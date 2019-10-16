From left, Devon's Complaint Dept. bar co-owners Rich Cooksey, Devon Wiese and Dan Bush stand inside the establishment formerly known as the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel on Thursday in Davenport. Former partner Sean Moeller recently sold his share of the business to the trio.
A massive pumpkin grin by Leonardo Urena of Napa, Calif., is lowered on a scale with a forklift on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. The pumpkin weighed in at 2,175 lbs., a new California weight record. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
The flood warning remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities. The Mississippi is holding steady at 17.4 feet and is expected to begin falling later today. Flood stage is 15 feet. At 17.5 feet, water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water also affects Bettendorf`s Leach Park.
2.Unofficial flood tab for Davenport: $3.5 million
The final numbers won't be available until the end of the year, but Davenport's current calculations show the cost of fighting and cleaning up after this year's floods was "conservatively" $3.5 million.
City staff are preparing final numbers to submit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, for reimbursement of some costs. Read more.
3. Moline's River Drive closed by high water
As expected, the Mississippi River’s rising water levels has forced the closure of River Drive in Moline from 23rd to 55th streets. Drivers will have access to local businesses at 23rd Street, 34th Street, 41st Street, and 55th Street as floodwaters allow. The suggested detours include 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities, and Illinois 92 (4th Avenue).
4. 1 dead in Davenport motorcycle crash
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in west Davenport.
The incident occurred at 7:36 p.m., Tuesday. Davenport police and firefighters along with Medic EMS responded to the W. River Drive and Rockingham Road ramp.
The single-vehicle crash occurred when motorcycle was traveling from Rockingham Road onto W. River Drive, police said in a news release.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The ramp was closed for a short time during to the investigation.
No other vehicles were involved.
The investigation is being conducted by the Davenport Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit.
5. After recount, Mike Matson, Rita Rawson will face off for Davenport mayor
Davenport City Council members Mike Matson and Rita Rawson will face off in the Nov. 5 mayoral election. Those results were confirmed Tuesday afternoon after a recount requested by close third-place finisher Dan Portes.
Portes had called for some 6,500 ballots to be recounted by hand after Rawson beat him by eight votes in the primary election last week. In primary elections, the top two vote-getters move on to compete in a November runoff. Read more.
Under the watchful eye of Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz, Davenport Recount Judges Pat Walton, left Duncombe Brooke and Betsy Brandsgard sort and count ballots from Davenport’s mayoral primary election at the Scott County Tremont facility on Tremont Avenue Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The recount was called by candidate Dan Portes.
5. Police: Couple's alleged Geneseo murder plot was to gain house for themselves
Getting the house all to themselves was the alleged motive behind a murder plot against a Geneseo couple.
Shannon J. Jones, 38, of Center Point, Ala., was charged Oct. 7 with two counts Class X felony attempted murder and two counts Class 1 felony conspiracy to commit murder.
At Tuesday's preliminary hearing, Geneseo Deputy Chief Gene Karzin testified that police officers were called to a Geneseo home by Jones and Justin Robert Sexton. Karzin said the male homeowner/victim told him that he had gone through a bedroom to get to the restroom and when he came out, the bedroom door was locked and blocked shut with a crowbar, and Sexton swung a 10-pound dumbbell at him. Read more.
6. Devon's Complaint Dept. — take a seat, have a drink and chill
It's no longer a motel, but the new Devon's Complaint Dept. is a place to check-in and stay for a while, just not overnight.
The re-imagined bar at 304 E. 3rd St. – formerly Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel – is opening at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, after being closed since the end of Alternating Currents festival in late August. Renamed after one of its co-owners (Devon Wiese), the retro tavern bills itself as a “throwback dive inspired by a simple time; a time when the lights were kept low, the beer kept cheap, and the establishment took on the name and personality of its proprietor,” according to its Facebook page.
Q-C concert booker (and former co-owner) Sean Moeller and his team wanted to sell their shares and take the name with them, and the remaining partners discontinued live music at the bar, co-owner Dan Bush said recently. Moeller booked about 150 shows a year at Raccoon Motel since it opened in March 2017, and also arranges acts at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, Maquoketa, and The Rust Belt, East Moline.
“The live shows were good, but the problem we ran into was, people never knew when they could come,” Bush said recently. “You try to do something like Thursday to Saturday we'll have shows, but that's not how tours work. People would show up on a Wednesday and they'd get turned away at the door because we were full, and people got sick of that and didn't come on our off nights. It just didn't work out the way we wanted it to.”
Previously, the bar was open six nights a week, Tuesday to Sunday, and the new schedule will be Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to close (which will vary).
The biggest change made by co-owner Rich Cooksey was removing the stage in the back and adding a new seating area. It will feature couches from the 1960s and an old Zenith TV from the '70s. There are two large modern TV screens in the bar and red-leather booths. Read more.
BONUS 6: Great pumpkin weighing 2,175 pounds sets state record
A Northern California pumpkin hobbyist has won first place at the 46th annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh Off, setting a record for the largest in California.
Leonardo Urena of Napa won $15,000 Monday when his pumpkin logged 2,175 pounds (986 kilograms).
Weigh-off spokesman Timothy Beeman says Urena's pumpkin is the second largest in the contest's history. A pumpkin from Washington state weighed nearly 2,400 pounds (1,088 kilograms) and won in Half Moon Bay in 2017.
The 51-year-old says he took up the hobby in 2000 and says he enjoys the pumpkin growing community. He also won the Half Moon Bay contest in 2011.
Urena says he always tells his pumpkins he's proud of them and he encourages them to keep growing.
