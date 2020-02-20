Rick's Six: Bullied teen doesn't want to fight, dash-cam video from mistaken identity incident, and vote today on school cuts

A good Thursday to all. If you live north of Interstate 80 you're waking up to winds chills in the -10 and -20 range. For those in the Quad-City metro area, wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and cold
Today will be sunny with a high near 21 degrees and a low around 12 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night will be clear with a low around 25 degrees. Southwest winds around 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 31 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. Overnight rain and snow is likely. The chance of precipitation is 60%
2. Bullied Davenport teen: 'I will have to fight'
Nick Finken didn't go to school Wednesday. The 14-year-old eighth-grader at Davenport's Wood Intermediate didn't have any symptoms of the various strains of influenza moving through the area's schools.
He said he was recovering from a beating he took Tuesday after leaving school. And Finken says he thinks there may be more violence.
"At some point I'm going to have to stand up for myself," Finken said Wednesday afternoon. "That's what I had to do before — fight. I will have to fight if I want them to leave me alone."
Finken said his troubled Tuesday started when he decided to not walk home from Wood Intermediate, 5701 N Division St.
"That's when a group of two or three students usually bothers Nick," Nick's stepmother, Dustie Anders, said. "He really does try to avoid fighting. I believe him when he tells me he doesn't want to fight."
Finken took the city bus. He said his tormentors followed him. Read more.
3. Sheriff Bustos shows Butler video but refuses to answer questions
The Rock Island County Sheriff is using a dash-cam video to show two of his deputies' role in a mistaken arrest that has led to a lawsuit by the ACLU, but the deputies are off-camera during the critical portions of the incident.
-
Sheriff Gerry Bustos and State's Attorney Dora Villarreal called a news conference Wednesday, saying they chose "to make additional statements" about the case against the two deputies because of "extensive media coverage and commentary."
Before and after showing a dash-cam video on a wall screen in a county courtroom, Bustos reiterated his deputies were only on scene at the rest area off Interstate 80 in Rock Island County for two minutes and six seconds.
However, the video does not depict the deputies' conduct, and the sheriff refused to answer any questions or to clarify what was contained in the video. Read more.
4. Falcons' Johnson makes big leap in senior season
The arrow has been pointing up on Tyreese Johnson's wrestling career for the past four seasons at Davenport West.
He wrestled on the junior varsity team as a freshman. He broke into the varsity lineup but was 9-22 as a sophomore. He placed fourth at the Class 3A district meet and posted a 22-19 record as a junior.
In his senior season, Johnson has made a significant rise.
The 195-pounder has captured Mississippi Athletic Conference and district championships this month. He is state-ranked, owns a 29-2 record and is seeded fourth at his weight class going into Thursday’s state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Read more.
5. Moline High grad thrilled to open for Wynonna
Monica Austin has juggled motherhood, marriage, school, work and her passion for country music for several years now.
The 36-year-old Moline High graduate — who recently recorded her first EP — is excited to be the opening act for one of her idols, Wynonna Judd, at The Rust Belt in East Moline at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Tickets are $35-$85, available at eventbrite.com.
“This will be the biggest crowd I’ve ever played for as solo artist,” Austin said this week, noting the 4,000-capacity venue will be curtained off for a unique combination seated and standing capacity of 700-plus. Read more.
6. Community, board members call for administrative cuts in Davenport School District
Some stakeholders are calling for an end to a retirement benefit for administrators in the Davenport School District amid budget cuts in the district.
The district puts 9% of an administrator's salary into a tax-sheltered annuity each year. But as Davenport prepares to vote on $4.7 million in cuts Thursday night, some board members and community members want more administrators and their compensation on the chopping block. Read more.
