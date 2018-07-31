Try 1 month for 99¢

A good Tuesday to all. It's Mississippi Valley Fair week in the Quad-Cities and that means hot and humid weather. The forecast is true to form with sticky conditions returning later in the week. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. A high today around 80 degrees

NWS: Weather summary

Today there's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.

But beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday we can expect highs in the 90s.

2. Family of boy who fell in river say body still under dock

RI recovery
Two Rock Island city workers remove decking panels from the boat dock Monday afternoon at Schwiebert Riverfront Park to investigate the structure of the docking system. Family members of 2-year-old Hawk Newberry, who fell off the dock July 24 and is presumed to have drown, are asking the city to  flush debris from under the dock. They think the boy's body may be trapped in the debris.

The family of the boy believed to have drown last week after falling off a dock at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island say they think his body is still under the dock.

Hawk Newberry, 2, fell into the Mississippi River on July 24, and emergency crews have been searching the area in boats for nearly a week.

But divers who searched under the dock encountered considerable debris, including a log that temporarily trapped one diver, said John Bell, the boy's great uncle. Read more.

3. Road work updates in Moline/Bettendorf

Bettendorf road work

Here's a couple of new road work updates that could affect your commute in the Quad-Cities.

• In Bettendorf: Eastbound Grant Street (U.S. 67) will be reduced to one lane from 6 p.m. to  6 a.m. through August 3.

• In Moline: The 800 block of 17th Street will be closed to traffic for water and sewer maintenance. The contractor working on site anticipates completing this utility work within the week.

4. Civil rights director opposes proposed changes to commission

Civil Rights Commission 001
Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey talks about the Palmer PID Rezoning issue during the Civil Rights Commission meeting in this file photo.

As aldermen consider an ordinance that would restructure Davenport’s civil rights commission, the city's lead civil rights watchdog is calling the proposed move a potential breach of the resident-led panel’s ability to act independently.

Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey, who has run the office since 2014, said Monday the commission’s “independence would be lost” under the  changes. She also said she thinks the ordinance does not comply with an Iowa law that sets requirements for larger cities to maintain the resident-appointed panel. Read more.

5. New businesses spring up in Q-C

A coffee shop and a sporting goods store are now open for business in the Quad-Cities. Check out their stories

atomic coffee

This photo by Matt Umland Photography shows Atomic Coffee's new Bettendorf location, 3235 Ridge Point.

• Atomic Coffee opens Bettendorf location

shoes
Hibbett Sports offers athletic apparel and shoes with brands such as Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Timberland and Levi’s. 

• Hibbett Sports opens at new SouthPark Mall location

6. Driver gets prison time in fatal crash

Shelly Markin

Shelly Markin

Shelly Markin was sentenced on Monday to nine years in prison for the 2017 car crash that killed one woman and injured another person.

The crash occurred July 1 at 525 E. 10th Ave., Milan, according to authorities. The woman killed was Terrida Atwater, 43, of Davenport. Both she and the other victim were passengers in Markin’s vehicle, which is believed to have crossed the the center line and hit a pickup. Atwater was pronounced dead at the scene; the other victim was hospitalized with a lacerated spleen. Markin was accused of having a blood-alcohol level of .138.

Markin, 26, of Davenport, was initially charged with six counts of aggravated DUI, according to court records. In June, she pleaded guilty to two of those counts as part of a deal with the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office.

BONUS 6.

072818-BIX7-KS-2184
Elite runners wait for the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

• Check out these images of the sights and scenes from the QCT Bix 7 and Jr Bix.  Don't forget to check out your finish times and those of your friends.

050718-Liz Moen 001
Liz Moen, a singer-songwriter from Iowa City, performed on May 7 in the Quad-City Times newsroom as part of Paper Jams, an acoustic concert series. 

• Watch Paper Jams: Catch up with all of the acoustic concerts held in our newsroom

Today's photo gallery: Davenport's old Buchanan School

A year ago, the 1904 Buchanan School off Davenport's Telegraph Road was falling apart.

Windows were boarded, the roof was caving in, one entire side was in danger of collapse, and, inside, a portion of the second floor had fallen all the way through to the basement. Overgrown brush shrouded the building, as it had for years.

Today, the brush is gone and three new apartments in the building already have been leased, with two pending, even though they won't be finished until October, at the earliest. Read Story.

 
