74 bridge arch strut looks good
A critical piece of the arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge is in place, and the first news on arch alignment is good.
The placement of an intermediate strut began Friday and continued throughout the weekend. The first strut, which is a lateral brace, was set on the Iowa side of the river, on the Iowa-bound span. It connects the sides of the arch, and an identical strut will be placed on the Illinois side after another pair of segments is added.
After months of rumor, speculation and disputes between the bridge contractor and the Iowa DOT, Monday's arch news delivered new confidence — The two sides of the arch that set off from their piers near the Bettendorf shoreline are within a half-inch in length of one another. Read more.
3. Michael Kutcher, Danielle Colby among TEDx 2020 speaker lineup
The twin brother of Ashton Kutcher and an “American Pickers” co-star are among those on the schedule for next year's TEDxDavenport, on June 6, 2020 at the Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport.
The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature local and national voices under the theme of “Epiphany.”
Among the headliners for the third-annual local TEDx are Michael Kutcher, Iowa native and fraternal twin of actor Ashton Kutcher, who's a leading advocate for disability awareness and organ donation, and Danielle Colby of History's “American Pickers” series, who will speak on her passion for burlesque. Read more.
4. Deere & Co. to lay off 57 from Davenport Works on Jan. 6
More jobs are being cut from John Deere Davenport Works. According to a notification filed with the State of Iowa, Deere & Co. is laying off 57 workers from the facility at 1175 E. 90th St. in Davenport. The notice was filed Dec. 2.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers to file advance notice of layoffs. This comes weeks after at least 100 were laid off at the same Deere facility. That layoff announcement came in early October.
This new round of layoffs comes at a time when Deere is operating a voluntary employee buyout program. Read more.
5. Davenport teachers union: 'We want to keep our contract'
More than 100 people attended the Davenport school board meeting Monday night. Many were teachers, wearing “red for ed” and asking the school board to adopt a new policy and commit to maintaining a master contract, rather than moving to a handbook during the upcoming negotiations.
John Kealey, president of the Davenport Education Association, said the teachers union was trying to be proactive in the midst of questions about the direction of the district, as the master contract expires this year.
The negotiations will be the first for the district since the state rewrote Chapter 20 — which governs collective bargaining for public employees — in 2017. Per the new rules, base wages are essentially the only item that can be negotiated. Read more.
6. Rock Island city clerk resigns, cites workplace bullying, harassment
City clerk Judith Gilbert resigned suddenly at the end of Monday night's Rock Island City Council meeting, catching Mayor Mike Thoms, city council members and city staff by surprise.
Gilbert, who has worked for the city for just over three years, said she could no longer tolerate poor treatment by an unnamed colleague.
"I have an announcement to make, which is very difficult for me," Gilbert said. "In my tenure as city clerk, I have been the target of systematic and ongoing workplace bullying and harassment that has been tolerated and ignored by city management.
"In spite of the best efforts of some caring council members, this continues and it's become impossible for me to continue in my work without serious harm to my health. It has been such a disappointment to me that such behavior and mindset are allowed to occur and actually thrive at city hall. The city's workplace bullying policy is a sham and for show only. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Iowa bowl history
Here's a look back at each of the Hawkeyes' bowl games.
1957 Rose Bowl: Iowa 35, Oregon State 13
PASADENA, Calif. — After a season dominated by defense, Clinton’s Kenny Ploen earned MVP honors for Iowa by completing 9-of-10 passes and rushing for 59 yards including a 49-yard touchdown run. Collins Hagler led a 301-yard rushing effort by the Hawkeyes, gaining 85 yards on 10 carries.
1959 Rose Bowl: Iowa 38, California 12
PASADENA, Calif. — Bob Jeter rushed for 194 yards and Willie Fleming scored a pair of touchdowns as Iowa established Rose Bowl records with 516 total yards and 429 rushing yards. Quarterback Randy Duncan completed 5-of-7 passes for 50 yards for the Hawkeyes.
1982 Rose Bowl: Washington 28, Iowa 0
PASADENA, Calif. — The Hawkeyes ended their first winning season in 20 years in frustrating fashion. Washington freshman Jacques Robinson rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns in a game which saw the Hawkeyes turn the ball over five times. The Huskies took a 13-0 halftime lead after Iowa failed to convert on a 4th-and-7 Pete Gales pass late in the second quarter and Washington countered with a score with :20 left in the half.
1982 Peach Bowl
Iowa 28, Tennessee 22
ATLANTA — Chuck Long completed 14-of-17 passes in the first half and threw for 304 yards in the game as the Hawkeyes broke open a 21-7 halftime lead. Dave Moritz caught eight first-half passes for 168 yards and Ronnie Harmon caught a pair of touchdown passes.
1983 Gator Bowl
Florida 14, Iowa 6
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a game played in a 13-degree wind chill, Doug Drew recovered a fumbled punt attempt in the end zone late in the second quarter to give the Gators a 14-3 halftime lead. Chuck Long was intercepted four times. Owen Gill led Iowa with 83 rushing yards, four fewer than Florida’s Neal Anderson.
1984 Freedom Bowl
Iowa 55, Texas 17
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Chuck Long enjoyed one of his best games as a Hawkeye, completing 29-of-39 passes for 461 yards and six touchdowns in a game played in a steady rain. Iowa, which led 24-17 at halftime, broke the game open with 31 unanswered points in the third quarter. Robert Smith and Bill Happel totaled 115 and 104 receiving yards, respectively.
1986 Rose Bowl: UCLA 45, Iowa 28
PASADENA, Calif. — Eric Ball came off the bench to rush for 227 yards and score four times for the Bruins, reaching the end zone on runs of 30, 42, six and 32 yards. Chuck Long completed 29-of-37 passes for 319 yards for the Hawkeyes, but Ronnie Harmon lost four fumbles in addition to catching a career-high 11 passes for 102 yards.
1986 Holiday Bowl
Iowa 39, San Diego State 38
SAN DIEGO — Rob Houghtlin kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired to finish off a late-game rally. Iowa scored 18 points in the final 8 minutes, 39 seconds to erase a 35-21 deficit. Mark Vlasic threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final quarter before a 49-yard kickoff return by Kevin Harmon helped set up the game-winning field goal.
1987 Holiday Bowl
Iowa 20, Wyoming 19
SAN DIEGO — Jay Hess recovered a punt blocked by Merton Hanks in the end zone and Anthony Wright returned an interception 33 yards for another score to position Iowa to win the game when David Hudson scored on a 1-yard run with in the fourth quarter of a game it trailed 19-7 at the half.
1988 Peach Bowl
North Carolina State 28, Iowa 23
ATLANTA — Quarterback Chuck Hartlieb threw for 428 yards, but also threw four interceptions among the Hawkeyes’ seven turnovers in the game. Iowa fell behind 28-3 before scoring the game’s final three touchdowns. West Branch’s Marv Cook had 122 receiving yards and Deven Harberts caught two touchdown passes. The Wolfpack also turned the ball over seven times.
1991 Rose Bowl: Washington 46, Iowa 34
PASADENA, Calif. — Nick Bell topped 1,000 yards rushing for the season and Tony Stewart became Iowa’s career rushing leader, among few bright spots in the Hawkeyes’ third Rose Bowl loss in 10 years. The Huskies built a 33-7 halftime lead. Matt Rodgers and Bell each rushed for two scores for Iowa, while United Township’s Jeff Skillett kicked a pair of extra points for Iowa.
1991 Holiday Bowl
Iowa 13, Brigham Young 13
SAN DIEGO — Mike Saunders rushed for two first-half touchdowns, but 1990 Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer passed for 350 yards to help BYU rally from a 13-0 deficit. The Cougars moved the ball to the Iowa 18-yard line with 30 seconds remaining, but Carlos James intercepted a pass to force the only tie in Hawkeye bowl history.
1993 Alamo Bowl
California 37, Iowa 3
SAN ANTONIO — A 61-yard interception return by Jerrott Willard of a Paul Burmeister pass left the Hawkeyes in a 23-0 hole at halftime. Iowa’s only points in Hayden Fry’s first return to his home state as the Hawkeyes’ coach came on a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter by Brion Hurley.
1995 Sun Bowl
Iowa 38, Washington 18
EL PASO, Texas — Sedrick Shaw rushed for 135 yards and Bettendorf’s Tavian Banks gained 122 as the Hawkeyes built a 21-0 lead against the Pac-10 co-champions and never looked back. Matt Sherman completed 11-of-24 passes in the win and the Hawkeyes defense, led by eight tackles by Vernon Rollins, forced three fumbles and four sacks.
1996 Alamo Bowl
Iowa 27, Texas Tech 0
SAN ANTONIO — Matt Hughes, Vernon Rollins and Jared DeVries led an Iowa defense which limited Doak Walker Award winner and 2,000-yard rusher Byron Hanspard to 64 yards rushing. Sedrick Shaw rushed for 113 yards and Tim Dwight caught six passes for 105 yards as the Hawkeyes built a 17-0 halftime lead.
1997 Sun Bowl
Arizona State 17, Iowa 7
EL PASO, Texas — Bettendorf’s Tavian Banks entered the game as the nation’s fourth-rated rusher but was limited to 52 yards on 14 carries as Iowa fell behind 10-0 by the half against an Arizona State which rushed for 268 of its 377 yards. Raj Clark and Matt Hughes had 12 tackles for Iowa, one more than recorded by the Hawkeyes’ Ed Gibson of Davenport Central.
2001 Alamo Bowl
Iowa 19, Texas Tech 16
SAN ANTONIO — Nate Kaeding kicked a 47-yard field goal with 44 seconds remaining to give Kirk Ferentz his first bowl win as Iowa’s head coach. The field goal was the fourth of the day for Kaeding. Aaron Greving rushed for 115 yards in place of injured starter Ladell Betts and Kyle McCann completed 19-of-26 passes in the win.
2003 Orange Bowl
Southern California 38, Iowa 17
MIAMI — C.J. Jones opened the game by returning the opening kickoff 100 yards for a score, but USC answered with a four-play, 79-yard drive and never looked back in a game which was tied 10-10 at the half. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Carson Palmer passed for 303 yards, while Brad Banks connected on 15-of-36 passes for Iowa. Bob Sanders led the Iowa defense with 13 tackles.
2004 Outback Bowl
Iowa 37, Florida 17
TAMPA, Fla. — Chris Leak threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to give the Gators an early lead, but Fred Russell rushed for 150 yards and Nathan Chandler threw for 170 as the Hawkeyes scored 27 unanswered points to earn the win. Sean Considine had nine tackles to lead an Iowa defense which held Florida to 57 rushing yards in Iowa’s first January bowl win since 1959.
2005 Capital One Bowl
Iowa 30, Louisiana State 25
ORLANDO — Fifth-year senior Warren Holloway caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from Drew Tate as time expired as the Hawkeyes stunned LSU. Tate completed 20-of-32 passes for 287 yards, including 10 which were caught by Ed Hinkel. Davenport North’s Marques Simmons scored on a 4-yard run with 12:48 left in the game before the Tigers’ Skyler Green caught a pair of touchdown passes to give LSU a lead that didn’t last. Abdul Hodge and Chad Greenway led Iowa with 15 and nine tackles, respectively.
2006 Outback Bowl
Florida 31, Iowa 24
TAMPA, Fla. — Iowa staged a furious fourth-quarter comeback, including a pair of Drew Tate-to-Ed Hinkel touchdown passes and a 45-yard Kyle Schlicher field goal, but it wasn’t enough for the Hawkeyes to overcome the 31-7 lead the Gators had built. Abdul Hodge led Iowa with 19 tackles, but Chris Leak completed 25-of-40 passes for 278 yards for the Gators.
2006 Alamo Bowl
Texas 26, Iowa 24
SAN ANTONIO — Albert Young scored on a 1-yard run and Andy Brodell caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Drew Tate in the opening quarter, but Iowa couldn’t make a 14-3 lead stick. The Longhorns scored 20 straight points, opening a 20-14 lead on a 72-yard touchdown pass by Colt MCoy, who completed 26-of-40 passes for 308 yards and two scores.
2009 Outback Bowl
Iowa 31, South Carolina 10
TAMPA, Fla. — Shonn Greene rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns and Ricky Stanzi completed 13-of-19 passes as Iowa scored the game’s first 31 points. Tyler Sash intercepted a pair of passes, Bradley Fletcher grabbed a third and A.J. Edds recovered a pair of fumbles as the Hawkeyes limited South Carolina to 43 rushing yards.
2010 FedEx Orange Bowl
Iowa 24, Georgia Tech 14
MIAMI — The Hawkeyes limited Georgia Tech to 155 yards of offense as part of a defensive effort which included a game-high 10 tackles by Bettendorf’s Pat Angerer. Ricky Stanzi completed 17-of-29 passes for 231 yards and Iowa piled up 403 total yards of offense, including 113 rushing yards by Brandon Wegher, who iced the win with a 32-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
2010 Insight Bowl
Iowa 27, Missouri 24
TEMPE, Ariz. — Freshman Marcus Coker rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns, but Micah Hyde scored the game-deciding points when he returned an interception 72 yards for a score with 5 minutes, 32 seconds remaining. Bettendorf’s Colin Sandeman led the Hawkeyes with four receptions, part of an 11-of-21 passing day by Ricky Stanzi.
2011 Insight Bowl
Oklahoma 31, Iowa 15
TEMPE, Ariz. — Blake Bell rushed for three scores and Landry Jones threw for a fourth in a game which saw the Sooners build a 21-0 lead through three quarters. Iowa’s defense limited the Oklahoma offense, ranked fourth in the nation, to a season-low 275 yards. James Vandenberg completed 23-of-44 passes for 216 yards and Jordan Canzeri led Iowa with 58 rushing yards.
2014 Outback Bowl
LSU 21, Iowa 14
TAMPA, Fla. — Jeremy Hill left Iowa with too tall of a mountain to climb Wednesday at the Outback Bowl. The Louisiana State sophomore rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 21-14 victory over the Hawkeyes at rain-soaked Raymond James Stadium.
2015 TaxSlayer Bowl
Tennessee 45, Iowa 28
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a 45-28 loss to Tennessee, Iowa quarterbacks Jake Rudock and C.J. Beathard were not made available to discuss their performance in the TaxSlayer Bowl on Friday. They were silenced after the Volunteers spoke loudly with their actions, dominating Iowa nearly every way imaginable as they picked apart the Hawkeyes’ hopes of salvaging something out of the end of a 7-6 season that finished with three consecutive losses.
2016 Rose Bowl
Stanford 45, Iowa 16
Christian McCaffrey refused to let Iowa script a Hollywood ending to a storybook season Friday.
The Heisman Trophy runner-up who did it all throughout the season for Stanford did it all again in the Rose Bowl, grabbing a 75-yard touchdown pass on the game’s first play from scrimmage, rushing for 172 yards and returning a punt 63 yards for a score to lead the Cardinal to a 45-16 victory over the Hawkeyes.
McCaffrey did most of his work before the sun set behind the San Gabriel Mountain range that brackets the historic stadium, helping the Pac-12 champions to a 35-0 halftime lead and frustrating Iowa nearly every time he touched the ball.
2017 Pinstripe Bowl
2017 Pinstripe Bowl: Iowa 17, Boston College
In 60 minutes of football in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday at frigid Yankee Stadium, Iowa surprised, frustrated, stunned and won.
Mostly, the Hawkeyes simply persevered to end a string of five consecutive bowl losses, outscoring Boston College 17-3 in the second half to rally for a 27-20 victory.
Drake Kulick, a senior fullback from Muscatine, scored the game-deciding touchdown on his second carry of the season, plowing his way into the end zone on a 1-yard run with 3 minutes, 9 seconds remaining to break the 20-20 tie the Eagles had forged five minutes earlier.
"We stuck to plan, believed in ourselves and kept working," Kulick said. "Brian (Ferentz, the Iowa offensive coordinator) called my number, and I was like, ‘OK, let’s get this done.’ It’s a heck of a last carry for me, a heck of a memory."
In a game played in 23-degree weather with a wind chill hovering around 12, the Hawkeyes managed to cram an entire season of football into 60 minutes in front of a crowd of 37,667.
"In a lot of ways, this game was reflective of our season," said coach Kirk Ferentz, who earned his 143rd victory at Iowa to tie Hayden Fry as the program’s all-time wins leader.
"We’ve had some ups and downs this year, some turbulence along the way, that type of thing but the guys pushed through it and that is certainly what happened today."
In many respects, Iowa beat Boston College at its own game.
The Hawkeyes, playing turnover-free football, took the ball away from the Eagles three times on a turf slickened by the frigid conditions.
"The turnover battle has been our weapon all season," Boston College tight end Tom Sweeney said. "It’s been our difference maker, but they took that away from us."
The Hawkeyes set that tone early.
Jake Gervase, a junior safety from Davenport Assumption, intercepted Eagles quarterback Darius Wade on the third snap of the game and returned the ball 29 yards to the Boston College 6-yard line.
Iowa settled for the first of two field goals by Miguel Recinos on the ensuing possession, but the tone had been set.
"We talked a lot about takeaways and how in a game like this they could be big," Gervase said. "We knew it was going to be a physical, hard-hitting game, and we felt like there could be a few chances there to help us out."
The lead changed hands five times before Kulick reached the end zone, a score that followed a fumble recovery by Parker Hesse that came on an Anthony Nelson sack of Wade with 4:22 to play.
Akrum Wadley, named the game’s most valuable player, followed with a 27-yard carry that set up a 17-yard pass to Nate Wieting to the 1-yard line to set up Kulick’s second score of the season.
The Hawkeyes didn’t give Boston College a chance to answer.
Josh Jackson ended the Eagles’ next drive with his school record-tying eighth interception of the season. His pick at the Boston College 44-yard line with 1:18 remaining positioned Iowa to earn its first bowl win since a 2010 victory over Missouri.
"We wanted to send the seniors on this team out with a win," Jackson said, adding that his own future with the Hawkeyes following a record-setting junior year will be determined at a later date. "That was the motivation from the start, whatever it took to get it done and get that eighth win."
Finishing the season with an 8-5 record proved to be a bit of a challenge.
Boston College running back A.J. Dillon gained 126 of his 157 rushing yards in the first half, carrying 18 times to send the Eagles (7-6) on their way to a 17-10 advantage by halftime.
The Hawkeyes struggled to gain much traction offensively at all through two quarters despite taking a 10-7 lead in the opening minutes of the second quarter when Stanley hit Noah Fant with an 8-yard touchdown pass.
As Boston College piled up 281 yards in the first half, Iowa mustered just 56.
A 39-yard touchdown catch by Sweeney and a 30-yard field goal by Colton Lichtenberg pushed the Eagles to a lead that didn’t last as Iowa’s defense held Boston College to one first down in the third quarter.
"I don’t think any of our adjustments were major. I thought we just came out and played tough, gritty football in the second half," Ferentz said. "Starting up front, the intensity seemed to move up a notch after halftime."
Wadley, who ran for 88 of the 101 yards Iowa managed on the ground, scored the only points of the third quarter on a 5-yard carry that Stanley helped set up with a 32-yard pass to Nick Easley on a third-and-seven play.
The Hawkeyes had been 0-for-5 on third down conversions up to that point and didn’t convert on another until Wadley caught a 17-yard pass on a third-and-eight play that helped set up a 38-yard field goal by Recinos to give Iowa a 20-17 edge with 11:32 to play.
"We held them to 200 yards of offense, but they hit us with a couple of big plays that came back to haunt us," Boston College coach Steve Addazio said. “In a game as close as this, that can make all the difference and it did."
2017 Outback Bowl
Florida 30, Iowa 3
TAMPA, Fla. — Two defining moments six minutes apart led to one frustrating finish for the Iowa football team.
One was on offense, the other on defense, and both sent 20th-rated Florida on its way to a humbling 30-3 victory over the 21st-ranked Hawkeyes in the Outback Bowl.
Iowa and Florida were locked in a 3-3 defensive struggle midway through the second quarter before the Hawkeyes put together their first sustained drive of the game. A six-yard pick-up by C.J. Beathard from the Florida seven-yard line left Iowa with a fourth-and-goal situation inside the one.
The handoff went to LeShun Daniels, but the Gators’ Marcell Harris blew through a missed block and dropped the Hawkeye senior for a two-yard loss.
Things got even tougher for the Hawkeyes six minutes later after the two teams traded punts, a 51-yarder by the Gators’ Johnny Townsend followed a 53-yard effort from Ron Coluzzi which left Florida on its 15-yard line with 2 minutes, 2 seconds remaining in the first half.
Mark Thompson didn’t keep the Gators there for long, catching a screen pass from Austin Appleby and eluding tackle attempts by five Hawkeyes on his way to an 85-yard touchdown run.
The longest pass play in Outback Bowl history left Iowa in a 10-3 halftime hole.
Keith Duncan added to the Hawkeyes’ frustration in the third quarter when Iowa took the kickoff and moved 62 yards on 13 plays before the true freshman missed a kick for just the second time this season, shanking a field goal try from 30 yards with 7:35 left in the quarter.
Florida answered with a 12-play, 80-yard march of its own that ended with a six-yard Appleby-to-DeAndre Goolsby touchdown pass with :48 to play in the third.
Four snaps later, Iowa’s chances were all but over when Chauncey Gardner returned the first of three interceptions thrown by Beathard in the fourth quarter 58 yards for a touchdown which left the Hawkeyes in a 24-3 hole.
Gardner, named the game’s most valuable player, and Daniel McMillian picked off Beathard on Iowa’s next two possessions as well and Florida’s Eddy Pineiro followed with his second and third field goals of the game.
2019: Iowa defeats Mississippi State in Outback Bowl
Iowa 27, Mississippi State 22
TAMPA, Fla. — Safety Jake Gervase made an interception in the end zone to help preserve a late lead, and ball-hawking Iowa Hawkeyes beat No. 18 Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl 27-22 Tuesday.
Gervase also batted down an errant fourth-down pass to end the Bulldogs' final drive at the Iowa 32 with 25 seconds left. Two earlier Mississippi State threats in the fourth quarter led to only three points.
The Hawkeyes totaled just 199 yards, with 75 coming on a touchdown pass from Nathan Stanley to Nick Easley, but they converted three takeaways into 17 points.
Stanley threw for 214 yards and three scores. The Hawkeyes won despite netting minus 15 yards rushing, and their three running backs totaled 4 yards in 15 carries.
Iowa (9-4) earned its biggest postseason victory since an Orange Bowl win over Georgia Tech to cap the 2009 season. Mississippi State (8-5) lost to a team outside the top 15 for the first time.
Trailing 24-19, the Bulldogs had a first down at the Iowa 1 early in the fourth quarter, but three quarterback draws lost 2 yards and they settled for a field goal.
They were again on the verge of taking the lead with nine minutes left, but receiver Stephen Guidry bobbled a pass in the end zone, and Gervase snatched it away. The Hawkeyes then drove 50 yards for a field goal to go up 27-22.
The Hawkeyes scored two touchdowns in 97 seconds for a 17-6 lead. The Bulldogs rallied with two touchdowns in 18 seconds to go up 19-17, with quarterback Nick Fitzgerald giving them the advantage on a nifty 33-yard touchdown run — his 100th career score rushing or passing.
But on their next possession, Fitzgerald's tipped pass was intercepted by defensive lineman Chauncey Golston. Stanley then scrambled to convert a fourth and 1, and on the next play he hit Easley to put Iowa ahead to stay, 24-19.
The Hawkeyes won because they kept the game close early despite a slow start. They trailed only 6-0 after one quarter even though they had minus 8 yards and a 12-yard punt.
Mississippi State tried some trickery in the first quarter by throwing down the middle to quarterback Keytaon Thompson, but he dropped a potential touchdown pass and the Bulldogs settled for a field goal.
COSTLY INFRACTIONS
The Bulldogs had 90 yards in penalties while Iowa had none. Targeting and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on Mississippi State jump-started the Hawkeyes' offense and led to a field goal for their first score. A 51-yard completion for the Bulldogs was negated by a holding penalty.
IOWA'S QUICK STRIKES
The Bulldogs, who allowed only 12 touchdowns in the regular season, gave up two in quick succession in the second quarter.
First Easley slipped several yards behind the secondary to catch Stanley's long throw in stride. The touchdown pass was the 50th of Stanley's career — and his longest. It was the longest play allowed by the Bulldogs this season.
Two snaps later, A.J. Epenesa's strip sack of Fitzgerald gave the Hawkeyes the ball at the 13, and they scored on Ihmir Smith-Marsette's touchdown catch for a 17-6 lead. The fumble lost was Fitzgerald's first in 511 carries.
TAKEAWAYS
Iowa will likely finish in the Top 25 for only the second time in the past nine seasons. Coach Kirk Ferentz concluded his 20th season at Iowa and improved to 152-101, including 8-8 in bowl games.