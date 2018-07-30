A good Monday to all. All Bixed out? Maybe, but the sights, sounds and smells of this year's Bix festivities will linger on the brain for many more days. As for the weather, patchy fog could linger throughout the morning commute.
1. Patchy fog to start the day
Look for patchy fog before 8 a.m. especially areas southwest of the Quad-City metro area.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 79 degrees.
Tonight look for scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees.
Tuesday brings patchy fog before 8 a.m. with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
2. Lane closure for Talbot Bridge
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports a lane closure effective today on the Talbot (Centennial) Bridge between Rock Island and Davenport.
The lane closure from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. will be until Thursday. The lane closure will be for the westbound outside drive lane.
Workers will be performing bridge inspections. Slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.
UPDATE: Other road work projects in Davenport.
• E. 11th Street has been reopened between Christie and Mound streets.
• Work on E 53rd St between Elmore Circle and Lorton Avenue has been delayed.
• Work continues on W. 76th Street, Division and 3rd/4th streets, Elm Street, Federal Street, Jersey Ridge Road, E. Locust Street, and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
New street closures as part of John Deere Road work
The closure of 60th Street north of John Deere Road is scheduled to begin today. The closure will not allow for northbound or southbound traffic while restricting east and west movement on 38th Avenue through 60th Street for about 42 calendar days.
During the closure, a detour will allow for traffic to access 38th Avenue (Coaltown Road) east of 60th Street. A temporary road will connect 38th Avenue to 70th Street, allowing access to Black Hawk College from 38th Avenue and other businesses in the area.
Also beginning today, lane restrictions will be placed on 41st Street in the area of John Deere Road. Northbound and southbound traffic will be restricted to one dedicated left turn lane and one through/right turn lane for both northbound and southbound traffic. This configuration will not affect through traffic on John Deere Road.
3. Meb frolics through another Bix weekend
Meb Keflezighi no longer really runs races like the Quad-City Times Bix 7. He frolics through them. He mingles with the masses, talks to everyone, slaps high-fives with anyone who extends their hand, constantly makes new friends and renews acquaintances with old ones.
Keflezighi, who is semi-retired after one of the most spectacular careers of any American distance runner, really frolicked for about four days while visiting the area for the 44th annual Bix 7. Read more.
• Check out these images of the sights and scenes from the QCT Bix 7, Jr Bix. Don't forget to check out your finish times and those of your friends.
4. Art in the trees
A diseased ash tree recently was transformed into a sculpture of a golden eagle just over the Mercer County line, but it bears no relation to the local high school’s mascot of the same species.
The prevalence of the birds around Brent McNall’s rural home — about 10 miles south of Aledo at the well-traveled intersection of Illinois 135 and Illinois 94 — inspired the creation of the new six-plus-foot fixture. The piece also features carvings of a bear, an owl and a wolf, handiwork of chainsaw artist Fernando “Don” Dulnuan. Read more.
5. Assumption wins back-to-back titles; Coach Argo steps down after win
Not to be lost in the Bix and Ragbrai headlines of the weekend is Davenport Assumption's 11-1 win over top-ranked Harlan to win the Class 3A baseball title. Assumption (34-10) added to its Iowa record with an 11th state championship. It was the program's second in a row and third in five years.
And as the Knights collected the championship trophy afterward, they learned that head coach Billy Argo is stepping down after 18 seasons. Read more.
6. New chapter begins for 1880s home, noted photo studio
Nearing the top of Davenport's Brady Street hill, whether you're walking, running, or driving a car, you may glimpse a small wooden structure on your left that looks like a display case of some sort.
At the moment, it's rotting and empty, but back in the day, it held a sign and advertising for the business behind it. And then if you're like most people, you move on, and don't necessarily notice the imposing brick house behind this structure, a house with ornate porch posts and railings, dormers in the roof, brackets under the eaves and limestone headers and sills above and below the windows.
This increasingly rare, well-preserved structure was built in 1885 by insurance agent William S. Chenowith. But long-time Davenport residents may remember it as the Free Photography Studio and residence.
Because of the historical importance of the Free photography business and the intact architecture of the 1885 house, people like Scott Tunnicliff, director of the nearby Hilltop Campus Village, grew concerned as the home sat largely unoccupied since 2001.
Gary Schoenbeck, a home builder/remodeler from Chicago who began investing in Davenport in 2006, closed on the home in June.
Schoenbeck isn't sure yet what he's going to do with it, but you can rest assured that it will look great when he's done, he said.
"I don't cut corners," he said one recent day. "I have my own people." Read more.