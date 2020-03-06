Rick's Six: Bettendorf hires school superintendent, Rock Island's Lissie played club hours before deadly Nashville tornado, and spring forward

A good Friday to all. We're looking at another breezy day. Then things warm up for the weekend when temps will be in the 60s.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and breezy
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 44 degrees. North winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 27 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high 59 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 42 degrees. South winds could produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 67 degrees.
Sunday night brings a 40% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees.
2. It's time to 'spring forward' this weekend
Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. You'll need to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.
It's also a good time to test and replace the batteries in smoke alarms, NOAA weather radios and carbon monoxide detectors.
If you find an alarm that is not working or is expired, replace the alarm immediately, fire officials say. It's also a good time to review your fire-escape plan with your family and hold a drill to practice your plan.
3. Bettendorf names Augie grad Michelle Morse as new school superintendent
Michelle Morse will become the superintendent of Bettendorf Schools beginning July 1.
Morse officially will become superintendent after the Bettendorf School Board approves her contract at the next school board meeting, March 23.
“She brings a skill set that will help enable our already tremendous staff to carry out the district’s goals and mission," Adam Holland, school board president, said in a news release. Morse, he said, has "the demonstrated experience of being the life-long learner that we strive to develop our students into becoming.”
Morse has more than 25 years of experience in public education and currently is the assistant superintendent, human resources, for Newhall School District in Valencia, Calif. Before that, she was the director of special education for Conejo Valley Unified School District in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
She earned her doctorate of education from the University of Southern California. Her dissertation is "Strategies Used by Superintendents in Developing Leadership Teams."
She earned a bachelor's degree in communication disorders with a minor in psychology from Augustana College, Rock Island. Read more.
4. Rock Island native Lissie plays a Nashville club that hours later was destroyed by a tornado
Rock Island natives Lissie Maurus and Ben Chappell survived the Nashville tornado that killed 24 people and destroyed a beloved live-music venue they’d been at Monday night.
Lissie — an internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter who lives in Iowa — was one of 20 artists performing at Basement East in east Nashville. It was a concert for Bernie Sanders supporters the night before the Super Tuesday primaries nationwide, including Tennessee.
The original Basement music club and Basement East are local institutions, “fixtures of the Nashville scene,” she said. “I was asleep by 12:30, didn’t hear the sirens. I had no clue, and the next morning, I realized that two hours after we got off stage, it was completely gone. It’s just devastating; it’s just crazy.”
Basement East said on Twitter that its building sustained "significant damage" during the storm, though thankfully all staff members were accounted for. Morning-after images of the scene showed a partial collapse of the venue's ceiling and walls, except for a portion of the building, which opened in 2015, containing a mural proclaiming "I Believe in Nashville."
Basement East co-owner Mike Grimes told the Tennessean that before the tornado hit the club at about 1:15 a.m., workers moved to safety “with seconds to spare before the roof blew off.” He declared the building a “total loss.”
Ben Chappell, a filmmaker and video producer who graduated Rock Island High School in 1999 with Lissie’s sister, was at her show. In a group of four, they had gone to a bar nearby after the gig, and got an Uber minivan to get home close to 1 a.m., about 15 minutes away.
“At that moment, everything just went crazy — the car was shaking, debris was flying everywhere,” Chappell said Wednesday. “We all ran back inside, to take cover inside the bar. It was dark, there was no power. Water was coming in the roof everywhere. We all started smelling natural gas; the bartender screamed, ‘There’s a gas leak, get out!'” Read more.
5. Quad-City MEG agents make second arrest in narcotics investigation
Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Group have arrested as second Davenport man in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Melvin L. Hawkins III, 33, of 5901 Elmore Ave., Apt. F7, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine and one count of possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine. Both charges are Class C felonies under Iowa law that carry a 10-year prison sentence.
Hawkins also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, and two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of the three charges is a Class D felony that carry a five-year prison sentence.
Hawkins was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Scott County Jail at 7:21 p.m. He was released at 8:10 p.m. after posting 10% of a $50,000 bond through a bonding company. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for March 20 in Scott County District Court.
The first man arrested in the case, Cameron DePaul Oliver, 31, was taken into custody Jan. 29 when agents with QCMEG searched Oliver at the apartment he shared with Hawkins.
According to the arrest affidavits, during a search of the residence agents seized 9.19 grams of powder cocaine, 0.2 grams of crack cocaine, 169.98 grams of marijuana, four digital scales, one marijuana shake, as well as packaging materials, a metal pipe used to smoke marijuana and an amount of U.S. currency.
The apartment was in Hawkins name.
Oliver was released Thursday from the Scott County Jail after posting 10 percent of a $45,000 bond through a bonding agency. Oliver is scheduled to be arraigned in the case March 12 in Scott County District Court.
6. Restaurant review: McAlister's Deli hits the spot
Sometimes, the best way to close the “I don’t know; what do you want for dinner?” loop is to call on tried and true deli basics such as soups, salads, sandwiches and baked potatoes.
That’s exactly what reporter Laura Anderson Shaw and her husband did one recent night, when neither of us could figure out what we wanted, and didn’t want to cook. And it hit the spot.
At least they could agree on McAlister’s Deli, which has been open for a few months in Davenport at 2198 E. Kimberly Road, and in Moline at 3929 41st Ave. It’s everything you’d expect from a chain deli — tasty food, reasonable prices and quick service. Read more.
