Two Rock Island city workers remove decking panels from the boat dock Monday afternoon at Schwiebert Riverfront Park to investigate the structure of the docking system. Family members of 2-year-old Hawk Newberry, who fell off the dock July 24 and is presumed to have drown, are asking the city to flush debris from under the dock. They think the boy's body may be trapped in the debris.
A good Tuesday to all. It's Mississippi Valley Fair week in the Quad-Cities and that means hot and humid weather. The forecast is true to form with sticky conditions returning later in the week. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high today around 80 degrees
Today there's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.
But beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday we can expect highs in the 90s.
2. Family of boy who fell in river say body still under dock
The family of the boy believed to have drown last week after falling off a dock at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island say they think his body is still under the dock.
Hawk Newberry, 2, fell into the Mississippi River on July 24, and emergency crews have been searching the area in boats for nearly a week.
But divers who searched under the dock encountered considerable debris, including a log that temporarily trapped one diver, said John Bell, the boy's great uncle. Read more.
3. Road work updates in Moline/Bettendorf
Here's a couple of new road work updates that could affect your commute in the Quad-Cities.
• In Bettendorf: Eastbound Grant Street (U.S. 67) will be reduced to one lane from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 3.
• In Moline: The 800 block of 17th Street will be closed to traffic for water and sewer maintenance. The contractor working on site anticipates completing this utility work within the week.
4. Civil rights director opposes proposed changes to commission
As aldermen consider an ordinance that would restructure Davenport’s civil rights commission, the city's lead civil rights watchdog is calling the proposed move a potential breach of the resident-led panel’s ability to act independently.
Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey, who has run the office since 2014, said Monday the commission’s “independence would be lost” under the changes. She also said she thinks the ordinance does not comply with an Iowa law that sets requirements for larger cities to maintain the resident-appointed panel. Read more.
5. New businesses spring up in Q-C
A coffee shop and a sporting goods store are now open for business in the Quad-Cities. Check out their stories
Shelly Markin was sentenced on Monday to nine years in prison for the 2017 car crash that killed one woman and injured another person.
The crash occurred July 1 at 525 E. 10th Ave., Milan, according to authorities. The woman killed was Terrida Atwater, 43, of Davenport. Both she and the other victim were passengers in Markin’s vehicle, which is believed to have crossed the the center line and hit a pickup. Atwater was pronounced dead at the scene; the other victim was hospitalized with a lacerated spleen. Markin was accused of having a blood-alcohol level of .138.
Markin, 26, of Davenport, was initially charged with six counts of aggravated DUI, according to court records. In June, she pleaded guilty to two of those counts as part of a deal with the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office.
Today's photo gallery: Davenport's old Buchanan School
A year ago, the 1904 Buchanan School off Davenport's Telegraph Road was falling apart.
Windows were boarded, the roof was caving in, one entire side was in danger of collapse, and, inside, a portion of the second floor had fallen all the way through to the basement. Overgrown brush shrouded the building, as it had for years.
Today, the brush is gone and three new apartments in the building already have been leased, with two pending, even though they won't be finished until October, at the earliest.Read Story.