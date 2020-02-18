Rick's Six: Bitter cold returns, more details in mistaken identity incident, Voice of the Quad-Cities winners, and best of the week

As a member of the EIU swim team, returning from a swim meet in South Dakota in a rented coach, Butler was wearing an EIU coat. The bus had stopped at the rest area to meet with a parent who lives in the Quad-City area and was delivering sandwiches to the team around 8 p.m.

Butler was the last to get back on the bus after taking a selfie to post to the college's social media platforms. As he walked back to the bus, which also had EIU's logo on the sides, police vehicles from several local jurisdictions rushed into the rest area, Butler and the bus driver said.

Within seconds of the squad cars' arrival, Butler said, he was face-down in the snow with an officer's knee in his back, a hand pressing against his neck and a gun pointed at his head. Another officer had a shotgun pointed at him, the bus driver said.

Butler's only similarity to the at-large suspect is both are African-American men.