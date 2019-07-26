Police say 57-year-old Kenneth Anderson and 60-year-old Mark Anderson both died of an accidental drowning in a pool at a home owned by John K. Wisor at 1125 Jersey Ridge Road located in the Village of East Davenport. Police officials later told the Des Moines Register that the men were house-sitting the home and went for a swim.
A good Friday to all. Downtown Davenport is all a buzz as Bix activities, festivals, the Jr. Bix and street closures get under way today with plenty of sunshine showing the way. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Friday will be a little warmer, and Sunday will be just plain hot.
2. Dehner, Raabe, Fitzpatrick burst to Brady Street Sprint titles; Warren repeats
No lead was safe Thursday night on Brady Street. Nick Dehner, James Raabe and Laney Fitzpatrick trailed for 350 meters in their respective divisions during the 19th running of the Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints.
That final 50 meters ignited them to titles.
Dehner outlasted seven-time champ Marek Wensel in the Men's Masters, Raabe squeaked past 2017 winner Matt Jones in the Men's 30-39 and Fitzpatrick went to the outside of Bella Solis to claim the Women's Open.
Raabe defended his title while Dehner and Fitzpatrick won their first sprints races. Read more.
Rock Island’s Daviona Hearn reacts after crossing the finish line first during high school girls race in the 19th Annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davenport.
Rock Island’s Daviona Hearn reacts after crossing the finish line first during high school girls relay race in the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints on Thursday in Davenport.
Assumption’s Laney Fitzpatrick takes a late lead from Bella Solis of Davenport Central during the High School Girl’s Relay at the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Bettendorf’s Austin Kalar gives the handoff to Mekou Smith-Reed during the High School Boys Relay at the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Todd VanAuwelaer Jr., 5, cheers on racers sitting on the shoulders of his father, Todd Sr., during the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Assumption’s Laney Fitzpatrick crosses the finish line in first place during the High School Girl’s Relay at the 19th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints in Davenport, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Davenport police have arrested a man in connection with the armed robbery of the Gas America store on Brady Street that occurred two years ago during which the clerk was pistol-whipped by the robber.
Curlie Marque Quarterman, 34, who is currently serving a 5-year prison sentence at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility for a second-degree theft conviction out of Johnson County, is now facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft and willful injury causing bodily injury. Read more.
5. Police: 1 friend tried to rescue the other at East Davenport home, both drowned
One of the men who drowned Monday in a backyard swimming pool was attempting to rescue the other, Davenport police have confirmed.
Surveillance video at the home off Jersey Ridge Road in the Village of East Davenport, owned by businessman John Wisor, captured the accidental drownings of Mark Anderson and Ken Anderson, who were not related.
The men were house-sitting for Wisor and had been out with friends before returning to check on the house. Ken Anderson entered the pool, got into trouble in the water, and Mark Anderson tried to rescue him, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said Thursday.
"It certainly appears that way from the video," he said of the accident. Read more.
6. Family, friends run, cheer Bix for Amazing Lindsey Stoefen
Lindsey would love it.
Lindsey Stoefen would love that more than 50 friends and family members from the Quad-Cities and elsewhere are meeting up Saturday for the Quad-City Times Bix 7, either as runners or cheering spectators.
In 2017, the Bartlett, Illinois, teenager ran the race herself. Her dad, Scott, grew up in Davenport, and the Bix had been a joyful reunion weekend for his family for years.
But a year ago, Lindsey died.
Troubling symptoms began in the fall of 2017 as she wrapped up her high school tennis season. Her left leg was weak, and painful. By the end of March 2018 she was walking with crutches. And on July 31, 2018, she died at home of ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neuro-degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. She was 17. Read more.