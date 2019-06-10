{{featured_button_text}}

6/10/19

A good morning to all. We're looking at a breezy, and cooler, day. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and blustery

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees.

Tuesday night will see a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except in thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 58 degrees. 

NWS: River

A Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15.

Early today the Mississippi was at 19.5 feet and falling.  Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to fall to 18.8 feet Tuesday morning and to 16 feet by Saturday.

• Monitor area river levels

2. Some good news for area travelers

traffic cones

3. WLLR radio reports death of popular host Bo J. Spates

Bo J. Spates

Bo J. Spates

Radio station WLLR announced on Sunday afternoon the death of popular host Bo J. Spates. The announcement was posted on the station's Facebook page.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made and the station will further update the public as more information becomes available.

4. Village of East Davenport businesses cut costs to make ends meet

061019-qct-qca-village-003

The Village Market Place is seen behind the protection of HESCO barriers in the Village of East Davenport on Saturday.

Even though the Village of East Davenport has stayed dry during the flood, business owners are facing difficult decisions as slow traffic causes sales to slump. 

Small business owners — stuck between "road closed" signs, high floodwaters and Interstate 74 bridge closures — have been struggling to stay afloat for months, said Tom Lagomarcino, co-owner of Lagomarcino's. Read more.

5. A design of her own: Davenport home reflects a touch of Italy

060219-qct-qca-wynne-15.jpg

In addition to maple cabinets, the kitchen includes stainless steel appliances,  solid-surface, Corian countertops and a band of handmade decorative tiles along the backsplash.

From the weekend: If you've ever visited France or Italy — absorbing the colors, the architecture, the flowers, the "look" — you may sense some of that while visiting the home of David and Wynne Schafer of Davenport.

When Wynne designed their home in 1996, she wanted it to reflect her and her husband's travels to those countries that they enjoyed so much. She wanted to merge that feeling into their daily lives.

She also made a conscious decision to incorporate circles, squares, triangles and rectangles — inside and out — to visually tie the home together and to give it architectural panache. Read more.

6. Trending headlines:

