Rick's Six: Blustery, Enchanted landmark to be auctioned off, and 44 want to be Bettendorf's next school chief

A good Wednesday to all. Talk about your blast from the past. Today's raw temps along with wind chills in the negative numbers are reminiscent of your typical January, but something we haven't felt in quite some time. So get used to it and bundle up.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Blustery with rain heading our way
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 28 degrees.
Tonight we'll see increasing clouds with a temperature rising to around 36 degrees by 5 a.m. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday brings a 50% chance of rain after noon. It will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 51 degrees. South winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Rain is likely before midnight. The overnight low will be around 33 degrees with winds gusting as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Here's the latest spring flood outlook from the National Weather Service.
Keep your family safe from carbon monoxide this winter
Cold temperatures mean many of us will be turning up their thermostats to stay warm this winter. The Office of the State Fire Marshal encourages residents to have their furnaces checked and to make sure carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke detectors are working.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is a leading cause of fires in U.S. homes.
Fossil fuels like natural gas are used to heat a vast majority of homes, and malfunctioning heating equipment leads to accidental carbon monoxide deaths. These can include your home’s furnace, improperly vented gas appliances, kerosene or propane space heaters, charcoal grills and Sterno-type fuels.
“Carbon Monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas which means it’s important that you install and maintain CO alarms in your home,” says Illinois Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “Carbon monoxide fatalities rise during the winter months and these alarms, when working, will give you a warning and let you know to leave your home when levels are too high. Never use a gas generator, grill, oven or range to heat the inside of your home.”
Symptoms of CO poising are very similar to the flu and include headache, fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea and dizziness. Other signs of possible CO presence include condensation on walls and windows, house pets becoming sluggish and chronic odors from malfunctioning appliances.
If you suspect you may be experiencing these symptoms, smell natural gas leaking in your home, or if your CO alarm activates, if you can evacuate the building, do so immediately.
Here are some tips to keep in mind when it comes to winter heating safety:
• Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional; change furnace filters frequently.
• Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturers’ instructions.
• Keep interior and exterior air vents clear of blockages or obstructions.
• Keep anything that can burn at least three-feet away from heating equipment, like a furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.
• Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before being placed into a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
• Create a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
• Test smoke and CO alarms at least once a month and be familiar with the sounds they make.
• Never use an oven or range to heat your home.
• Remember to turn off portable or space heaters when leaving the room or going to bed.
• Install carbon monoxide and smoke detectors on each floor of your home and within 15 feet of each sleeping area.
• CO detectors have a limited life span, check the manufacturer’s instructions for information on replacement.
2. Taken by the river, Davenport's Enchanted Inn goes to auction
In its day, the Enchanted Inn was a landmark restaurant in Davenport's west end. It was the go-to place for date night, featuring prime rib and river views. For many years, the restaurant downstream of the Sgt. John F. Baker Jr. Memorial (I-280) Bridge on South Concord survived floods.
But the 2019 record-setting levels on the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities put the old building out of commission, its owner said.
"It was just too much," said Myron Hazen, who bought the riverfront property in 2013. "The flood took it out. As far as I'm concerned, it's a vacant building." Read more.
