A good Tuesday to all. Flood warnings for the Mississippi and Rock rivers in the Quad-Cities have been extended to Thursday as more rain is possible. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and breezy
Today will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 63 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday has a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 55 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
River levels update:
A Flood Warning now in effect for the Mississippi River at Locks & Dam 15 has been extended until Thursday morning.
The Mississippi is currently at 14.7 feet and steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 15.3 feet Wednesday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Thursday morning.
At 15 feet, water affects several sections of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and is at the foundations of several homes on Enchanted Island. Water also affects industries along the river at the south end of Davenport.
A Flood Warning now in effect for the Rock River in Moline has been extended until Thursday morning.
The Rock is currently at 12.14 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to continue to rise tol 12.8 feet on Wednesday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Thursday.
At 12.5 feet, water affects some residences in the lower Friendship Farm area; 60th Street is under water south of the Green Valley Sports Complex; and 56th Street along the north side of the river is under water.
Flood Impact
• S. Concord to close between River Drive and Wapello Avenue in Davenport is closed because of high water. The Compost Facility will be accessible by taking Rockingham Road/U.S. 22 to Wapello to Railroad avenues.
2. Rockingham Road closes for resurfacing
Preparatory sewer repairs on eastbound Rockingham Road have been completed. Today eastbound Rockingham Road will close between S. Concord Street and Fairmount Avenue to begin resurfacing work.
Drivers are urged to follow the signed detour.
Resurfacing will be performed in several stages. Work will begin with patching and milling work in the eastbound lanes between S. Concord and Fairmount.
Once patching and milling work is complete in the eastbound lanes, work will switch to the westbound lanes.
When all patching and milling is complete work will again transition between eastbound and westbound lanes for the asphalt application.
Limited access to driveways will be available.
All resurfacing work is estimated to be completed around mid-November.
Moline is implementing several traffic changes to relieve congestion around Hamilton Elementary School.
Another road closure and detour in conjunction with the Interstate 74 bridge project is in effect. Northbound 19th Street in Moline will close between 12th and 7th avenues between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next 2 weeks. The detour is 12th Avenue west to 15th Street to 7th Avenue or take 12th Avenue east to 27th Street to westbound 4th Avenue to 19th Street.
You have free articles remaining.
3. Public safety and courts headlines
A man was held Monday afternoon on suspicion that he made a bomb threat in Geneseo that led to the evacuation of a school and an assisted livi…
A retired police captain accused of firing a gun at people on Sept. 12 in Moline made his first appearance Monday on the charges filed against him.
Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after separate crashes on Quad-Cities area highways.
A Scott County jury Monday convicted Latrice Lacey, accused of assaulting a man with a sledgehammer in late April 2018, of one count of first-…
The Rock Island Fire Department rescued a man on Monday who was floating down the Mississippi River on a tree branch.
4. LeClaire's only grocer to retire, close store
Slagle Foods, the only full-service grocer in LeClaire, is closing its store as its owner eyes retirement.
Paul Slagle, who owns the store with his wife Lynda Slagle, announced the closing to his employees Monday morning. Their store in northwest Davenport is not effected, he said.
"The time is right and it's a first step toward retirement," he said in an interview with the Quad-Cities Times. "It's been a great run. The people of LeClaire have been fantastic and we really have enjoyed being out there."
Slagle's parents, Harold and Sue Slagle, founded the store in 1965 in downtown LeClaire about three years after they opened their first store in Davenport. It built its current location at 1301 Eagle Ridge Road in 1993. Read more.
5. Lisa Kotter out as Moline city administrator
After less than five months with the city, Moline City Administrator Lisa Kotter is out of a job, effective immediately.
Council members will vote on a resolution Tuesday night to approve a "general release" with Kotter. A separation agreement was not available Monday morning.
Kotter had attended the Illinois Municipal League annual conference in Chicago over the weekend. Read more.
6. A local high school is considering abolishing class rank. Should they?
shley Preston mastered the rankings. She was a Top 10 student at United Township High School every semester. She graduated in June as one of three valedictorians, the highest-ranked students in a class of more than 370.
Now, the UTHS board of education is considering abolishing class rank.
What does one of the school’s best and brightest think about eliminating the system that rewarded her years of hard work? And what are other schools doing? Read more.
BONUS 6
DAVENPORT -- Kansas, the '70s progressive rock band, is making the 40th anniversary of its popular "Point of Know Return" album last a long time.
A Davenport couple and Mel Foster Realtor Pieter Hanson, of Coal Valley, will be featured on an episode of HGTV's “House Hunters” at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Trending headlines
Local Realtor, Davenport couple will appear on 'House Hunters' Tuesday
Lisa Kotter out as Moline city administrator
This organization wants to build the first tiny home in Davenport. It could be the first of many
Father Conroy's Vineyard of Hope serves its last meal
North Scott's Happel commits to Quincy University
Today's photo gallery: Bernie Sanders Presidential Rally in Clinton
Sen. Bernie Sanders " Bernie Beats Trump" campaign rally at the Clinton Masonic Center in Clinton, Iowa.