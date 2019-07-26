{{featured_button_text}}
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-003a.jpg

Tori Tebbitt, of Davenport, and her daughter Eila, 3, laugh during the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com

A good Friday to all. Downtown Davenport is all a buzz as Bix activities, festivals, the Jr. Bix and street closures get under way today with plenty of sunshine showing the way. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

Download PDF Bix street closures map

1. Sunny with a high near 87 degrees

NWS: Summary

Look for some scattered sprinkles before 7 a.m. Otherwise skies will gradually become sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 72 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 72 degrees. There's a 60% chance of  showers and thunderstorms overnight.

2. Dehner, Raabe, Fitzpatrick burst to Brady Street Sprint titles; Warren repeats

072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints-015

Jen Paul crosses the finish line to win the Women’s 30-39 race during the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.

No lead was safe Thursday night on Brady Street. Nick Dehner, James Raabe and Laney Fitzpatrick trailed for 350 meters in their respective divisions during the 19th running of the Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints.

That final 50 meters ignited them to titles.

Dehner outlasted seven-time champ Marek Wensel in the Men's Masters, Raabe squeaked past 2017 winner Matt Jones in the Men's 30-39 and Fitzpatrick went to the outside of Bella Solis to claim the Women's Open.

Raabe defended his title while Dehner and Fitzpatrick won their first sprints races. Read more.

Photos: 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints

+60 
+60 
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-001a.jpg
+60 
+60 
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-003a.jpg
+60 
+60 
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-006a.jpg
+60 
+60 
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-008a.jpg
+60 
+60 
072519-qct-spt-brady-st-sprints2-010a.jpg

3. More than $2.5M has been put into Lincoln School since 2006 

Former Lincoln Elementary School

The Davenport School District i selling the former Lincoln Elementary School at 318 E. 7th St.

Just six years before the Davenport Community School District closed Lincoln School, taxpayers invested more than $2.2 million in upgrades.

A year later, the district put another $160,000 in the building at 318 E. 7th Street. And even after Lincoln closed, another $200,000-plus has gone into it.

Despite the improvements and the current assessed value of more than $900,000, the school board voted earlier this week to sell Lincoln for $30,000 — rejecting an offer of $290,000.

The school board narrowly approved the sale to the Third Missionary Baptist Church-affiliated nonprofit Together Making a Better Community in a vote of 4-2-1. Read more.

4. Iowa DOC prisoner arrested in armed robbery of Davenport gas station

Gas America robbery 1

Davenport police investigate the July 22, 2017, armed robbery of the America gas station and convenience store, located at 3205 N. Brady St.

Davenport police have arrested a man in connection with the armed robbery of the Gas America store on Brady Street that occurred two years ago during which the clerk was pistol-whipped by the robber.

Curlie Marque Quarterman, 34, who is currently serving a 5-year prison sentence at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility for a second-degree theft conviction out of Johnson County, is now facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft and willful injury causing bodily injury. Read more.

5. Police: 1 friend tried to rescue the other at East Davenport home, both drowned

072319-drowning-001

Police say 57-year-old Kenneth Anderson and 60-year-old Mark Anderson both died of an accidental drowning in a pool at a home owned by John K. Wisor at 1125 Jersey Ridge Road located in the Village of East Davenport. Police officials later told the Des Moines Register that the men were house-sitting the home and went for a swim.

One of the men who drowned Monday in a backyard swimming pool was attempting to rescue the other, Davenport police have confirmed.

Surveillance video at the home off Jersey Ridge Road in the Village of East Davenport, owned by businessman John Wisor, captured the accidental drownings of Mark Anderson and Ken Anderson, who were not related.

The men were house-sitting for Wisor and had been out with friends before returning to check on the house. Ken Anderson entered the pool, got into trouble in the water, and Mark Anderson tried to rescue him, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said Thursday.

"It certainly appears that way from the video," he said of the accident. Read more.

6. Family, friends run, cheer Bix for Amazing Lindsey Stoefen

Lindsey Stoefen

Lindsey Stoefen

Lindsey would love it.

Lindsey Stoefen would love that more than 50 friends and family members from the Quad-Cities and elsewhere are meeting up Saturday for the Quad-City Times Bix 7, either as runners or cheering spectators.

In 2017, the Bartlett, Illinois, teenager ran the race herself. Her dad, Scott, grew up in Davenport, and the Bix had been a joyful reunion weekend for his family for years.

But a year ago, Lindsey died.

Troubling symptoms began in the fall of 2017 as she wrapped up her high school tennis season. Her left leg was weak, and painful. By the end of March 2018 she was walking with crutches. And on July 31, 2018, she died at home of ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neuro-degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. She was 17. Read more.

Trending headlines

Today's photo gallery: Sunset Marina

Activity at Sunset Marina has increased since the flood waters reseeded, Thursday, July 25, 2019, as veterans and first time boaters take to the water again.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.