10/22/19

A good Tuesday to all. Hang on to your hats! Its a windy one out there today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Wind advisory until 3 p.m.

NWS: Summary

A National Weather Service wind advisory remains in effect until  3 p.m. for the Quad-City region.

WHAT: West winds 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts to 45 mph expected.

WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois.

WHEN: Until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and create travel difficulties for high profile vehicles on north south roads. Small tree limbs could be blown down.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Winds will gradually reduce in strength through the late morning and into the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

There's  a 30% chance of rain today before 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 37 degrees. West winds between 20 to 25 mph will gust as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday will see increasing clouds with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 38 degrees.

• Seven day forecast

Although a Flood Warning for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities continues to be in effect the river level continues to fall. The Mississippi is currently at 15.9 feet and falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to fall to 15.6 feet Wednesday.

Area river levels

2. One person taken to hospital Monday night after shooting in Davenport

102119-mda-nws-shooting-2.jpg

One person was taken to Genesis medial Center East after a shooting on the 1200 block of West 13th street, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Davenport.

A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a shooting at the 1200 block of West 13th St. in Davenport.

Davenport Police received several calls of shots fired near 13th and Marquette streets, and on the way to the scene they spotted a man with a gunshot wound. He was treated on-scene, then transported to Genesis Medical Center East. He was later transferred to University of Iowa Hospital for treatment. 

Officers found shell casings at the northeast corner of 13th and Marquette streets. 

While on the scene, officers received another call from Genesis Medical Center West that a male with a gunshot wound had arrived for treatment. 

3. Davenport School Board candidates face off in forum

102219-qct-qca-dav-16.jpg

Thirteen of the 14 candidates running for a seat on the Davenport school board, answer questions during the candidate forum at J.B. Young Opportunity Center, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Davenport.

Fourteen candidates are running for just four seats on the Davenport School Board. During the last election, six people ran for three seats; in 2015, only three people ran, and the fourth open seat was filled by a write-in candidate.

As an unprecedented number of candidates vie for the open seats, whoever serves on the next Davenport School Board will join a time of change in the district. 

Davenport has only conditional accreditation from the state, following a state audit. Last year, 83 teachers were laid off. This summer, a new superintendent started. That same week, the board approved a controversial property sale.  

Monday night, 13 of the 14 candidates fielded questions about the district they hope to represent in a forum at the Achievement Service Center, two weeks before elections Nov. 5. Read what they had to say.

4. Area trick-or-treat times

trick or treat

Princess Fiona passes out candy from her witches cauldron during trick-or-treat activities along Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport in this file photo.

Check out our list of when and where get your treats.

5. Road work update for Clinton

Traffic cones

The city of Clinton reports Stockwell Lane will be completely closed to traffic at Main Avenue beginning Tuesday and continuing through Friday.

Main Avenue will not be closed during this time. During the closure, all vehicles accessing Stockwell Lane must use U.S. 67 (North 3rd Street).

Use caution when traveling through the construction area.

6. Buffalo church volunteer: Bloody palm print may solve mystery of vandalized churches

Church vandalism

Kirk Olson of ServiceMaster picks up the pieces of a destroyed statue of the Virgin Mary during Monday's cleanup of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Buffalo.

Ron Schrader was one of five parishioners inside St. Peter's Catholic Church Monday who filled bags with vestments and curtains and the shards of a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Located near 4th and Washington streets in Buffalo, St. Peter's and the neighboring Calvary Lutheran Church were vandalized early Saturday morning.

Schrader said there was one vital clue left behind — a bloody palm print on one of the walls of the sanctuary.

Buffalo police are searching for the person or persons responsible for the damage, which now could be as much as $50,000 combined.

"After we were able to get in we originally hoped to clean it up ourselves — but that just wasn't going to happen once we got in here and saw the extent of the damage," Schrader said as he stood inside the church's dust-covered sanctuary.

"All this yellow dust is from a fire extinguisher," Schrader continued. "I think whoever did this set off an extinguisher next door, too. That wonderful church was vandalized - either before or after ours."

Buffalo Police Cpl. Rich Aleksiejczyk said members of St. Peter Catholic Church, 406 4th St., and Calvary Lutheran Church, 404 4th St., discovered the damage at about 9 a.m. Saturday.

“We’re estimating about $20,000 in damage to St. Peter’s and about $10,000 in damage to Calvary Lutheran,” Aleksiejczyk said. Read more.

Davenport Assumption #1 (3A) hosted North Scott #3 (4A) in a MAC conference showdown, Monday, October 21, 2019, and came away with a win 3-1.

