9/24/19

A good Tuesday to all. Flood warnings for the Mississippi and Rock rivers in the Quad-Cities have been extended to Thursday as more rain is possible. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and breezy

Today will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 63 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday has a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 55 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

• Seven day forecast

River levels update:

river

A Flood Warning now in effect for the Mississippi River at Locks & Dam 15 has been extended until Thursday morning.

The Mississippi is currently at 14.7 feet and steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 15.3 feet Wednesday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Thursday morning.

At 15 feet, water affects several sections of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and is at the foundations of several homes on Enchanted Island. Water also affects industries along the river at the south end of Davenport.

A Flood Warning now in effect for the Rock River in Moline has been extended until Thursday morning.

The Rock is currently at 12.14 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to continue to rise tol 12.8 feet on Wednesday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Thursday.

At 12.5 feet, water affects some residences in the lower Friendship Farm area; 60th Street is under water south of the Green Valley Sports Complex; and 56th Street along the north side of the river is under water.

Area river levels

Flood Impact

• S. Concord to close between River Drive and Wapello Avenue in Davenport is closed because of high water.  The Compost Facility will be accessible by taking Rockingham Road/U.S. 22 to Wapello to Railroad avenues.

2. Rockingham Road closes for resurfacing

Rockingham Road detour

Preparatory sewer repairs on eastbound Rockingham Road have been completed. Today eastbound Rockingham Road will close between S. Concord Street and Fairmount Avenue to begin resurfacing work.

Drivers are urged to follow the signed detour.

Resurfacing will be performed in several stages. Work will begin with patching and milling work in the eastbound lanes between S. Concord and Fairmount. 

Once patching and milling work is complete in the eastbound lanes, work will switch to the westbound lanes.

When all patching and milling is complete work will again transition between eastbound and westbound lanes for the asphalt application.

Limited access to driveways will be available.

All resurfacing work is estimated to be completed around mid-November.

Road update

Another road closure and detour in conjunction with the Interstate 74 bridge project is in effect. Northbound 19th Street in Moline will close between 12th and 7th avenues between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next 2 weeks. The detour is 12th Avenue west to 15th Street to 7th Avenue or take 12th Avenue east to 27th Street to westbound 4th Avenue to 19th Street.

3. Public safety and courts headlines

4. LeClaire's only grocer to retire, close store

121618-qct-qca-tower-018

Slagle Foods, the only full-service grocer in LeClaire, is closing its store as its owner eyes retirement.

Paul Slagle, who owns the store with his wife Lynda Slagle, announced the closing to his employees Monday morning. Their store in northwest Davenport is not effected, he said.

"The time is right and it's a first step toward retirement," he said in an interview with the Quad-Cities Times. "It's been a great run. The people of LeClaire have been fantastic and we really have enjoyed being out there." 

Slagle's parents, Harold and Sue Slagle, founded the store in 1965 in downtown LeClaire about three years after they opened their first store in Davenport. It built its current location at 1301 Eagle Ridge Road in 1993. Read more.

5. Lisa Kotter out as Moline city administrator

New Moline City Administrator

Lisa A. Kotter

After less than five months with the city, Moline City Administrator Lisa Kotter is out of a job, effective immediately. 

Council members will vote on a resolution Tuesday night to approve a "general release" with Kotter. A separation agreement was not available Monday morning. 

Kotter had attended the Illinois Municipal League annual conference in Chicago over the weekend. Read more.

6. A local high school is considering abolishing class rank. Should they?

091819-mda-nws-classrank-002

Rock Island High School is among local schools still assigning class rank, and the top students are featured in the wall display shown at top. Other schools have eliminated grade-based rankings. At bottom is a glimpse of the entire Class of 2019 at Rocky.

shley Preston mastered the rankings. She was a Top 10 student at United Township High School every semester. She graduated in June as one of three valedictorians, the highest-ranked students in a class of more than 370.

Now, the UTHS board of education is considering abolishing class rank.

What does one of the school’s best and brightest think about eliminating the system that rewarded her years of hard work? And what are other schools doing? Read more.

BONUS 6

Trending headlines

Today's photo gallery: Bernie Sanders Presidential Rally in Clinton

Sen. Bernie Sanders " Bernie Beats Trump" campaign rally at the Clinton Masonic Center in Clinton, Iowa.

