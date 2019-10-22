A good Tuesday to all. Hang on to your hats! Its a windy one out there today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Wind advisory until 3 p.m.
A National Weather Service wind advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. for the Quad-City region.
WHAT: West winds 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts to 45 mph expected.
WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois.
WHEN: Until 3 p.m. Tuesday.
IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and create travel difficulties for high profile vehicles on north south roads. Small tree limbs could be blown down.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Winds will gradually reduce in strength through the late morning and into the afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
There's a 30% chance of rain today before 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 37 degrees. West winds between 20 to 25 mph will gust as high as 45 mph.
Wednesday will see increasing clouds with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 38 degrees.
Although a Flood Warning for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities continues to be in effect the river level continues to fall. The Mississippi is currently at 15.9 feet and falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to fall to 15.6 feet Wednesday.
2. One person taken to hospital Monday night after shooting in Davenport
A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a shooting at the 1200 block of West 13th St. in Davenport.
Davenport Police received several calls of shots fired near 13th and Marquette streets, and on the way to the scene they spotted a man with a gunshot wound. He was treated on-scene, then transported to Genesis Medical Center East. He was later transferred to University of Iowa Hospital for treatment.
Officers found shell casings at the northeast corner of 13th and Marquette streets.
While on the scene, officers received another call from Genesis Medical Center West that a male with a gunshot wound had arrived for treatment.
3. Davenport School Board candidates face off in forum
Fourteen candidates are running for just four seats on the Davenport School Board. During the last election, six people ran for three seats; in 2015, only three people ran, and the fourth open seat was filled by a write-in candidate.
As an unprecedented number of candidates vie for the open seats, whoever serves on the next Davenport School Board will join a time of change in the district.
Monday night, 13 of the 14 candidates fielded questions about the district they hope to represent in a forum at the Achievement Service Center, two weeks before elections Nov. 5. Read what they had to say.
According to legend, at Augustana College, the House on the Hill, an old Victorian mansion, sits above the rest of the campus. Past and present residents of the house, which is used for both entertaining and as a student residence, have reported strange occurrences in the house. A door that had been locked for many years appeared mysteriously ajar and showers gush water in the middle of the night. Antiques of the house are strangely rearranged. Radios go off in the middle of the night. Doors refuse to open. It is believed that Apollonia, the daughter of past owners, haunts the house. Believe it, or not.
According to legend, Palmer College houses perhaps the most documented haunting in the Quad-Cities. The Pi Kappa Chi fraternity house on 723 Main Street in Davenport has reported hauntings since the mid-1970s. Some experiences reported by fraternity brothers include doors opening and closing by themselves, heavy footsteps, a typewriter moving independently, toilets flushing, a suspicious blue light in both the attic and basement and residents waking up in the night feeling as though they were being choked. When psychic Irene Hughes visited the house during the late-1970s she claimed the strongest spirit was that of a doctor who was upset by how things were going and who didn't agree with chiropractic methods. The Pi Kappa Chi was built on land that was previously owned by St. Luke's Hospital. Believe it, or not.
According to legend, late at night when there are only a few people in the building strange noises, footsteps and flickering lights occur. It is said that it is an old priest who died many years ago. Believe it, or not.
According to legend, the ghost of a heavyset man named Hal sits in the city council chambers. Hal was upset with city government. He decided to run for alderman of his ward. He lost by a landslide to the incumbent, but Hal was not deterred by the loss. He attended every city meeting held in the chamber until he died of a heart attack. Hal is reported to have been seen at least 100 times. Hal has been seen walking around city hall and it is reported that several former mayors have seen Hal in their office on more than one occasion. Often Hal has been seen smoking a cigar. Believe it, or not.
According to legend, a lady is supposed roam the halls in a red or blue evening gown. The piano in the main ballroom reportedly plays by itself. Claims persist that the actor Cary Grant roams the halls. Believe it, or not.
According to legend, during an eight-hour investigation by the Rock Island Paranormal Society on Oct. 30, 2010, the team claims to have encountered shadows, voices, footsteps and strange occurences such as opening and closing of doors and dresser drawers. The most remarkable incident happened in the Lindbergh Room, where aviator Charles Lindbergh stayed in 1927 while touring the nation after his famous solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean. The team heard a conversation between two men that lasted about 5 minutes. Believe it, or not.
According to legend, prisoners were hung in the bell tower so no one could see or hear. Reports say that if you go east of the police station at night you can see a man hanging in the window. Believe it, or not.
According to legend, the Octagon House at 512 E. 6th Street in Davenport was part of the Underground Railroad. The story also says an escaped slave died on the location and you can still hear his screams. Believe it, or not.
6. Buffalo church volunteer: Bloody palm print may solve mystery of vandalized churches
Ron Schrader was one of five parishioners inside St. Peter's Catholic Church Monday who filled bags with vestments and curtains and the shards of a statue of the Virgin Mary.
Located near 4th and Washington streets in Buffalo, St. Peter's and the neighboring Calvary Lutheran Church were vandalized early Saturday morning.
Schrader said there was one vital clue left behind — a bloody palm print on one of the walls of the sanctuary.
Buffalo police are searching for the person or persons responsible for the damage, which now could be as much as $50,000 combined.
"After we were able to get in we originally hoped to clean it up ourselves — but that just wasn't going to happen once we got in here and saw the extent of the damage," Schrader said as he stood inside the church's dust-covered sanctuary.
"All this yellow dust is from a fire extinguisher," Schrader continued. "I think whoever did this set off an extinguisher next door, too. That wonderful church was vandalized - either before or after ours."
Buffalo Police Cpl. Rich Aleksiejczyk said members of St. Peter Catholic Church, 406 4th St., and Calvary Lutheran Church, 404 4th St., discovered the damage at about 9 a.m. Saturday.
“We’re estimating about $20,000 in damage to St. Peter’s and about $10,000 in damage to Calvary Lutheran,” Aleksiejczyk said. Read more.
A statue of Mary, that had been donated by a family in recent years to St. Peter Catholic Church in Buffalo in memory of a loved, lies shattered next to the church's broken lectern. St. Peter's and Calvary Lutheran Church next door were broken into and vandalized some time early Saturday.
The tabernacle that holds the Eucharist lies on its side in the sanctuary of St. Peter Catholic Church in Buffalo. The white dust is from a fire extinguisher that was set off by a vandal or vandals who broke into the church early Saturday. Calvary Lutheran Church next door also was broken into and vandalized.
The person, or one of the people, responsible for vandalizing St. Peter Catholic Church in Buffalo must have been injured as they left blood on the altar cloth. A bloody palm print also was found that police will be able to use as evidence.
The tabernacle which holds the Eucharist lies on its side at St. Peter Catholic Church in Buffalo after a person or people broke into the church early Saturday. The white dust is from a fire extinguisher that was set off inside the church. Calvary Lutheran Church which is next door to St. Peter's, also was vandalized.
