1. Blowing, drifting snow and dangerous wind chills
The National Weather Service has issued two winter advisories that we should be concerned about, including:
• Winter Weather Advisory — in effect from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
The advisory states: "A strong arctic front will sweep through the area this morning. Northwest winds gusting between 30 to 40 mph will result in considerable blowing and drifting snow. Localized near whiteout conditions are possible in rural areas along with impassable roads from drifts several feet deep. The strong winds combined with falling temperatures will create wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero Thursday afternoon.
"For Thursday night into Friday, the winds will diminish but bitter cold temperatures will settle in across the area. Wind chills between 20 to 30 below zero are expected."
• Wind Chill Advisory — in effect from 6 p.m. until noon Friday
For Thursday night into Friday, the winds will diminish but bitter cold temperatures will settle in across the area. Wind chills between 20 to 30 below zero are expected.
Summary
• WHAT: Significant blowing and drifting snow and very cold wind chills. Localized near whiteout conditions are possible in rural areas. Some roads may become impassable from drifts several feet deep. Northwest winds will gust between 30 and 40 mph. Wind chills will drop to 20 to 30 below.
• WHERE: Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois.
• WHEN: For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 a.m. this morning to 9 p.m. this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 p.m. this evening to noon Friday.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on hazardous travel conditions from significant blowing and drifting snow. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in 30 minutes or less.
• PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.
Today there's a slight chance of snow between 7 a.m. and noon. Also, look for areas of blowing snow after noon. It will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 18 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph will increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Tonight look for patchy blowing snow before 7 p.m. It will be mostly clear with a low around -13 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -30 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will decrease to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Friday snow is likely after noon with increasing clouds and a high near 5 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday night will see a 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around -6 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees.
Now that the snow has stopped, dangerous cold and gusty winds will bring bitter cold to the Quad-Cities.
2. Putnam 'Race' exhibit challenges assumptions
Have you ever wondered what the big deal is about Indian mascots for sports teams? Why Chief Illiniwek was retired from the University of Illinois or why the Washington Redskins are criticized for their name?
Have you ever asked someone who looks Asian where they are from and were puzzled when they seemed to take offense?
Have you ever considered why an African-American might be chosen for a job over an equally or better-qualified white candidate?
If you sincerely want insight into those questions, then Kim Findlay, president and CEO of the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport, invites you to visit its new exhibit, "Race: Are We So Different?" Read more.
3. LeClaire considers speed cameras on I-80 to slow drivers
City officials in LeClaire are considering installing speed cameras to assist its police force in patrolling areas that see frequent speeders, including LeClaire's stretch of Interstate 80.
"The discussion started with us looking for effective, efficient new ways to conduct traffic enforcement," Police Chief Shane Themas said Wednesday.
With limited manpower, he said automated traffic enforcement technology is an option "that would have a positive impact on our city, but not be a huge burden on our resources." Read more.
4. Bettendorf counselor pleads a second time in sexual exploitation case
A Bettendorf counselor has pleaded guilty a second time to kissing and touching an adult client in December 2017.
On Wednesday, Aracely Schutters, 46, filed a written plea through her attorney, Joel Walker, to one count of sexual exploitation in Scott County District Court.
She faces up to two years in prison when she is sentenced March 7. However, prosecutors said in a plea agreement also filed Wednesday that they will recommend two years of supervised probation.
They will resist a request for a deferred judgement “based on the circumstances of the case,” according to the plea agreement.
Schutters initially pleaded guilty to the charge in February. A judge in June allowed her to take back the plea after he found she was not informed of the ramifications — such as the sex offender registry or special sentence requirements — when she entered the plea.
Bettendorf police say Schutters invited an adult client to her home and got the woman into her hot tub with the intent of discussing her issues, according to police.
Schutters said in her written guilty plea that she kissed the woman and touched her inner thigh while in the hot tub. She later apologized, according to police.
In an interview with officers, Schutters admitted to the act, according to police.
Iowa Code criminalizes any sexual conduct by a therapist or counselor with an emotionally dependent patient or client or an emotionally dependent former patient or client, regardless of age. Sexual conduct, according to Iowa Code, includes kissing or touching.
5. Amanda's 6 picks
Entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock serves up her top choices for things to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities. One of them can be found at the Redstone Room were the Travelin’ McCourys, a bluegrass band based in Nashville, along with opening band River Valley Rangers, are playing a show Thursday night at 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org. Check out the rest of her picks.
6. Want answers? Ask the Times
A Quad-City Times readers want to know what the new business is going up on corner of East 53rd Street and Eastern Avenue in Davenport. How about you? Read Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker's answer.
