10/9/19

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at another nice day, pretty much a repeat of yesterday. But rain, cold temps and winds are expected to roll through the area beginning Thursday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. A high in the lower 70s

NWS: Summary

Today we'll see increasing clouds with a high near 71 degrees.

Tonight brings a 30% chance of showers and a low around 56 degrees.

Showers are likely Thursday with a thunderstorm. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Thursday night showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The overnight low will be around 52 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Showers are likely Friday afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 35 degrees.

• Seven day forecast

NWS: Flood

Most area rivers are still experiencing flooding. Check out area river levels.

Upset about possible frost this weekend? Check this out, another reason not to live in Nebraska.

Winter storm expected to whiten parts of Nebraska, Iowa:  From the Associated Press: Forecasters say a wintry storm system could drop up to 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) of snow on northwest Nebraska later this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the northern half of the Panhandle. The service says ice could form on wet pavement late tonight or early Thursday as the system arrives, followed by snow and winds gusting to 35 mph (56.3 kph). Travel could be extremely hazardous.

Overnight low temperatures could dip below 20 degrees (minus 6.7 Celsius).

The system is expected to move east, leaving less snow across much of northern and northeast Nebraska, with low temperatures well below freezing.

The weather service says the system also could drop some snow on northwestern and northern Iowa on Friday or early Saturday.

2. Pavement patching on Kimberly Road

Kimberly Road project

Beginning today, East Kimberly Road in Davenport will be reduced to two lanes between E. 32nd Street and the Duck Creek Bridge for pavement repairs.

Work will begin in the southbound lanes with traffic control eventually flipping to the northbound lanes as the project progresses. Access to all local businesses and residents will be maintained for the duration of the project.

This project will remove and replace broken pavement panels, repair damaged joints, and resurface a section of deteriorated asphalt pavement. Work is tentatively scheduled to be completed late fall, 2019.

3. Mike Matson, Rita Rawson win Davenport’s mayoral primary

100819-qct-primary-mm-011a.JPG

John Brukholder votes during the primary at Holy Family Church Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Davenport

Alderman Mike Matson and Alderwoman Rita Rawson emerged as the victors in Davenport’s mayoral primary Tuesday, outperforming four political outsiders for a shot at competing in the November general election.

Matson had the best showing, capturing 33% of the vote to Rawson’s 23%, according to unofficial results. Both are forwarding individual visions for Davenport, the largest of the Quad-Cities, as they chart a course for progress after Mayor Frank Klipsch leaves office. Read more.

4. Public safety/courts headlines

5. Hope Creek fined after patient injured in fall

Hope Creek

Hope Creek Care Center was recently notified of a fine by the Illinois Department of Public Health for patient neglect.

Hope Creek Care Center has been cited for three license violations by the Illinois Department of Public Health and fined $2,200 for patient neglect.

The county-owned nursing home, 4343 Kennedy Drive, was cited for an incident that occurred July 10 in which a patient was found on the floor after falling out of bed. 

The patient suffered a laceration to the back of the head with "significant bleeding." Five staples were required to close the wound after the person was transported to a local emergency room for treatment, according to the IDPH incident report. Read more.

6. Founder of Honor Flight Quad-Cities dies, leaves legacy for veterans and their families

28th HONOR FLIGHT

Quad-City Honor Flight hub Director Bob Morrison has two thumbs up for veterans getting ready to board the 28th Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities on May 29, 2014, at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline.

Robert "Bob" Morrison of Muscatine, a founder of Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities, died Monday. 

"He passed peacefully in his sleep," Norma, his wife, wrote on her Facebook page.

A celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 400 Iowa Ave., Muscatine. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine, is in charge of arrangements.

Morrison was hub director since the Honor Flight founding in 2008, when the Quad-Cities formed a chapter of the Honor Flight Network called Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. Its purpose is to fly veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to veterans. Top priority is given to World War II and Korean War veterans and veterans with a terminal illness. Read more.

