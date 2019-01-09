A good Wednesday to all. Winter has returned to the Quad-Cities. If you haven't ventured out in a while, you'll notice the 50-degree temps have been replaced by those in the upper teens with 20-30 winds creating single-digit wind chills. And come Friday we may even see some snow.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
The NWS has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region. It reads, "Strong winds will produce wind chills as low as zero to 5 below over portions of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning.
"A storm system developing in the Lower Mississippi Valley will spread snow across the outlook area Friday night and Saturday. Accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are likely across much of the outlook area, with possibly higher amounts in our southern counties. With temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s this will cause snow covered and hazardous roadways. Weekend travelers should monitor the latest forecasts concerning this snow event."
1. Blustery
Today will be sunny and blustery with a high near 24 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. A northwest wind between 15 to 20 mph will produce gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 11 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 28 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.
2. Muscatine Sheriff's Office investigate woman's death
A death investigation is underway, according to Muscatine County Sheriff's Office, after a body was found Tuesday on Iowa 38 near Muscatine.
The sheriff's office received a call around 1 a.m. of a woman laying on the side of the road just north of county road F70 or 155th Street, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The deceased has not been identified and an autopsy is scheduled for today. No cause or manner of death has been released, nor circumstances surrounding the death.
The highway was closed for officers to conduct and investigation, and an investigation is underway with assistance from the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Muscatine County Attorney's Office.
3. Newest Davenport coffee shop opens Thursday
Perhaps you have already seen the neon pink letters spelling out “Drink Better Coffee” hanging inside downtown Davenport’s next coffee shop.If you haven’t, you might ask a nearby Instagram user.
392 Caffé officially opens its doors this weekend, but one of its decorations has already — and steadily — made the rounds on social media, following the shop’s soft opening weekend. Read more.
Moline Police have seized a boat they hope may shed light on the disappearance of 11-year-old Trudy Appleby, who was last seen Aug. 21, 1996.
On Tuesday, the Moline Police Department said the FBI seized a boat in December that may have been used to transport Trudy.
In August 2017, police identified William “Ed” Smith as a “person of interest” in the case. Investigators think he may have been the last person seen with Trudy. He died Dec. 23, 2014. He did not own the boat but had access to it, according to Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin.
Griffin said interest in the boat mounted as detectives reviewed notes and reports regarding Trudy's disappearance. They discovered the boat had not been seen after Trudy disappeared. Read more.
Trudy Appleby's photo is shown age-progressed to 30 years. She was last seen getting into a silver or grey, box-type vehicle with an unknown white male. The male was described as being in his 20s with brown, curly hair. Trudy was last seen wearing black bicycle shorts, blue deck shoes and white socks.
Family and friends hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday night at First Baptist Church in East Moline for Trudy Appleby, who was 11 years old when she disappeared from her father's yard in Moline on Aug. 21, 1996.
In 2012, members of the Moline Police Department with assistance from area law enforcement agencies followed up on leads on the Rock River near Colona regarding Trudy Appleby. Nothing came of the search.
Dennis Appleby, whose daughter Trudy disappeared in 1996, leaves an island in the Rock River where law enforcement officers are conducting a search near Colona, Illinois Friday August 3, 2012. (JeffCook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Ann and Jack Eddleman, whose granddaughter Trudy Appleby disappeared in 1996, watch from a bridge over the Rock River near an island where law enforcement officers are conducting a search. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Members of the Moline Police Department follow up on leads Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012, in the disappearance of Trudy Appleby. Trudy, who went missing Aug. 21, 1996, was last seen getting into a silver or gray vehicle with an unknown male in his 20s with brown curly hair. Published Aug. 20, 2016 In 2012, members of the Moline Police Department with assistance from area law enforcement agencies followed up on leads on the Rock River near Colona regarding Trudy Appleby. Nothing came of the search.
Members of the Moline Police Department with assistance from area law enforcement agencies carry equipment and shovels from a scene Thursday on the Rock River near Colona as they follow up on leads on the regarding Trudy Appleby, who went missing Aug. 21, 1996. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
John "Jack" Eddleman, the grandfather of Trudy Appleby, watches the scene on the Rock River near Colona as members of the Moline Police Department with assistance from area law enforcement agencies continue to follow up on leads regarding Trudy Appleby. Trudy, who went missing Aug. 21, 1996, was last seen getting into a silver or gray vehicle with an unknown male in his 20s with brown curly hair. She was 11-years-old at the time. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Members of the Moline Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement agencies leave an area on the Rock River Thursday near Colona. In a recent review of the Trudy Appleby disappearance, Moline police uncovered a new lead. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Members of the Moline Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement agencies leave an area on the Rock River Thursday near Colona. In a recent review of the Trudy Appleby disappearance, Moline police uncovered a new lead. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
5. Woman charged with stealing $8,000 in merchandise from Davenport store
A former Davenport woman has been arrested on charges alleging she stole more than $8,000 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret in NorthPark Mall over the course of five incidents during October and November.
Willshanique Lashauna Lashay Evans, 18, now of 2532 15th St. Court, Rock Island, is charged with five counts of second-degree theft. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years on each count. Read more.
6. Injured Clinton firefighter 'still in a critical state'
As the people of Clinton prepare to lay to rest Fire Department Lt. Eric Hosette, the second firefighter injured in Saturday's grain-silo explosion remains in critical condition.
Family members of Adam Cain, the 23-year-old firefighter who survived Saturday morning's blast at the ADM plant in Clinton, posted an update on his condition on Facebook early Tuesday. Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke then shared the update: "Firefighter Adam Cain's breathing tube was removed Sunday, January 6, for about 12 hours. Adam did extremely well and was able to breath on his own. Read more.
Firefighters place two American flags atop a Charlotte Fire Department truck on an overpass as they prepare to greet the procession for fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette along U.S. Route 30 leading into Clinton, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Firefighters from Charlotte, Andover and Preston line an overpass while community members line U.S. Route 30 in Camanche to pay their respects to fallen Clinton firefighter Eric Hosette, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
A man stands with an American flag watching as Camanche firefighters line up their trucks awaiting the procession of fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette along U.S. Route 30 near Clinton, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Mourners delivered flowers to the base of the flag outside the Clinton Central Fire Station Sunday. The flag flew at half staff, honoring Lt. Eric Hosette, who died early Sunday in an explosion that occurred during a fire at the ADM plant in Clinton.
Mourners placed flowers at the base of the flagpole at the Clinton Fire Department to honor Lt. Eric Hosette. The 33-year-old,who also served as chief of the volunteer department in nearby Charlotte, died early Saturday after an explosion at the ADM plant in Clinton.
The flag was lowered to half staff outside the Charlotte, Iowa, Fire Department to honor fallen Chief Eric Hosette. A lieutenant with the Clinton Fire Department, Hosette was elected chief at the volunteer fire department at Charlotte in December.
Turn-out gear belonging to Eric Hosette, newly elected fire chief for the volunteer department in Charlotte, Iowa, serves as a memorial outside the station. A lieutenant with the Clinton Fire Department, Hosette died in an explosion early Saturday at the ADM plant in Clinton.
The flag flew at half staff Sunday outside the Clinton Fire Department to honor Lt. Eric Hosette, who died in an explosion Saturday at the ADM plant in Clinton. Mourners placed flowers at the base of the flagpole.
BONUS SIX: 2 Moline churches, school launch $5 million campaign for repairs
Two Catholic parishes in Moline have launched a $5 million capital campaign to fund repairs and other projects on their campuses and at Seton Catholic School, also Moline.
A "silent" phase of fundraising began in August and the "response has been strong," with the exact amount raised so far to be announced during the public kickoff at Masses this Saturday and Sunday, the Rev. Mark DeSutter, pastor of Sacred Heart Church, said.
Sacred Heart, at 1307 17th Ave., and Christ the King, at 3209 60th St., are the two churches involved. Seton's elementary and middle school buildings are on the Sacred Heart campus. Read more.
The Rev. Mark DeSutter shows off one of the stained glass windows in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline, that is in need of repair. Some of the historic landmark church's windows were made in Munich, Germany, while later ones were made in this country.
Seton Elementary School, on the campus of Sacred Heart Church, Moline, needs several upgrades, including to its electrical system that is at full capacity. After that will be replacement of the 64-year-old boiler.
Seton Elementary School, on the campus of Sacred Heart Church, Moline, needs several upgrades, including to its electrical system that is at full capacity. After that comes replacement of its 64-year-old boiler.