Rick's Six: Big plans at The Bend, Davenport man wins Powerball prize, and 1950s photos from our archives

A good Friday to all. The National Weather Service says there is only a slight chance for drizzle and snow today for the Quad-Cities when two storm systems move across the area this afternoon and tonight.
But a period of accumulating snow is possible for parts of the Quad-City region Sunday night and Monday. The best chances for 1 inch or more ofsnow is along and south of a line from Princeton, Illinois to Fairfield, Iowa.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Drizzle, freezing drizzle and snow
There's a slight chance of drizzle and snow after 5 p.m. today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight there's a slight chance of drizzle, snow, and freezing drizzle. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a temperature falling to around 23 degrees by 5 p.m. and a overnight low of 13 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 25 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.
2. Here's how schools decide whether to cancel classes in winter
A lot goes into calling off public school for a day — including a superintendent hitting the roads to check their condition.
"The decision to close school in the Rock Island-Milan School District due to weather conditions is a decision that has many variables. However, in each case, there is always one priority — student and staff safety," said Reginald Lawrence, superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District.
“Student safety is always our No. 1 priority,” said Rachel Savage, Moline-Coal Valley District superintendent. “And we certainly take into consideration how any sort of decision can impact parents and families.”
The final call is really up to the parents, she said, citing a policy essentially all districts have — that parents may decide whether to keep their kids home.
But when it comes to calling off school for everyone, officials in Moline-Coal Valley School District 40, Rock Island-Milan School District 41 and United Township High School District 30 usually consult each other. A very good bet is that if one school has canceled classes, all of them have. Read more.
3. Davenport man wins $150,000 Powerball prize
Davenport man received an early Christmas present when he won a $150,000 Powerball prize, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Iowa Lottery.
Ron Vernon Jr., 54, matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in Saturday’s drawing. His $50,000 prize was tripled because he opted for the $1 Power Play add-on that multiplies non-jackpot prize amounts by up to 10 times.
“It’s a lot of money,” Vernon said Tuesday as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids. “I mean, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime deal here.” Read more.
4. East Moline's The Bend has new owners, and new development in the works
A bevy of groundbreakings at The Bend have been announced on the one-year anniversary for the city's riverfront development site.
Aaron Tennant and Larry Anderson, leaders of Bend Land Development Co., have purchased the 132-acre site, excluding the Hyatt House/Hyatt Place hotel, from Great River Property, the original developers.
Anderson is a partner in Great River Property, which developed the former Case plant property in an area once known as Frogtown.
"There is a plan in place for the hotel to be sold as well,'' Great River Property manager Mike VanDeHeede said.
VanDeHeede said the hotel, which opened Dec. 12, 2018, has exceeded first-year sales and occupancy projections.
Tennant, a longtime trucking executive, and Anderson, also president of East Moline Glass, will complete the 72-unit Riverbend Commons apartment venture this winter and expand the Rust Belt development, adding a 102,000 square-feet expo center.
One of America's premier auction houses, which remains nameless until the deal is inked, anticipates moving into the expo center, they said. Read more.
5. Davenport mans pleads to tampering charges
Terrence Loronzo Edwards pleaded guilty to four counts of tampering with records following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
The Davenport resident, 52, was sentenced Nov. 21 to two years of supervised probation and was ordered to pay restitution, fines, and civil penalties in the amount of $640.
Tampering with records is an aggravated misdemeanor.
Edwards' guilty plea was the result of an investigation that started in February 2018.
The investigation concluded Edwards lied about the existence of a pre-existing medical condition on an application for medical insurance, provided false statements to multiple insurance companies when submitting an application for auto insurance, and misrepresented pre-existing collision damage to his vehicle on a separate auto insurance claim.
6. Bettendorf uses bonus points to beat North Scott
In an early season test for both teams, the showdown between the Bettendorf and North Scott wrestling teams lived up to its billing.
The Bulldogs won eight of the 14 matches and used some key bonus points to slip past the Lancers, 35-27, at George Marshall Gym during a Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular meet with Davenport Central.
The Lancers defeated the Blue Devils, 78-3, in the opener and Bettendorf defeated the hosts, 71-6, in the nightcap. But the marquee dual lived up to its billing as several contests were close and featured some matches between wrestlers who are among the best in the state.Read more.
