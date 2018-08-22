A good Wednesday to all. It is a much cooler start to the work day (and school day for some). Tonight will be another opportunity to open the windows and turn off the air conditioning. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Pleasant today, cooler tonight
Today will be sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 52 degrees. That's right — 52 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees.
Thursday night will see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely with possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The overnight low will be around 63 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
As students return to classes here are some back-to-schoool safety tips from the Davenport Police Department.
2. Appleby family ready for closure, but fears the pain of learning the truth
Every day, Ray Eddleman says he wakes up scared. The uncle of Trudy Appleby, who disappeared 22 years ago Tuesday, said he fears the not knowing what happened to the 11-year-old girl.
Speaking before the beginning of a candlelight vigil for Trudy at First Baptist Church, East Moline, Eddleman said his other fear is that, “when it comes to an end am I going to be able to handle the news I’ve been waiting for so long. When I get that news, I’m scared of that pain, too.” Read more.
3. Ex-major leaguer Dean Stone dies at 88
In addition to being one of the best pitchers ever produced in the Quad-Cities, Dean Stone was the picture of modesty.
Stone, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 88 at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline, pitched for six major league teams in an eight-year career and was the winning pitcher in the 1954 All-Star Game.
And yet when he was asked about his major league baseball career in 1979, Stone said, "It was exciting at the time, but it's not too exciting anymore." When informed in 2005 that he was being inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame, he shrugged and said "That's nice, but I'm not really interested."
Nevertheless, the Silvis native made an indelible mark on his sport. Read more.
4. Cordova draws couple visiting all towns with that name
An Argentinian couple on a mission to visit all towns in North and South American with the name Cordova or Cordoba made a stop in western Illinois last week.
Dante Gonzalez and Laura Tallome drove more than 20,000 miles to get to Cordova, Illinois, a town of 700. Read more.
5. Liggins' attorneys seek to delay upcoming trial
Lawyers for Stanley Liggins made a last ditch effort Tuesday to delay his third murder trial.
Beginning Tuesday, Liggins is slated to be tried again for first-degree murder for the September 1990 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis.
Black Hawk County Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker asked for a four-month continuance during a lengthy hearing Tuesday in Scott County District Court. He wants more time to secure out-of-state witnesses.
Hawbaker said more time also is needed to investigate a recent claim against former Scott County Attorney Bill Davis, who tried Liggins twice in the 1990s.
Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the 7th Judicial District, said she would rule on the motions as soon as possible.
Liggins, 56, is charged in the strangulation death of Lewis, of Rock Island, on Sept. 17, 1990. The girl's burned body was found near a Davenport elementary school. Prosecutors say she also was sexually abused. Read more.
6. Meet the best of the Wurst
For those attending the first-ever Best of the Wurst Cook-off Festival on Saturday, here's your mission: Fill up on locally made bratwursts and crown a Quad-City business the best of the “wurst.”
The festival is happening from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St. in Davenport.
And the idea is to celebrate “everyone’s favorite German staple,” according to Kyle Dickson, assistant director of the center. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Eid al-Adha Ei at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline
Quad-City area Muslim gathered during Eid al-Adha Ei at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline, Illinois Tuesday August 21, 2018. Close to 900 attended Eid al-Adha (Festival of the Sacrifice), also called the "Sacrifice Feast" or "Bakr-Eid", which is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year.