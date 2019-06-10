Even though the Village of East Davenport has stayed dry during the flood, business owners are facing difficult decisions as slow traffic causes sales to slump.
Small business owners — stuck between "road closed" signs, high floodwaters and Interstate 74 bridge closures — have been struggling to stay afloat for months, said Tom Lagomarcino, co-owner of Lagomarcino's. Read more.
5. A design of her own: Davenport home reflects a touch of Italy
From the weekend: If you've ever visited France or Italy — absorbing the colors, the architecture, the flowers, the "look" — you may sense some of that while visiting the home of David and Wynne Schafer of Davenport.
When Wynne designed their home in 1996, she wanted it to reflect her and her husband's travels to those countries that they enjoyed so much. She wanted to merge that feeling into their daily lives.
She also made a conscious decision to incorporate circles, squares, triangles and rectangles — inside and out — to visually tie the home together and to give it architectural panache. Read more.
The staircase balustrade was designed by architect Scott Bengfort, incorporating Wynne Schafer's desire to use circles, squares and triangles as repetitive elements in the house. Made of iron, it was fabricated by Boyler's Ornamental Iron, Bettendorf.
The kitchen features maple cabinets with open and glass-covered shelves, a look that was certainly not the norm when Wynne Schafer designed them in the late 1990s. The Corian-topped island is four feet by eight feet and is set lower than standard elevation because that is a more comfortable height at which to work.
The living area of the home's great room features matching fireplaces on either end. The bases are limestone, the surrounds are stone and the mantels are cherry, incorporating triangular, circular and rectangular shapes. The ball-topped triangles mimic the staircase newel post and support beam.
The living area of the home's great room springs to life with the color of live plants, fresh flowers, original art work and an area rug over the limestone floor. The band of molding near the top of the photo "brings down" the ceiling that continues for another nine feet. The band is replicated by a similar feature on the home's exterior.
Each room in the downstairs features some kind of decorative detail on the ceiling, including the kitchen, In addition to its having a vaulted shape, there is a band that visually separates the kitchen from an adjoining sitting area.
A wall of windows in the great room faces south, flooding the area with natural light, while wall scones provide a warm "up lighting," washing the ceiling with what Wynne Schafer describes as a "lovely glow."
The south wall of the great room is a study in windows and shapes. Note the square upper windows, inset with triangles, similar to those used in the staircase. Beneath them is a horizontal band, then a row of circle-shaped sconces, then the windows themselves, with four square windows on all sides of the larger rectangular-doors.
The island and shape of the ceiling visually separate the kitchen area of this room from the sitting area that includes a bookcase. The sitting area provides another gathering space when the couple is entertaining.
The stucco-like exterior of the Schafer home is painted a color called Tuscan Gold, and the shingles are a faux-slate product. Note the horizontal banding, the square and rectangular windows and the lines that create diamond shapes at the top. All these shapes are repeated inside. The formal landscape was a collaboration between Wynne Schafer and Aunt Rhodies in the Village of East Davenport.