Rick's Six: Bitter cold returns, more details in mistaken identity incident, Voice of the Quad-Cities winners, and best of the week

A good Tuesday to all. Windy conditions will send wind chills to zero-degree values.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Near zero wind chills
Today will be cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing with a high near 32 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 12 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 24 degrees with wind-chill values as low as zero..
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 9 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero.
2. More details: Police were searching for 'fugitive' when black teen was taken down at rest stop
More details are emerging in the case of an out-of-town college student who is alleged to have been taken into custody and threatened by local police in a case of mistaken identity.
The American Civil Liberties Union last month filed suit in U.S. District Court in Rock Island on behalf of Jaylan Butler, who was a 19-year-old student from Eastern Illinois University at the time of the Feb. 24, 2019, incident at the Mississippi Rapids Rest Area, just over the Interstate 80 bridge in Rock Island County.
As a member of the EIU swim team, returning from a swim meet in South Dakota in a rented coach, Butler was wearing an EIU coat. The bus had stopped at the rest area to meet with a parent who lives in the Quad-City area and was delivering sandwiches to the team around 8 p.m.
Butler was the last to get back on the bus after taking a selfie to post to the college's social media platforms. As he walked back to the bus, which also had EIU's logo on the sides, police vehicles from several local jurisdictions rushed into the rest area, Butler and the bus driver said.
Within seconds of the squad cars' arrival, Butler said, he was face-down in the snow with an officer's knee in his back, a hand pressing against his neck and a gun pointed at his head. Another officer had a shotgun pointed at him, the bus driver said.
Butler's only similarity to the at-large suspect is both are African-American men.
Several days after the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus broke news of the ACLU lawsuit, local police are saying their officers on the night of Feb. 24 were on the hunt for a dangerous fugitive in the area. And they have minimized their interactions with Butler. Read more.
3. Ava Rowland, Joanna Kindig split top prize at 'Voice of the Quad Cities'
As for being recognized for her singing skills, Ava Rowland has been there, done that.
Before the 16-year-old Bettendorf High student took The Rust Belt stage Feb. 15 as number six among 31 finalists of the first “Are You the Voice of the Quad-Cities” contest, Rowland has been lead vocalist since 2016 for the all-girl teen rock band Been There Done That.
At The Rust Belt, Rowland sang before 1,500 and shared first place with Joanna Kindig of Davenport, after voting from the public and four judges. Read more.
4. After 6 decades as a florist, and 50 years as a basketball ref, Darryl Lamps shows no sign of slowing down
For six decades, Darryl Lamps has been the friendly neighborhood florist; dedicated to his community, firmly planted at Lamps Florist, at the corner of Rock Island's 39th Street and 14th Avenue.
You trust him with joyous occasions and final goodbyes.
Though business has changed, dominated these days by online ordering, the man behind the order has not. He is the face you see when you walk in the door.
"It will always be about relationships with people,'' Lamps said. "I cannot imagine myself in another line of work.'' Read more.
Ryan Newman wrecked and flipped on the final lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17.