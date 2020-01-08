Rick's Six: Blustery, Enchanted landmark to be auctioned off, and 44 want to be Bettendorf's next school chief

Keep your family safe from carbon monoxide this winter

Cold temperatures mean many of us will be turning up their thermostats to stay warm this winter. The Office of the State Fire Marshal encourages residents to have their furnaces checked and to make sure carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke detectors are working.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is a leading cause of fires in U.S. homes.

Fossil fuels like natural gas are used to heat a vast majority of homes, and malfunctioning heating equipment leads to accidental carbon monoxide deaths. These can include your home’s furnace, improperly vented gas appliances, kerosene or propane space heaters, charcoal grills and Sterno-type fuels.

“Carbon Monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas which means it’s important that you install and maintain CO alarms in your home,” says Illinois Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “Carbon monoxide fatalities rise during the winter months and these alarms, when working, will give you a warning and let you know to leave your home when levels are too high. Never use a gas generator, grill, oven or range to heat the inside of your home.”