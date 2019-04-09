Davenport Assistant City Attorney Brian Heyer notifies Davenport's Civil Rights Commission members of their legal responsibilities to maintain all documentation relating to the Commission during their meeting in their Davenport City Hall offices in February.
A good Tuesday to all. Another nice day is on tap for the Quad-Cities today and then the bottom falls out.
Let's take a look at the Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.
"Rain is expected to develop over the area along and north of Interstate 80 after midnight tonight. Portions of northwest Illinois along U.S. 20 may see rain mix with snow at times.
"An intense large storm system will move through the Midwest Wednesday through Thursday night. This system will bring strong winds and heavy rain to portions of Iowa and northern Illinois. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow will even be possible Wednesday along the Illinois U.S. 20 corridor. There will be a chance for thunderstorms at times from Wednesday night through Thursday, and some may be strong Thursday afternoon and evening. Strong, non-thunderstorm winds gusting to at least 40 mph will be possible at times from Wednesday through Thursday.
"The main threat from this intense spring storm system will be several rounds of heavy rainfall across the area accumulated over Wednesday through Thursday night. Early indications suggest areas along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor will have the best chance of receiving significant rainfall amounts during this period. It is still too early to determine exact impacts to area rivers, but potential rises on tributary rivers in these areas, as well as localized run-off affecting the main stem Mississippi River will need to be monitored."
And here's the latest forecast from the NWS:
1. Sunny and mild
Today will be sunny with a high near 66 degrees and a low around 40 degrees. There's a 50% chance of showers overnight with winds gusting as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Wednesday rain is likely before 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 48 degrees. East winds between 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night brings a 50% chance of rain with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a low around 41 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 35 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
2. No Internet this morning? Blame it on the I-74 project
Having problems accessing the Internet, cable television or telephone service? If you are a Mediacom subscriber it might be because of the continuing work on the I-74 Bridge Construction Project.
Mediacom is relocating another portion of its fiber optic cables out of harms way as well as enhancing its fiber network.
The disruptions to Mediacom service are scheduled to occur between midnight to 6 a.m., today.
Mediacom reminds its subscribers that some modems may not automatically reset or errors may occur and may need to be reset by following these steps:
Unplug your cable modem and router for at least 15 seconds and then plug back into your power outlet.
Wait a few minutes for the equipment to complete the reboot cycle and attempt to connect to the Internet.
Speaking of the I-74 bridge project, DOT officials remind drivers they should be using the "zipper merge" method (as seen in the below illustration) when navigating through the construction zone.
3. Floodwaters present health risk, but drinking water should remain safe
A huge storm system that’s moving through the western and central United States might slow the fall of Quad-City rivers.
Zach Uttech, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Davenport, said a cold front moving through the area will knock down temperatures Tuesday, with highs in the lower 60s.
“All eyes are turning to this really big storm system that’s moving through the western U.S. and actually strengthening as it reaches the Plains States,” he said.
Moderate or even heavy rain will move into the Quad-Cities Tuesday night, especially along and north of Interstate 80, he said. Rain will be heavier north of the Quad-Cities.
Current river-level forecasts do not take into account rain, which could be from one to two inches, the Quad-Cities could receive Wednesday and Thursday. “It could slow the falls at the very least, or we could have new set of crests. We’re definitely not out of the woods.”
Currently, the Mississippi River is at 20.6 feet. Flood stage is 15. The river, which was cresting Monday, may drop slightly today and start falling more through the day on Tuesday and Tuesday night in a slow fall. Read more.
4. Firefighters battle flames at house in rural East Moline
Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Monday evening at 1525 172nd St. N., near Illinois 5 and Illinois 92. It was unclear whether the house was occupied when the fire broke out. Among the departments responding to the call were Moline, East Moline, Carbon Cliff, Silvis and Barstow.
5. Vigilante justice? Former racer chases stolen vehicle that drove through his Davenport yard
A former Davenport racer took to the streets again Sunday morning — this time, in pursuit of a driver who sped through his lawn and crashed into two cars in the neighborhood.
Here’s what happened, according to Steve Duffy, 70, of Davenport, who was involved in go-kart races in Grand Mound, Iowa, for many years:
Duffy lives in the 2600 block of Ripley Street near Hayes Street. He heard a commotion about 10:30 or 11 a.m. Sunday.
A stolen vehicle was traveling westbound on Hayes Street, coming from Harrison Street, he said. “I didn’t see it approaching but the other neighbors did — it was traveling at a high rate of speed.”
The vehicle tried to turn left on Ripley Street, possibly ran through a stop sign, “went into my yard, lost control and hit a parked car on Ripley Street,” said Duffy, who eventually spoke with police officers and witnesses.
“The driver tried to back up to get away and backed into another parked car, then fled. I saw all that impact out my living room window.”
Duffy is a self-described man of action. “My instinct is to run outside and get in my car and chase him.”
“I chased (a silver or gray Chevrolet Equinox) south on Gaines Street through the neighborhood there on 15th Street and Warren Street, then another car got in my way,” Duffy said. “I had to go around it. I chased him south on Warren Street down to about 12th Street.” Read more
6. Clinton man pleads guilty in sex abuse case
A Clinton man accused of secretly recording and photographing a woman and three children while they were nude or partially nude and sexually abusing a girl has pleaded guilty to a single charge.
Timothy Craig Geerts, 45, who initially faced more than 160 charges, pleaded guilty March 22 in Clinton County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Geerts will be sentenced April 18.
According to his plea agreement, prosecutors will dismiss the more serious charge of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony; 39 counts of third-degree sexual abuse; and 114 counts of invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor. Read more