Quad-City Honor Flight hub Director Bob Morrison has two thumbs up for veterans getting ready to board the 28th Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities on May 29, 2014, at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline.
A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at another nice day, pretty much a repeat of yesterday. But rain, cold temps and winds are expected to roll through the area beginning Thursday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high in the lower 70s
Today we'll see increasing clouds with a high near 71 degrees.
Tonight brings a 30% chance of showers and a low around 56 degrees.
Showers are likely Thursday with a thunderstorm. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Thursday night showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The overnight low will be around 52 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Showers are likely Friday afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 35 degrees.
Upset about possible frost this weekend? Check this out, another reason not to live in Nebraska.
Winter storm expected to whiten parts of Nebraska, Iowa: From the Associated Press: Forecasters say a wintry storm system could drop up to 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) of snow on northwest Nebraska later this week.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the northern half of the Panhandle. The service says ice could form on wet pavement late tonight or early Thursday as the system arrives, followed by snow and winds gusting to 35 mph (56.3 kph). Travel could be extremely hazardous.
The system is expected to move east, leaving less snow across much of northern and northeast Nebraska, with low temperatures well below freezing.
The weather service says the system also could drop some snow on northwestern and northern Iowa on Friday or early Saturday.
2. Pavement patching on Kimberly Road
Beginning today, East Kimberly Road in Davenport will be reduced to two lanes between E. 32nd Street and the Duck Creek Bridge for pavement repairs.
Work will begin in the southbound lanes with traffic control eventually flipping to the northbound lanes as the project progresses. Access to all local businesses and residents will be maintained for the duration of the project.
This project will remove and replace broken pavement panels, repair damaged joints, and resurface a section of deteriorated asphalt pavement. Work is tentatively scheduled to be completed late fall, 2019.
3. Mike Matson, Rita Rawson win Davenport’s mayoral primary
Alderman Mike Matson and Alderwoman Rita Rawson emerged as the victors in Davenport’s mayoral primary Tuesday, outperforming four political outsiders for a shot at competing in the November general election.
Matson had the best showing, capturing 33% of the vote to Rawson’s 23%, according to unofficial results. Both are forwarding individual visions for Davenport, the largest of the Quad-Cities, as they chart a course for progress after Mayor Frank Klipsch leaves office. Read more.
Davenport resident Ann Ashton cast her vote in Tuesday's mayoral primary at the Duck Creek Park Lodge on E. Locust St Tuesday October 8, 2019. The two candidates receiving the most votes will advance to a runoff election on Nov. 5. The six running for mayor are: Steve Duffy, Mike Matson, Dan Portes, Rita Rawson, Elizabeth VanCamp and Dean Weber.
After casting her vote in Davenport's mayoral primary at the Duck Creek Park Lodge Theresa Bries continues on her bike ride Tuesday, October 8, 2019. The two candidates receiving the most votes will advance to a runoff election on Nov. 5. The six running for mayor are: Steve Duffy, Mike Matson, Dan Portes, Rita Rawson, Elizabeth VanCamp and Dean Weber.
Davenport resident Kathy Quinn cast her vote in Tuesday's mayoral primary at the Duck Creek Park Lodge on E. Locust St Tuesday October 8, 2019. The two candidates receiving the most votes will advance to a runoff election on Nov. 5. The six running for mayor are: Steve Duffy, Mike Matson, Dan Portes, Rita Rawson, Elizabeth VanCamp and Dean Weber.
Davenport residents cast their vote in Tuesday's mayoral primary at the Duck Creek Park Lodge on E. Locust St Tuesday October 8, 2019. The two candidates receiving the most votes will advance to a runoff election on Nov. 5. The six running for mayor are: Steve Duffy, Mike Matson, Dan Portes, Rita Rawson, Elizabeth VanCamp and Dean Weber.
Ramsey Vens attempts to take a selfie with her wife Connie, daughter Hazel, 9-months and son Cormack, 3, attempts to take a selfie vote after the women voted in the primary at Holy Family Church Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Davenport
The county-owned nursing home, 4343 Kennedy Drive, was cited for an incident that occurred July 10 in which a patient was found on the floor after falling out of bed.
The patient suffered a laceration to the back of the head with "significant bleeding." Five staples were required to close the wound after the person was transported to a local emergency room for treatment, according to the IDPH incident report. Read more.
6. Founder of Honor Flight Quad-Cities dies, leaves legacy for veterans and their families
Robert "Bob" Morrison of Muscatine, a founder of Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities, died Monday.
"He passed peacefully in his sleep," Norma, his wife, wrote on her Facebook page.
A celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 400 Iowa Ave., Muscatine. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine, is in charge of arrangements.
Morrison was hub director since the Honor Flight founding in 2008, when the Quad-Cities formed a chapter of the Honor Flight Network called Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. Its purpose is to fly veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to veterans. Top priority is given to World War II and Korean War veterans and veterans with a terminal illness. Read more.
Nine Quad-City organizations received at total of $15,000 in charitable grants from the Bettendorf Rotary at its Jan. 6 meeting. Grant recipients are (front row, from left):Sr. Mary Ann Vogel, Humility of Mary Housing; Penny Kellenberger, Street Team: Homeless Outreach; Sr. Ruth Westmorland, Thomas Merton House (Cafe on Vine); Deb Gustafson and Kellie Esters, Scott County Family Y; Carol Kelly, Rick's House of Home; and Carol Foster, Handicapped Development Center; (back row): Ellis Kell and Tom Swanson, River Music Experience; Cheryl Goodwin, Family Resources; Msgr. Marvin Mottet, Cafe on Vine; Bob Morrison and Art Peterson, Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. John DeDoncker, rear, far right, president of The National Bank, presented the checks.
These Muscatine area veterans were on the Sept. 24, 2015 Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. Pictured, from are, first row, from left: Mel Norton, Don Watson, Ted McCauley, and James Thompson. Second row: Mike Norton, Jon Duggleby, Bob Morrison, Nancy Wangberg, Lorie Frantz, Ramona Sywassink, Robert McMahon, and Doug Hultquist. Third row: Allan Ball, Richard Duggleby, Norma Morrison, Mel Alloway, Allan Phillips, Kevin McCauley, Leslie Grotzky, Richard Trader, Chester McKillip, and Robert Burr. Not Pictured: Richard O'Brien and Robert Farrar, of Muscatine; Harold Oveson, of Wilton, and Ed Lett, of Tipton.
Modern Woodmen of America honored its Community Service Award honorees at a finale celebration of the award.
After beginning the award in 1997, the Rock Island fraternal financial services organization presented its last award to all the past recipients. Each honoree was awarded a $1,500 grant to donate to their favorite nonprofit. Pictured in the front row, from left, Jim Horstmann, John Wetzel, Judy Kreiter, Dr. Richard “Bud” Phillis, Don Wooten, Jon Tunberg and Jim Collins. In the back row, from left, Jeff Tunberg, Mark Schwiebert, Michael Bauer, Clyde Schoeck, Modern Woodmen president and CEO Kenny Massey, Steven Bahls and Jon Blanc (son of honoree Gene Blanc). Attendees not pictured were Marion Lardner (widow of honoree Peter Lardner) and Bob Morrison. Honorees not present: William Foster, Tina Getz (on behalf of honorees Thomas and Karen Getz), Jill McLaughlin and Joe Whitty.
Bob Morrison, hub director of Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities, announces Friday that the 3,000th veteran to take an Honor Flight will be recognized in September. The flight will be sponsored by Hy-Vee stores in the Quad-Cities and Clinton.
Community Foundation of the River Bend donated $1,000 to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. The foundation made the grant in honor of the veterans on its staff and those who volunteer for the organization. Pictured from left, are: Nisha Ladlee, the foundation's communications associate and an Air Force Veteran; Bob Morrison, Honor Flight hub director; Sherry Ristau, the foundation's president and CEO; and Dick Kleine, a foundation volunteer and Air Force veteran.
R.I.A. Federal Credit Union was a sponsor of the Quad-City Parrot Head's Havana Daydreamin' fundraiser to benefit Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. Displaying the oversized $900.75 check are, from left, Maria Green, Honor Flight volunteer; Eric Swanson, Patriot Guard Rider; Bob Morrison, Honor Flight's hub director; Jake Ward, R.I.A.'s marketing vice president; and Nichole Burton, R.I.A.'s business development representative. Since the Quad-City chapter of Honor Flight began in 2008, R.I.A. Federal Credit Union has donated more than $23,000 to the program.
In the first of the individual photo galleries from the 2019 Showcase of Bands, the Marching Panthers from United Township High School perform their show, "Looking Back at the Mirror" on Monday, Oct. 7, at Rock Island High School.
The Marching Panthers are under the direction of Mike Wawrzysnki and led by Drum Majors Kate Rohman, Miguel Rosas and Tyler Belan.
Upcoming photo galleries include the ROWVA Marching Tigers and Orion Marching Chargers on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, and the Moline Marching Maroons on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.