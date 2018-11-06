A good Election Day Tuesday to all. Heading to the polls today you may encounter a little drizzle, some brisk temps and a stiff breeze. Or you might encounter all three.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Hang on to your hats
Today there is a slight chance of drizzle before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 47 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 32 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Some area rivers are experiencing flooding.
It looks like some not-so-nice weather is on the horizon.
2. 5 things to know for voting on Election Day
After all the rallies, debates and campaign commercials, it’s finally here: Election Day.
In the midterm elections, Quad-City voters will help choose who will be governor in Illinois and Iowa for the next four years. They’ll also pick statewide office seekers, state representatives and senators, county-level officials and two U.S. House members to represent them in Washington, D.C.
Iowa and Illinois have received national attention for some highly competitive U.S. Houses races on both sides of the Mississippi River, as Democrats seek to take the lower chamber from Republican majority control. In both states, the governor’s races have also been front and center.
In Iowa, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds faces Democrat Fred Hubbell, a Des Moines business executive and member of a prominent Iowa family, in what’s expected to be a close contest.
In Illinois, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is challenged by Democrat J.B Pritzker, the billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotel chain who’s long been favored in the polls.
But regardless of who’s leading at any given time, history has taught us it’s never over until it’s over. So, check out our quick guide for how to vote and make your voice heard. Read more.
3. Trial date set for Davenport teen held in Moline shooting
A teenager accused of shooting a man in the abdomen in October has been given her first trial date.
Saidayah Kirk, 16, Davenport, has been charged as an adult with aggravated battery for the Oct. 7 shooting in the 2300 block of 31st Street A, Moline, that wounded an 18-year-old man, according to authorities. The victim required surgery but at last report was recovering.
Kirk appeared before Judge Norma Kauzlarich on Monday for a preliminary hearing. During such hearings, prosecutors present an outline of the case against the defendant and the judge decides whether there is probable cause to suspect the defendant of committing the crime. Kirk chose to waive the hearing.
Kauzlarich tentatively set Kirk's trial for the week of Dec. 26 but such early trial dates are frequently postponed as a case works its way through the courts.
Kirk's next court date is scheduled for Dec. 7.
Though charged as an adult, Kirk is being held in juvenile custody.
Her bail has been set at $1,000,000. She must post $100,000 to be released.
4. Davenport school enrollment declines while Pleasant Valley grows
Enrollment in Davenport schools continues to decline, while neighboring districts experience smaller declines or growth. According to certified enrollment reported to the Iowa Board of Education for the past five years, in 2013-14, Davenport Community School District had 15,981 students. In 2017-18, Davenport had 15,233 students, or 748 fewer.
During that same time period, the Pleasant Valley district enrollment increased from 4,289 to 4,922, an increase of 633.
Interim Davenport Schools Superintendent T. J. Schneckloth said Monday he will continue to ensure the district is "providing a high quality of education for our students. That’s the number one thing that we can ensure" to address enrollment.
He added that he will continue district programming that is "second to none."
Meanwhile, other districts saw less significant fluctuations. Bettendorf's enrollment increased from 4,011 to 4,100 – 89 students over five years. But between 2016-17 and 2017-18, there was a decrease of 34 students when enrollment went from 4,134 to 4,100.
The North Scott district enrollment was 2,949 in 2013-14 and within five years increased to 3,035, with a slight dip from the 2016-17 enrollment of 3,062. Read more.
5. Davenport board approves five-year budget that includes more personnel cuts
The Davenport School Board on Monday approved a new budget plan that includes eliminating positions, including teachers.
Allison Beck, Julie DeSalvo, Linda Hayes, board president Ralph Johanson and Bruce Potts voted to approve the plan at an open session after a committee-of-the-whole meeting. Clyde Mayfield and Dan Gosa voted against the budget that, during the 2022-23 year, ends with a projected positive spending authority of $1.75 million.
The budget calls for cutting a total of 21 certified and classified employees in the 2019-20 academic year, as well as a hiring freeze and reduction of administration and support positions as well as combining principals in smaller schools. Read more.
6. PBS program on B-24 features WWII gunner from Moline
Steve Steelandt’s father loved to play accordion, but he downplayed his heroic efforts in a key World War II battle that’s the subject of a new PBS documentary.
A 71-year-old Moline native who has lived in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for the past 28 years, Steve Steelandt is happy the mission highlighted in “The Last B-24” is gaining national attention.
The PBS “NOVA” documentary of that name will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Iowa Public Television, and then at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, on WQPT, the Quad-City PBS station. It follows divers to the bottom of the Adriatic Sea in search of the Tulsamerican, a B-24 bomber that crashed off the coast of Croatia on Dec. 17, 1944, killing three Americans.
Eddie Steelandt of Moline, a radio mechanic/side gunner for the U.S. Army Air Corps, was one of seven who survived that fatal firefight. He also saved the life of the plane’s tail gunner, his son said. Read more.
