Rick's Six: Bitter cold, school delays, and flood probably high

A good, but bitterly cold Valentine's Day Friday to all.
The Quad-City region is under a Wind Chill Advisory until 8 a.m. this morning.
According to the advisory: "Cold air remains in place, as arctic high pressure builds into the region. Light winds will result in wind chills as low as 20 below to near 30 below zero."
It's currently -8 degrees in the Q-C with wind chills in the -20 degree range. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
1. Things begin to warm up
Today will be sunny with a high near 18 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. The overnight low will be around 10 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: There's a slight chance of rain and snow before 3 p.m. a slight chance of rain between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 24 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. There's a 30% chance of snow after midnight mixing with rain after 2 a.m.
2. Some schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the cold
3. Probability of major spring flood in Quad-Cities is 95%
The early outlook for spring river levels on the Mississippi is showing a 95% probability of major flooding again this year.
After last year's record floods, the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities added a third spring-outlook discussion to its typical twice-a-year-outlook schedule.
The first of such reports was released Thursday, indicating current conditions are "similar" to those that were present heading into last spring.
"We do have potential for another significant year of flooding, especially on the Mississippi River," said Jessica Brooks, service hydrologist for the NWS, Quad-Cities. Read more.
4. Man accused of killing motorist while fleeing Davenport police gets up to 15 years
A Davenport man accused of fleeing from a Davenport police officer and killing another driver was sentenced this morning to up to 15 years in an Iowa prison.
Scott County Judge Jeffrey Bert sentenced Angel Domingo Ochoa, 19, Thursday morning. Ochoa was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, and a count each of serious injury by vehicle and interference with official acts after the June 13 death of Lori Ann Letts, 48, of Davenport.
In December, he pleaded guilty to one of the homicide counts, and the counts of serious injury and interference as part of a deal with the Scott County Attorney's Office. The other homicide charge was dropped.
Bert sentenced Ochoa to up to 10 years on the homicide charge and up to five years on each of the other two charges. The interference and serious injury charges will be concurrent to each other but consecutive to the homicide sentence. The judge said the final length of the sentence will be up to the Iowa Department of Corrections depending on Ochoa's conduct while he is in prison. Read more.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Related reading
5. Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to perform at Moline's TaxSlayer in June
Still hangin' on at age 85, the legendary Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will bring their new tour to the TaxSlayer Center at 8 p.m., Friday, June 19.
Tickets (starting at $35) go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, available at the arena box office (1201 River Drive, Moline) or at Ticketmaster.com.
The original "Jersey Boys," The Four Seasons (group members 1960-1966) were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. With 71 chart hits (including 40 in the Top 40, 19 in the Top 10 and eight No. 1's), they are one of the best-selling musical groups of all time, having sold an estimated 170 million records worldwide, according to a tour release.
Valli is the only member of the group from its inception who currently tours. Read more.
6. Calling all ice cream lovers: Create a flavor of Whitey's Ice Cream
Have an idea for an ice cream flavor up your sleeve? Now's your chance to bring it to life with the Whitey's Ice Cream's Flavor Contest!
The grand-prize winner will see their ice cream in Whitey's stores later this year, and will receive a $50 Whitey's gift card and three gallons of their concoction. The runner-up will receive a $25 Whitey’s gift card.
"It is always great hearing the different combinations customers concoct in our stores, and we constantly hear from people that they have a great idea for a new flavor, so we decided to make it an official contest," said Whitey's Ice Cream Inc. Vice President Annika Tunberg.
Whitey's tinkers with new flavors every couple of years, Tunberg said. "Some work and make it into our regular lineup, and some only last a couple months. The last time we introduced brand new flavors was in 2018 for our 85th anniversary." Read more.