Rick's Six: Bettendorf hires school superintendent, Rock Island's Lissie played club hours before deadly Nashville tornado, and spring forward

Basement East said on Twitter that its building sustained "significant damage" during the storm, though thankfully all staff members were accounted for. Morning-after images of the scene showed a partial collapse of the venue's ceiling and walls, except for a portion of the building, which opened in 2015, containing a mural proclaiming "I Believe in Nashville."

Basement East co-owner Mike Grimes told the Tennessean that before the tornado hit the club at about 1:15 a.m., workers moved to safety “with seconds to spare before the roof blew off.” He declared the building a “total loss.”

Ben Chappell, a filmmaker and video producer who graduated Rock Island High School in 1999 with Lissie’s sister, was at her show. In a group of four, they had gone to a bar nearby after the gig, and got an Uber minivan to get home close to 1 a.m., about 15 minutes away.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}