Rick's Six: Brunt of winter storm will miss Q-C, RI native on coronavirus front line, and Moline bistro closes

2/25/20

A good Tuesday to all. Feeling a bit cheated the winter storm that was heading our way shifted south and east meaning the Quad-City metro area is no longer going to get that 8 inches of snow that everyone was talking about yesterday? Joke all you want, but I (and my back) will take that less than an inch now in the forecast.

Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

A winter storm advisory is in effect for Mercer and Henry counties in Illinois from 3 p.m. until noon Wednesday with 1 to 3 inches of snow forecasted.

As for the Quad-Cities proper, there's a chance of rain and snow before noon, a slight chance of rain between noon and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight there's a chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 27 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

For Wednesday there is a 20% chance of snow before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 32 degrees. It will be breezy with a north wind 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.