Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) reacts as she leaves the court as North Carolina State's Kiara Leslie (11) looks on during the second half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
A good Monday and April 1 to all. It's back to the 50s today with strong southwest winds on tap for the Quad-City region.
Here's a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.
Today: Breezy south to southwest winds gusting up to 35 mph, and low relative humidity will create an enhanced threat of rapidly spreading grass or brush fires where there is dried vegetation.
Minor flooding is occurring on a few area tributary rivers, and moderate to major flooding continues on the Mississippi River.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny with a high in the mid 50s
Today will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. It will be breezy with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.
Tuesday there's a 50 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 54 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 34 degrees.
And that's no April Fool joke.
2. Mississippi River could top 20 feet in the Q-C
A Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Lock & Dam15.
Early today the Mississippi River was at 18.43 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet. Major flooding is occurring and is expected to continue. The river is expected to rise to 20.2 feet Sunday evening.
At 20 feet, water affects the River`s Edge parking lot; water is over the top of the jetty at Lindsay Park Yacht Club; water affects buildings at Sunset Marina in Rock Island and Moline`s River Drive from the 2300 to 5500 block.
Flood warnings are set to expire Tuesday for the Rock River in Moline and today for the Cedar River in Conesville and the Iowa River in Wapello as those rivers fall below flood stage.
Sewer and resurfacing work resumes today on Telegraph Road between Clark Street and Elmwood Avenue. No on-street parking will be allowed during construction to allow for one lane of travel in each direction during construction.
The project involves milling, full-depth pavement repairs in a few areas, and then installation of new asphalt. Work will be performed on one half of the street and then flip to the opposite half to accommodate one lane of travel in each direction for the duration of the project.
Access to side streets from Telegraph will be limited during construction. (See pictured alternate route).
The work is estimated to be complete by May 31, pending weather and subsurface conditions.
The flood detour has changed slightly for sewer repairs on Iowa Street between 3rd and 4th streets. It is unknown at this time when the road will be repaired. (See map of revised detour)
4. No sticker weeks for yard waste
No Sticker Yard Waste Weeks begins today and will run through April 12 in Davenport. During these weeks, residents may place yard waste in a Kraft ply bag without a sticker on their regular collection day. After April 12, a yard waste sticker is required. Yard wastes may also be dropped off at the Compost Facility for free during No Sticker Yard Waste Weeks. Because of Mississippi River flooding residents are encouraged to to check the city website, www.cityofdavenportiowa.com, for any potential drop off changes.
Yard waste will be picked up for free — no stickers required — beginning Monday in the cities of Davenport, Bettendorf and East Moline.
5. 2seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash caused by alleged drunken driver
Two people suffered serious injuries early Sunday when the vehicle they were riding in was struck by another vehicle whose driver was allegedly drunk, Davenport police said.
The crash occurred at 2:03 a.m. at Locust and Brady streets and Davenport police in the area witnessed the crash.
Michael Anthony Coleman, Jr., 33, of 1732 Arlington Ave., Davenport, is charged with one count of operating under the influence-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to two years. Read more.
6. Tall task stands between Hawkeyes, Final Four
Top-ranked Baylor stands between Iowa and its first Final Four berth in 26 years, but don’t suggest to the Hawkeyes that they might be an underdog in tonight’s NCAA women’s basketball regional final.
“We have the utmost respect for Baylor, they are an awesome great team, but it would be really cool to knock off the overall number one seed,’’ Iowa senior Hannah Stewart said Sunday. “We know we will have to be at our best, but that’s what we are focused on doing.’’
That doesn’t surprise coach Lisa Bluder, who doesn’t expect to need any fiery motivational speeches to get the eighth-ranked Hawkeyes ready for today’s 6 p.m. game at Greensboro, N.C., where a spot in Friday’s Final Four in Tampa is on the line.
“We are 40 minutes away from every kid’s dream,’’ Bluder said. “If you’re a basketball player, you want to play in the Final Four. I don’t have to worry about them being hungry at this point.’’ Read more.
