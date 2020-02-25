Rick's Six: Brunt of winter storm will miss Q-C, RI native on coronavirus front line, and Moline bistro closes

A good Tuesday to all. Feeling a bit cheated the winter storm that was heading our way shifted south and east meaning the Quad-City metro area is no longer going to get that 8 inches of snow that everyone was talking about yesterday? Joke all you want, but I (and my back) will take that less than an inch now in the forecast.
Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
A winter storm advisory is in effect for Mercer and Henry counties in Illinois from 3 p.m. until noon Wednesday with 1 to 3 inches of snow forecasted.
As for the Quad-Cities proper, there's a chance of rain and snow before noon, a slight chance of rain between noon and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight there's a chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 27 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
For Wednesday there is a 20% chance of snow before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 32 degrees. It will be breezy with a north wind 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 17 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
2. Rock Island native surviving on the front lines of the coronavirus
Life was running smoothly for Rock Island native Michael Standaert, his wife, Jing, and their two children, Simone, 7, and Sebastian, 5. The Standaerts, who live in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, were prepping for the Jan. 25 celebration of the Chinese New Year.
Then life went off the rails.
While they were visiting the county of Dazhu in the Sichuan Province — Jing Standaert's native area — several cases of the deadly coronavirus were reported from the city of Wuhan and the Hubei Province.
Dazhu, like most of China, went into lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of the flu-like virus, which causes the disease COVID-19.
"It was around the 22nd (of January)," Michael Standaert wrote in an email response to questions about what life is like at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.
"That's about the same time that the city of Wuhan, sometimes compared to Chicago since it is a major east-west/north-south transport hub and industrial area, and Hubei Province reported the outbreak," he added.
A freelance journalist for Bloomberg Industry Group, Standaert found himself and his family at the hub of a worldwide health situation that continues to worsen as the coronavirus spreads globally. Standaert works as a freelancer for Bloomberg, but he also writes for other news outlets, and the virus became a topic of his stories.
An Alleman High School and University of Iowa graduate, Standaert earned a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University in Cardiff, Wales. In 2007, he moved to China and began chasing his dream of working as a foreign correspondent.
Since the outbreak, life in China has all but come to a standstill. The government has limited travel in all provinces as well as day-to-day foot travel. The Standaerts have been confined to Jing's mother's apartment — which is part of a compound of several apartments — for a month. Read more.
3. Man arrested after standoff with police in Barstow. He was wanted on a federal warrant
A man was arrested Monday after a standoff with officers from the Moline Police Department and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.
Moline officers went to a residence at No. 10 186th St. North, Barstow, at about 8 a.m. Monday, according to the Moline Police Department. They were looking for Ronny H. Anderson, 46, who was wanted on a federal warrant that accused him of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
As officers tried to reach Anderson, he barricaded himself in the home, the Moline police news release said. The officers then contacted the sheriff’s office.
The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office said it was called around 8:15 a.m. Its Emergency Services Team, armored vehicle and negotiators went to the home.
After negotiations, Anderson came out about 10:20 a.m., the Moline police said. He was in the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service Monday afternoon.
4. Barley & Rye in downtown Moline closes permanently
Barley & Rye Bistro in downtown Moline shuttered its doors Monday.
According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the closure comes after a death in the family. That was Randy Linn, who died earlier this month at the age of 60. His son, Jared Linn, was the restaurant’s chef.
“After many discussions as a family, we have decided to not continue business without Randy. Effective immediately,” the post reads.
“We would like to thank all our customers for their support. It has been our pleasure to bring the farm-to-table experience to Moline for the last 6 years. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time, as we continue to grieve the loss of Randy.”
The establishment opened at 1320 5th Ave. in Moline in spring 2014.
5. Pabst Blue Ribbon picks Davenport artist as contest finalist
If out for a drink, Davenport visual artist Kalli McClearly would probably choose bourbon or whiskey. But picked this month as one of Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Art Can Contest finalists, the 29-year-old is clearly a PBR fan as well.
“I had a friend actually send it to me,” McClearly said Monday of the nationwide contest, in which the top winner can get $10,000 and their design on over six million PBR cans. “He’s a big PBR drinker.”
“It’s cool they support artists,” she said.
The top three winners will be chosen by the public, at pabstblueribbon.com/art-contest-2020-finalists. The winners will be announced this Friday, Feb. 28. Read more.
